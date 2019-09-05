Node.js compression middleware.
The following compression codings are supported:
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install compression
var compression = require('compression')
Returns the compression middleware using the given
options. The middleware
will attempt to compress response bodies for all request that traverse through
the middleware, based on the given
options.
This middleware will never compress responses that include a
Cache-Control
header with the
no-transform directive,
as compressing will transform the body.
compression() accepts these properties in the options object. In addition to
those listed below, zlib options may be
passed in to the options object.
The default value is
zlib.Z_DEFAULT_CHUNK, or
16384.
See Node.js documentation regarding the usage.
A function to decide if the response should be considered for compression.
This function is called as
filter(req, res) and is expected to return
true to consider the response for compression, or
false to not compress
the response.
The default filter function uses the compressible
module to determine if
res.getHeader('Content-Type') is compressible.
The level of zlib compression to apply to responses. A higher level will result in better compression, but will take longer to complete. A lower level will result in less compression, but will be much faster.
This is an integer in the range of
0 (no compression) to
9 (maximum
compression). The special value
-1 can be used to mean the "default
compression level", which is a default compromise between speed and
compression (currently equivalent to level 6).
-1 Default compression level (also
zlib.Z_DEFAULT_COMPRESSION).
0 No compression (also
zlib.Z_NO_COMPRESSION).
1 Fastest compression (also
zlib.Z_BEST_SPEED).
2
3
4
5
6 (currently what
zlib.Z_DEFAULT_COMPRESSION points to).
7
8
9 Best compression (also
zlib.Z_BEST_COMPRESSION).
The default value is
zlib.Z_DEFAULT_COMPRESSION, or
-1.
Note in the list above,
zlib is from
zlib = require('zlib').
This specifies how much memory should be allocated for the internal compression
state and is an integer in the range of
1 (minimum level) and
9 (maximum
level).
The default value is
zlib.Z_DEFAULT_MEMLEVEL, or
8.
See Node.js documentation regarding the usage.
This is used to tune the compression algorithm. This value only affects the compression ratio, not the correctness of the compressed output, even if it is not set appropriately.
zlib.Z_DEFAULT_STRATEGY Use for normal data.
zlib.Z_FILTERED Use for data produced by a filter (or predictor).
Filtered data consists mostly of small values with a somewhat random
distribution. In this case, the compression algorithm is tuned to
compress them better. The effect is to force more Huffman coding and less
string matching; it is somewhat intermediate between
zlib.Z_DEFAULT_STRATEGY
and
zlib.Z_HUFFMAN_ONLY.
zlib.Z_FIXED Use to prevent the use of dynamic Huffman codes, allowing
for a simpler decoder for special applications.
zlib.Z_HUFFMAN_ONLY Use to force Huffman encoding only (no string match).
zlib.Z_RLE Use to limit match distances to one (run-length encoding).
This is designed to be almost as fast as
zlib.Z_HUFFMAN_ONLY, but give
better compression for PNG image data.
Note in the list above,
zlib is from
zlib = require('zlib').
The byte threshold for the response body size before compression is considered
for the response, defaults to
1kb. This is a number of bytes or any string
accepted by the bytes module.
Note this is only an advisory setting; if the response size cannot be determined
at the time the response headers are written, then it is assumed the response is
over the threshold. To guarantee the response size can be determined, be sure
set a
Content-Length response header.
The default value is
zlib.Z_DEFAULT_WINDOWBITS, or
15.
See Node.js documentation regarding the usage.
The default
filter function. This is used to construct a custom filter
function that is an extension of the default function.
var compression = require('compression')
var express = require('express')
var app = express()
app.use(compression({ filter: shouldCompress }))
function shouldCompress (req, res) {
if (req.headers['x-no-compression']) {
// don't compress responses with this request header
return false
}
// fallback to standard filter function
return compression.filter(req, res)
}
This module adds a
res.flush() method to force the partially-compressed
response to be flushed to the client.
When using this module with express or connect, simply
app.use the module as
high as you like. Requests that pass through the middleware will be compressed.
var compression = require('compression')
var express = require('express')
var app = express()
// compress all responses
app.use(compression())
// add all routes
Because of the nature of compression this module does not work out of the box with server-sent events. To compress content, a window of the output needs to be buffered up in order to get good compression. Typically when using server-sent events, there are certain block of data that need to reach the client.
You can achieve this by calling
res.flush() when you need the data written to
actually make it to the client.
var compression = require('compression')
var express = require('express')
var app = express()
// compress responses
app.use(compression())
// server-sent event stream
app.get('/events', function (req, res) {
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/event-stream')
res.setHeader('Cache-Control', 'no-cache')
// send a ping approx every 2 seconds
var timer = setInterval(function () {
res.write('data: ping\n\n')
// !!! this is the important part
res.flush()
}, 2000)
res.on('close', function () {
clearInterval(timer)
})
})
Compression middleware helps to improve the api response by compressing the payload and request body and gives the performant output to api. I have used the compression middle ware to improve the perfomance of the graphql apis and rest apis. In my observation it saves nearing to 35-40% size of the request and response which results to the faster delivery of the data. By compressing the data i see that it adds an extra layer of security of data to the payload and the response.