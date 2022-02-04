Prepare compressed versions of assets to serve them with Content-Encoding.
To begin, you'll need to install
compression-webpack-plugin:
npm install compression-webpack-plugin --save-dev
or
yarn add -D compression-webpack-plugin
or
pnpm add -D compression-webpack-plugin
Then add the plugin to your
webpack config. For example:
webpack.config.js
const CompressionPlugin = require("compression-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [new CompressionPlugin()],
};
And run
webpack via your preferred method.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
test
{String\|RegExp\|Array<String\|RegExp>}
undefined
|Include all assets that pass test assertion
include
{String\|RegExp\|Array<String\|RegExp>}
undefined
|Include all assets matching any of these conditions
exclude
{String\|RegExp\|Array<String\|RegExp>}
undefined
|Exclude all assets matching any of these conditions
algorithm
{String\|Function}
gzip
|The compression algorithm/function
compressionOptions
{Object}
|maximum available compression level, for gzip:
{ level: 9 }
|Compression options for
algorithm
threshold
{Number}
0
|Only assets bigger than this size are processed (in bytes)
minRatio
{Number}
0.8
|Only assets that compress better than this ratio are processed (
minRatio = Compressed Size / Original Size)
filename
{String\|Function}
[path][base].gz
|The target asset filename
deleteOriginalAssets
{Boolean\|'keep-source-map'}
false
|Whether to delete the original assets or not
test
Type:
String|RegExp|Array<String|RegExp>
Default:
undefined
Include all assets that pass test assertion.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CompressionPlugin({
test: /\.js(\?.*)?$/i,
}),
],
};
include
Type:
String|RegExp|Array<String|RegExp>
Default:
undefined
Include all assets matching any of these conditions.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CompressionPlugin({
include: /\/includes/,
}),
],
};
exclude
Type:
String|RegExp|Array<String|RegExp>
Default:
undefined
Exclude all assets matching any of these conditions.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CompressionPlugin({
exclude: /\/excludes/,
}),
],
};
algorithm
Type:
String|Function
Default:
gzip
The compression algorithm/function.
ℹ️ If you use custom function for the
algorithmoption, the default value of the
compressionOptionsoption is
{}.
String
The algorithm is taken from zlib.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CompressionPlugin({
algorithm: "gzip",
}),
],
};
Function
Allow to specify a custom compression function.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CompressionPlugin({
algorithm(input, compressionOptions, callback) {
return compressionFunction(input, compressionOptions, callback);
},
}),
],
};
compressionOptions
Type:
Object
Default:
{ level: 9 }
Compression options for
algorithm.
You can find all options here zlib.
ℹ️ If you use custom function for the
algorithmoption, the default value is
{}.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CompressionPlugin({
compressionOptions: { level: 1 },
}),
],
};
threshold
Type:
Number
Default:
0
Only assets bigger than this size are processed. In bytes.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CompressionPlugin({
threshold: 8192,
}),
],
};
minRatio
Type:
Number
Default:
0.8
Only assets that compress better than this ratio are processed (
minRatio = Compressed Size / Original Size).
Example: you have
image.png file with 1024b size, compressed version of file has 768b size, so
minRatio equal
0.75.
In other words assets will be processed when the
Compressed Size / Original Size value less
minRatio value.
You can use
1 value to process assets that are smaller than the original.
Use a value of
Infinity to process all assets even if they are larger than the original size or their original size is
0 bytes (useful when you are pre-zipping all assets for AWS).
Use a value of
Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER to process all assets even if they are larger than the original size, excluding assets with their original size is
0 bytes.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CompressionPlugin({
// Compress all assets, including files with `0` bytes size
// minRatio: Infinity
// Compress all assets, excluding files with `0` bytes size
// minRatio: Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER
minRatio: 0.8,
}),
],
};
filename
Type:
String|Function
Default:
"[path][base].gz"
The target asset filename.
String
For example we have
assets/images/image.png?foo=bar#hash:
[path] is replaced with the directories to the original asset, included trailing
/ (
assets/images/).
[file] is replaced with the path of original asset (
assets/images/image.png).
[base] is replaced with the base (
[name] +
[ext]) of the original asset (
image.png).
[name] is replaced with the name of the original asset (
image).
[ext] is replaced with the extension of the original asset, included
. (
.png).
[query] is replaced with the query of the original asset, included
? (
?foo=bar).
[fragment] is replaced with the fragment (in the concept of URL it is called
hash) of the original asset (
#hash).
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CompressionPlugin({
filename: "[path][base].gz",
}),
],
};
Function
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CompressionPlugin({
filename(pathData) {
// The `pathData` argument contains all placeholders - `path`/`name`/`ext`/etc
// Available properties described above, for the `String` notation
if (/\.svg$/.test(pathData.filename)) {
return "assets/svg/[path][base].gz";
}
return "assets/js/[path][base].gz";
},
}),
],
};
deleteOriginalAssets
Type:
Boolean | 'keep-source-map'
Default:
false
Whether to delete the original assets or not.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CompressionPlugin({
deleteOriginalAssets: true,
}),
],
};
To exclude sourcemaps from compression
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CompressionPlugin({
exclude: /.map$/,
deleteOriginalAssets: "keep-source-map",
}),
],
};
Prepare compressed versions of assets using
zopfli library.
ℹ️
@gfx/zopflirequire minimum
8version of
node.
To begin, you'll need to install
@gfx/zopfli:
$ npm install @gfx/zopfli --save-dev
webpack.config.js
const zopfli = require("@gfx/zopfli");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CompressionPlugin({
compressionOptions: {
numiterations: 15,
},
algorithm(input, compressionOptions, callback) {
return zopfli.gzip(input, compressionOptions, callback);
},
}),
],
};
Brotli is a compression algorithm originally developed by Google, and offers compression superior to gzip.
Node 10.16.0 and later has native support for Brotli compression in its zlib module.
We can take advantage of this built-in support for Brotli in Node 10.16.0 and later by just passing in the appropriate
algorithm to the CompressionPlugin:
webpack.config.js
const zlib = require("zlib");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CompressionPlugin({
filename: "[path][base].br",
algorithm: "brotliCompress",
test: /\.(js|css|html|svg)$/,
compressionOptions: {
params: {
[zlib.constants.BROTLI_PARAM_QUALITY]: 11,
},
},
threshold: 10240,
minRatio: 0.8,
deleteOriginalAssets: false,
}),
],
};
Note Brotli’s
BROTLI_PARAM_QUALITY option is functionally equivalent to zlib’s
level option.
You can find all Brotli’s options in the relevant part of the zlib module documentation.
webpack.config.js
const zlib = require("zlib");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CompressionPlugin({
filename: "[path][base].gz",
algorithm: "gzip",
test: /\.js$|\.css$|\.html$/,
threshold: 10240,
minRatio: 0.8,
}),
new CompressionPlugin({
filename: "[path][base].br",
algorithm: "brotliCompress",
test: /\.(js|css|html|svg)$/,
compressionOptions: {
params: {
[zlib.constants.BROTLI_PARAM_QUALITY]: 11,
},
},
threshold: 10240,
minRatio: 0.8,
}),
],
};
Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.