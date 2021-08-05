compress-tag
compress-tag is a tiny module that enables significantly more readable code by
improving the display of strings in your source code through the use of
string template literals.
This module provides template literal tags that remove line breaks and indents from your template literals, so that a string that is formatted to nicely fit in your code still comes out looking like it should. They are also chainable in case you are already using template literal tags.
In other words, you can replace these workarounds:
throw new Error(
"An error occured while parsing the CSV file. Check that the 'delimiters' option is set properly and try again."
);
const result = prompt(
"Enter a description to attach to this entry. This should be " +
"descriptive, but less than 200 characters.",
"Enter your description here."
);
renderTextContent(`The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The \
quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumps \
over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The \
quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox \
jumps over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy \
dog. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The quick brown \
fox jumps over the lazy dog.`);
with these:
throw new Error(c`
An error occured while parsing the CSV file. Check that the
'delimiters' option is set properly and try again."
`);
const result = prompt(
c`Enter a description to attach to this entry. This should be
descriptive, but less than 200 characters.`,
"Enter your description here."
);
renderTextContent(c`
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox
jumps over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy
dog. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The quick brown
fox jumps over the lazy dog.\n\n
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox
jumps over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy
dog. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The quick brown
fox jumps over the lazy dog.
`);
compress-tag is a UMD module, so it can be used in Node or on the web. Typings
are included for TypeScript as well.
compress-tag is hosted on npm, so you
can install with:
npm i compress-tag
To use in code:
import {c, t} from "unraw";
c`Example
string.`; // => Example string.
t`Example
string.`; // => Examplestring.
You can embed it (minified) on a webpage with RequireJS. The module is available on UNPKG:
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/require.js/2.3.6/require.min.js"></script>
<script>
require(["https://unpkg.com/compress-tag^1.2.0/dist/index.min.js"], function(
compressTag
) {
compressTag.c`Example
string.`; // => Example string.
compressTag.t`Example
string.`; // => Examplestring.
});
</script>
Four template literal tag functions are exported by this module.
compress and
c are exactly the same - they replace your linebreaks and the whitespace
surrounding each line with a single space.
compressTight and
t are also the
same - they remove your linebreaks and whitespace with no space.
import {compress, c, compressTight, t} from "compress-tag";
// Use the regular compressor (preserves spaces) for prose:
let A = compress`Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing
elit. Suspendisse sagittis mi quam, ut rhoncus nisi pulvinar in. Duis
lobortis nisl libero, non imperdiet lectus ultrices sed. Aliquam erat
volutpat. Sed egestas dignissim iaculis. Etiam felis risus, tempor ac
dignissim id, vestibulum in mauris. Nam attempus tellus. Aliquam vitae
metus tempor, tempus tellus id, vulputate magna. Vivamus a enim
feugiat, mattis leo in, blandit nunc. Cras faucibus pellentesque
dolor, et euismod mauris sagittis vitae. Quisque egestas metus pretium
mollis tempor.`;
// => Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse sagittis mi quam, ut rhoncus nisi pulvinar in. Duis lobortis nisl libero, non imperdiet lectus ultrices sed. Aliquam erat volutpat. Sed egestas dignissim iaculis. Etiam felis risus, tempor ac dignissim id, vestibulum in mauris. Nam attempus tellus. Aliquam vitae metus tempor, tempus tellus id, vulputate magna. Vivamus a enim feugiat, mattis leo in, blandit nunc. Cras faucibus pellentesque dolor, et euismod mauris sagittis vitae. Quisque egestas metus pretium mollis tempor.
let B = c`Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
Suspendisse sagittis mi quam, ut rhoncus nisi pulvinar in. Duis
lobortis nisl libero, non imperdiet lectus ultrices sed. Aliquam erat
volutpat. Sed egestas dignissim iaculis. Etiam felis risus, tempor ac
dignissim id, vestibulum in mauris. Nam attempus tellus. Aliquam vitae
metus tempor, tempus tellus id, vulputate magna. Vivamus a enim
feugiat, mattis leo in, blandit nunc. Cras faucibus pellentesque
dolor, et euismod mauris sagittis vitae. Quisque egestas metus pretium
mollis tempor.`;
// => Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse sagittis mi quam, ut rhoncus nisi pulvinar in. Duis lobortis nisl libero, non imperdiet lectus ultrices sed. Aliquam erat volutpat. Sed egestas dignissim iaculis. Etiam felis risus, tempor ac dignissim id, vestibulum in mauris. Nam attempus tellus. Aliquam vitae metus tempor, tempus tellus id, vulputate magna. Vivamus a enim feugiat, mattis leo in, blandit nunc. Cras faucibus pellentesque dolor, et euismod mauris sagittis vitae. Quisque egestas metus pretium mollis tempor.
// Use the tight compressor (removes indentation) for code like HTML:
let C = compressTight`
<section>
<h1>Heading</h1>
<p>This is the content of the section.</p>
<p>This is another paragraph.</p>
</section>
`;
// => <section><h1>Heading</h1><p>This is the content of the section.</p><p>This is another paragraph.</p></section>
let D = t`
<section>
<h1>Heading</h1>
<p>This is the content of the section.</p>
<p>This is another paragraph.</p>
</section>
`;
// => <section><h1>Heading</h1><p>This is the content of the section.</p><p>This is another paragraph.</p></section>
You can still output a string that has linebreaks and tabs in it simply by using
the newline (
\n) and tab (
\t) characters. For example:
let E = c`This has\n\ta new line`;
// => This has
// a new line.
One drawback to using template literal tags is that they cannot be chained. This means that if you are already using template literal tags, you can't use these as described above. However, all of these tags support being used as normal functions in this case*:
// Assuming `capitalize` is some other tag that makes every letter uppercase:
let F = c(capitalize`
Lorem ipsum
dolor sit amet.
`);
// => LOREM IPSUM DOLOR SIT AMET.
* Note: When using tags as a method there is no way to preserve newlines;
using the
\n character will not work.
Since there is now no reason for your strings to be long, you can modify your
ESLint
max-len setting to enforce the use of these tags:
eslintrc.json
{
"rules": {
"max-len": [
"error",
{
"code": 80,
"ignoreStrings": false,
"ignoreTemplateLiterals": false
}
]
}
}
Found a bug or want to see a feature added? Submit it here!
Pull requests are always welcome, although to increase your chances of your contribution being accepted, opening an issue and linking to it is always a good idea.
Pull requests will not be merged unless the Azure Pipelines build succeeds. To quickly confirm that it will, just run:
npm run check
This checks your formatting, tests, and for TypeScript compiler errors. If the task doesn't fail, you should be good to go.
For your convenience, some other tasks are also provided in the
package.json:
npm run build - Compiles TypeScript code to JavaScript
npm run minify - Generate minified JavaScript files from compiled files
npm run test - Quickly run tests using TypeScript code without compiling
npm run testWithCoverage - Run tests and generate coverage report
npm run lint - Check code for linting errors
npm run check - Check to ensure code will pass Pipelines checks (see above)
npm run format - Format code using Prettier