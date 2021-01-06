String base JSON compressor

If you seriously want to reduce your data size, consider using msgpack.

Use compressed-json only if you cannot handle binary for some reason.

Install

npm i compressed-json

Usage

const cjson = require ( 'compressed-json' ) const compressed = cjson.compress({ }) const restored = cjson.decompress(compressed) const compressedString = cjson.compress.toString({ }) const restoredFromString = cjson.decompress.fromString(compressedString)

How It Works

compressed-json has two logics:

Example compression

example-src.json

{ "description" : "This is example json" , "entities" : [ { "id" : 100 , "name" : "Dog" , "desc" : "This is desc of dog" , "tag" : [ "animal" ] }, { "id" : 101 , "name" : "Cat" , "desc" : "This is desc of cat" , "tag" : [ "animal" ] } ], "notes" : [ "Unique string will be kept as is" , "Duplicated string will be combined" , "Duplicated string will be combined" , "p: string start with 'p:' will be escaped " ] }

example-compressed.json

{ "_" : { "0" : "This is example json" , "1" : [ { "2" : 100 , "3" : "Dog" , "4" : "This is desc of dog" , "5" : [ "p:0" ] }, { "2" : 101 , "3" : "Cat" , "4" : "This is desc of cat" , "5" : [ "p:0" ] } ], "6" : [ "Unique string will be kept as is" , "p:1" , "p:1" , "e:p: string start with 'p:' will be escaped " ] }, "K" : [ "description" , "entities" , "id" , "name" , "desc" , "tag" , "notes" ], "P" : [ "animal" , "Duplicated string will be combined" ] }

Structure of compressed json

Key Description K Array of original keys. Object keys are replaced with index of K in the compressed json P Pointed string values. Values are replaced with index of P in the compressed json _ Compressed payload. Keeps original structure, but keys and values may be replaced with pointers to K or P

Key-Compression logic

All object keys are replaced with index of array stored in K of compressed JSON.

The more same key appears in original json, the more better compression.

String-Value-Pointing

String values appeared at least two will replaced with pointer string with contains index of array stored in P of compressed JSON.

The more same string value appears in original json, the more better compression.