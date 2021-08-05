compress-tag is a tiny module that enables significantly more readable code by improving the display of strings in your source code through the use of string template literals.

This module provides template literal tags that remove line breaks and indents from your template literals, so that a string that is formatted to nicely fit in your code still comes out looking like it should. They are also chainable in case you are already using template literal tags.

In other words, you can replace these workarounds:

throw new Error ( "An error occured while parsing the CSV file. Check that the 'delimiters' option is set properly and try again." ); const result = prompt( "Enter a description to attach to this entry. This should be " + "descriptive, but less than 200 characters." , "Enter your description here." ); renderTextContent( `The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The \ quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumps \ over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The \ quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox \ jumps over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy \ dog. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The quick brown \ fox jumps over the lazy dog.` );

with these:

throw new Error (c ` An error occured while parsing the CSV file. Check that the 'delimiters' option is set properly and try again." ` ); const result = prompt( c `Enter a description to attach to this entry. This should be descriptive, but less than 200 characters.` , "Enter your description here." ); renderTextContent(c ` The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.



The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. ` );

Getting Started

compress-tag is a UMD module, so it can be used in Node or on the web. Typings are included for TypeScript as well.

Usage in Node.JS

compress-tag is hosted on npm, so you can install with:

npm i compress-tag

To use in code:

import {c, t} from "unraw" ; c `Example string.` ; t `Example string.` ;

Usage in the Browser

You can embed it (minified) on a webpage with RequireJS. The module is available on UNPKG:

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/require.js/2.3.6/require.min.js" > </ script > < script > require ([ "https://unpkg.com/compress-tag^1.2.0/dist/index.min.js" ], function ( compressTag ) { compressTag.c `Example string.` ; compressTag.t `Example string.` ; }); </ script >

Documentation

Four template literal tag functions are exported by this module. compress and c are exactly the same - they replace your linebreaks and the whitespace surrounding each line with a single space. compressTight and t are also the same - they remove your linebreaks and whitespace with no space.

Examples

import {compress, c, compressTight, t} from "compress-tag" ; let A = compress `Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse sagittis mi quam, ut rhoncus nisi pulvinar in. Duis lobortis nisl libero, non imperdiet lectus ultrices sed. Aliquam erat volutpat. Sed egestas dignissim iaculis. Etiam felis risus, tempor ac dignissim id, vestibulum in mauris. Nam attempus tellus. Aliquam vitae metus tempor, tempus tellus id, vulputate magna. Vivamus a enim feugiat, mattis leo in, blandit nunc. Cras faucibus pellentesque dolor, et euismod mauris sagittis vitae. Quisque egestas metus pretium mollis tempor.` ; let B = c `Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse sagittis mi quam, ut rhoncus nisi pulvinar in. Duis lobortis nisl libero, non imperdiet lectus ultrices sed. Aliquam erat volutpat. Sed egestas dignissim iaculis. Etiam felis risus, tempor ac dignissim id, vestibulum in mauris. Nam attempus tellus. Aliquam vitae metus tempor, tempus tellus id, vulputate magna. Vivamus a enim feugiat, mattis leo in, blandit nunc. Cras faucibus pellentesque dolor, et euismod mauris sagittis vitae. Quisque egestas metus pretium mollis tempor.` ; let C = compressTight ` <section> <h1>Heading</h1> <p>This is the content of the section.</p> <p>This is another paragraph.</p> </section> ` ; let D = t ` <section> <h1>Heading</h1> <p>This is the content of the section.</p> <p>This is another paragraph.</p> </section> ` ;

Preserving Some Linebreaks / Whitespace

You can still output a string that has linebreaks and tabs in it simply by using the newline (

) and tab ( \t ) characters. For example:

let E = c `This has

\ta new line` ;

Chaining

One drawback to using template literal tags is that they cannot be chained. This means that if you are already using template literal tags, you can't use these as described above. However, all of these tags support being used as normal functions in this case*:

let F = c(capitalize ` Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet. ` );

* Note: When using tags as a method there is no way to preserve newlines; using the

character will not work.

ESLint

Since there is now no reason for your strings to be long, you can modify your ESLint max-len setting to enforce the use of these tags:

eslintrc.json

{ "rules" : { "max-len" : [ "error" , { "code" : 80 , "ignoreStrings" : false , "ignoreTemplateLiterals" : false } ] } }

Contributing

Found a bug or want to see a feature added? Submit it here!

Pull requests are always welcome, although to increase your chances of your contribution being accepted, opening an issue and linking to it is always a good idea.

Pull requests will not be merged unless the Azure Pipelines build succeeds. To quickly confirm that it will, just run:

npm run check

This checks your formatting, tests, and for TypeScript compiler errors. If the task doesn't fail, you should be good to go.

Other Tasks

For your convenience, some other tasks are also provided in the package.json :