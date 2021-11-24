compress-images Minify size your images. Image compression with extension: jpg/jpeg, svg, png, gif.

Minify size your images. Image compression with extension: jpg/jpeg , svg , png , gif .

You can also use:

Features

You can use different algorithms and methods for compressing images with many options.

For JPG : jpegtran , mozjpeg , webp , guetzli , jpegRecompress , jpegoptim , tinify ;

: , , , , , , ; For PNG : pngquant , optipng , pngout , webp , pngcrush , tinify ;

: , , , , , ; For SVG : svgo ;

: ; For GIF: gifsicle , giflossy , gif2webp ;

Combine compression

You can even minify images by using a combination of compression algorithms. As an example - mozjpeg + jpegoptim or jpegtran + mozjpeg or any other algorithm.

Saving error log

If you get an error, the error log will be saved. Default path ./log/compress-images .

Alternative configuration/algorithm for compressing images

If you get an error, alternative algorithms for compressing images can be used. As an example: you want to compress images in jpegRecompress , but you get the error Unsupported color conversion request, so an alternative algorithm to compress the images can be used, like mozjpeg .

Detect path for saving images

You can specify the path to source images folder and all images in the folder will be compressed and moved to output folder.

As an example, one of many:

INPUT [ 'src/img/source/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG,gif,png,svg}' ] OUTPUT [ 'build/img/' ]

Note

You should have in your path slash: / . If you have slash \ it may be to replaced: input.replace(/\\/g, '/') ;

Get started

Install

npm install compress-images --save-dev

Examples of how to use it

Base example

https://github.com/semiromid/compress-images/tree/master/example

Read the Manual

Example 1

const compress_images = require ( "compress-images" ), INPUT_path_to_your_images, OUTPUT_path; INPUT_path_to_your_images = "src/img/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG,png,svg,gif}" ; OUTPUT_path = "build/img/" ; compress_images(INPUT_path_to_your_images, OUTPUT_path, { compress_force : false , statistic : true , autoupdate : true }, false , { jpg : { engine : "mozjpeg" , command : [ "-quality" , "60" ] } }, { png : { engine : "pngquant" , command : [ "--quality=20-50" , "-o" ] } }, { svg : { engine : "svgo" , command : "--multipass" } }, { gif : { engine : "gifsicle" , command : [ "--colors" , "64" , "--use-col=web" ] } }, function ( error, completed, statistic ) { console .log( "-------------" ); console .log(error); console .log(completed); console .log(statistic); console .log( "-------------" ); } );

Example 2

const compress_images = require ( "compress-images" ); function MyFun ( ) { compress_images( "src/img/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG,png,svg,gif}" , "build/img/" , { compress_force : false , statistic : true , autoupdate : true }, false , { jpg : { engine : "mozjpeg" , command : [ "-quality" , "60" ] } }, { png : { engine : "pngquant" , command : [ "--quality=20-50" , "-o" ] } }, { svg : { engine : "svgo" , command : "--multipass" } }, { gif : { engine : "gifsicle" , command : [ "--colors" , "64" , "--use-col=web" ] }, }, function ( err, completed ) { if (completed === true ) { } } ); }

Example 3

const compress_images = require ( 'compress-images' ); compress_images( "src/img/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG}" , "build/img/" , { compress_force : false , statistic : true , autoupdate : true }, false , { jpg : { engine : "webp" , command : false } }, { png : { engine : false , command : false } }, { svg : { engine : false , command : false } }, { gif : { engine : false , command : false } }, function ( err ) { if (err === null ) { compress_images( "src/img/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG}" , "build/img/" , { compress_force : false , statistic : true , autoupdate : false }, false , { jpg : { engine : "jpegtran" , command : false } }, { png : { engine : false , command : false } }, { svg : { engine : false , command : false } }, { gif : { engine : false , command : false } }, function ( ) {} ); } else { console .error(err); } } );

Example 4

const compress_images = require ( 'compress-images' ); compress_images( "src/img/source/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG}" , "src/img/combination/" , { compress_force : false , statistic : true , autoupdate : true }, false , { jpg : { engine : "jpegtran" , command : [ "-trim" , "-progressive" , "-copy" , "none" , "-optimize" ], }, }, { png : { engine : false , command : false } }, { svg : { engine : false , command : false } }, { gif : { engine : false , command : false } }, function ( ) { compress_images( "src/img/combination/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG}" , "build/img/" , { compress_force : false , statistic : true , autoupdate : false }, false , { jpg : { engine : "mozjpeg" , command : [ "-quality" , "75" ] } }, { png : { engine : false , command : false } }, { svg : { engine : false , command : false } }, { gif : { engine : false , command : false } }, function ( ) {} ); } );

Example 5

const compress_images = require ( 'compress-images' ); compress_images( 'src/img/source/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG,gif,png,svg}' , 'build/img/' , { compress_force : false , statistic : true , autoupdate : true }, false , { jpg : { engine : 'webp' , command : false }}, { png : { engine : 'webp' , command : false }}, { svg : { engine : 'svgo' , command : false }}, { gif : { engine : 'gifsicle' , command : [ '--colors' , '64' , '--use-col=web' ]}}, function ( ) { compress_images( 'src/img/source/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG}' , 'src/img/combine/' , { compress_force : false , statistic : true , autoupdate : false }, false , { jpg : { engine : 'jpegtran' , command : [ '-trim' , '-progressive' , '-copy' , 'none' , '-optimize' ]}}, { png : { engine : false , command : false }}, { svg : { engine : false , command : false }}, { gif : { engine : false , command : false }}, function ( ) { compress_images( 'src/img/combine/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG}' , 'build/img/' , { compress_force : false , statistic : true , autoupdate : false }, false , { jpg : { engine : 'mozjpeg' , command : [ '-quality' , '75' ]}}, { png : { engine : false , command : false }}, { svg : { engine : false , command : false }}, { gif : { engine : false , command : false }}, function ( ) { compress_images( 'src/img/source/**/*.png' , 'build/img/' , { compress_force : false , statistic : true , autoupdate : false }, false , { jpg : { engine : false , command : false }}, { png : { engine : 'pngquant' , command : [ '--quality=30-60' , '-o' ]}}, { svg : { engine : false , command : false }}, { gif : { engine : false , command : false }}, function ( ) { }); }); }); });

Example 6

Sometimes you could get errors, and then use alternative configuration "compress-images". As an example, one of many:

If you get an error from 'jpegRecompress', for example, the error "Unsupported color conversion request". In this case, an alternative image compression algorithm will be used. An error log will be created at path './log/lib/compress-images'. The algorithm 'mozjpeg' will attempt to be used instead.

const compress_images = require ( 'compress-images' ), INPUT_path_to_your_images = 'src/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG,png,svg,gif}' , OUTPUT_path = 'build/' ; compress_images(INPUT_path_to_your_images, OUTPUT_path, { compress_force : false , statistic : true , autoupdate : true , pathLog : './log/lib/compress-images' }, false , { jpg : { engine : 'jpegRecompress' , command : [ '--quality' , 'high' , '--min' , '60' ]}}, { png : { engine : 'pngquant' , command : [ '--quality=20-50' , '-o' ]}}, { svg : { engine : 'svgo' , command : '--multipass' }}, { gif : { engine : 'gifsicle' , command : [ '--colors' , '64' , '--use-col=web' ]}}, function ( err, completed ) { if (err !== null ){ if (err.engine === 'jpegRecompress' ){ compress_images(err.input, err.output, { compress_force : false , statistic : true , autoupdate : true }, false , { jpg : { engine : 'mozjpeg' , command : [ '-quality' , '60' ]}}, { png : { engine : false , command : false }}, { svg : { engine : false , command : false }}, { gif : { engine : false , command : false }}, function ( err ) { if (err !== null ){ } }); } } });

Example 7

Compressing an image in the same folder (currently this only works with 'pngquant')

const compress_images = require ( 'compress-images' ), fs = require ( 'fs' ), INPUT_path_to_your_images = 'src/img/**/!(*-min).png' , OUTPUT_path = 'src/img/' ; compress_images(INPUT_path_to_your_images, OUTPUT_path, { compress_force : true , statistic : false , autoupdate : true }, false , { jpg : { engine : false , command : false }}, { png : { engine : 'pngquant' , command : [ '--quality=20-50' , '--ext=-min.png' , '--force' ]}}, { svg : { engine : false , command : false }}, { gif : { engine : false , command : false }}, function ( err, completed, statistic ) { if (err === null ){ fs.unlink(statistic.input, (err) => { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'successfully compressed and deleted ' +statistic.input); }); } });

< picture > < source type = "image/webp" srcset = "//hostname/build/img/art/1/chat.webp" > < img width = "700" height = "922" alt = "test" src = "//hostname/build/img/art/1/chat.jpg" > </ picture >

API

compress_images ( input , output , option , globoption , enginejpg , enginepng , enginesvg , enginegif , callback )

input (type:string): Path to source image or images;

Example:

1. ` 'src/img/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG,png,svg,gif}' `; <br /> 2. ` 'src/img/**/*.jpg' `; <br /> 3. ` 'src/img/*.jpg' `; <br /> 4. ` 'src/img/myimagename.jpg' `;

output (type:string): Path to compress images;

Example:

1. `'build/img/'` ; < br />

option (type:plainObject): Options module`s «compress-images»; compress_force (type:boolean): Force compress images already compressed images true or false ; statistic (type:boolean): show image compression statistics true or false ; pathLog (type:string): Path to log file. Default is ./log/compress-images ; autoupdate (type:boolean): Auto-update module «compress_images» to the latest version true or false ;

Example:

1 . `{compress_force: false , statistic: true , autoupdate: true }`;

globoption (type:boolean|other): Options module`s glob. Also you can set false ;

enginejpg (type:plainObject): Engine for compressing jpeg and options compress. Key to be jpg ; + ** engine ** ( type :string): Engine for compressing jpeg . Possible values : jpegtran , mozjpeg , webp , guetzli , jpegRecompress , jpegoptim , tinify ; + **command** (type: boolean |array): Options for compression. Can be ` false ` or commands array. + For **jpegtran** - `[ '-trim' , '-progressive' , '-copy' , 'none' , '-optimize' ]` in details; [jpegtran](https: + For **mozjpeg** - `[ '-quality' , '10' ]` in details [mozjpeg](https: + For **webp** - `[ '-q' , '60' ]` in details [webp](https: + For **guetzli** - `[ '--quality' , '84' ]` (Very long compresses on Win 8.1 [https: To use guetzli you must `npm install guetzli --save`, this library does not work properly on some OS and platforms. + For **jpegRecompress** - `[ '--quality' , 'high' , '--min' , '60' ]` in details [jpegRecompress](https: + For **jpegoptim** - `[ '--all-progressive' , '-d' ]` To use jpegoptim you must `npm install jpegoptim-bin --save`, this library does not work properly on some OS and platforms. from https: **Issues!** May be a problems with installation and use on Win 7 x32 and maybe other OS: [compress-images - issues/ 21 ](https: **Caution!** if do not specify ` '-d' ` all images will be compressed in the source folder and will be replaced. For Windows x32 and x63 also, you can use [https: + For **tinify** - `[ 'copyright' , 'creation' , 'location' ]` In details [tinify](https: + **key** (type:string): Key used for engine **tinify**. In details; [tinify](https: Example: <br /> 1 . `{jpg: {engine: 'mozjpeg' , command: [ '-quality' , '60' ]}`; <br /> 2 . `{jpg: {engine: 'tinify' , key: "sefdfdcv335fxgfe3qw" , command: [ 'copyright' , 'creation' , 'location' ]}}`; <br /> 3 . `{jpg: {engine: 'tinify' , key: "sefdfdcv335fxgfe3qw" , command: false }}`;

enginepng (type:plainObject): Engine for compressing png and options for compression. Key to be png ; + ** engine ** ( type :string): Engine for compressing png . Possible values : pngquant , optipng , pngout , webp , pngcrush , tinify ; + ** command ** ( type :boolean|array): Options for compression . Can be ` false ` or commands array . + For ** pngquant ** - ` ['--quality=20-50', '-o'] ` If you want to compress in the same folder , as example : ['--quality=20-50', '--ext=.png', '--force'] . To use this library you need to install it manually . It does not work properly on some OS (Win 7 x32 and maybe other). ` npm install pngquant-bin --save ` Quality should be in format min-max where min and max are numbers in range 0-100 . Can be problems with cyrillic filename [issues/317] ( https : In details : [pngquant]( https : [pngquant-bin - wrapper]( https : + For **optipng** - To use this library you need to install it manually. It does not work properly on some OS (Win 7 x32 and maybe other). `npm install --save optipng-bin` in details [optipng-bin - wrapper]( https : and [optipng]( http : + For **pngout** - in details [pngout]( http : + For **webp** - `['-q', '60']` in details [webp]( https : + For **pngcrush** (It does not work properly on some OS) - `['-reduce', '-brute']` in details [pngcrush]( https : + For **tinify** - `['copyright', 'creation', 'location']` in details [tinify]( https : + **key** ( type :string): Key used for engine **tinify**. In details; [tinify]( https : Example : <br /> 1 . `{png: {engine: 'webp', command: ['-q', '100']}` ; <br /> 2 . `{png: {engine: 'tinify', key: "sefdfdcv335fxgfe3qw", command: ['copyright', 'creation', 'location']}}` ; <br /> 3 . `{png: {engine: 'optipng', command: false}}` ;

enginesvg (type:plainObject): Engine for compressing svg and options for compression. Key to be svg ; + ** engine ** ( type :string): Engine for compressing svg . Possible values : svgo ; + ** command ** ( type :string): Options for compression. Can be ` false ` or commands type string. + For **svgo** - ` '--multipass' ` in details [svgo](https://www.npmjs.com/package/svgo/); <br /> Example: <br /> 1. `{svg: {engine: 'svgo' , command : '--multipass' }`; <br /> 2. `{svg: {engine: 'svgo' , command : false }}`;

enginegif (type:plainObject): Engine for compressing gif and options for compression. Key to be gif ; + ** engine ** ( type :string): Engine for compressing gif . Possible values : gifsicle , giflossy , gif2webp ; + **command** ( type : boolean | array ): Options for compression. Can be ` false ` or commands type array . + For **gifsicle** - To use this library you need to install it manually. It does not work properly on some OS. npm install gifsicle --save . Example options:

['--colors', '64', '--use-col=web'] or ['--optimize'] In details gifsicle; + For **giflossy** - (For Linux x64 and Mac OS X) `[ '--lossy=80' ]` In details [giflossy](http://www.lcdf.org/gifsicle/); + For **gif2webp** - `[ '-f' , '80' , '-mixed' , '-q' , '30' , '-m' , '2' ]` in details [gif2webp](https://developers.google.com/speed/webp/docs/gif2webp); <br /> Example: <br /> 1. `{gif: {engine: 'gifsicle' , command : [ '--colors' , '64' , '--use-col=web' , '--scale' , ' 0.8' ]}}`; <br /> 2. `{gif: {engine: 'giflossy' , command : false }}`; <br /> 3. `{gif: {engine: 'gif2webp' , command : [ '-f' , '80' , '-mixed' , '-q' , '30' , '-m' , '2' ]}}`;

(type:plainObject): Engine for compressing and options for compression. Key to be ; , , ; It does not work properly on some OS. . Example options: or In details gifsicle; callback (err, completed, statistic): returns: + **err** ( type : json object | null ) + engine - The name of the algorithm engine + input - The path to the input image + output - The path to the output image + **completed** ( type : boolean ) + ` true ` - result completed. + ` false ` - result not completed. + **statistic** ( type : json object ) + ` input ` + `path_out_new` + `algorithm` + `size_in` + `size_output` + `percent` + `err`



How to use promise API

Example 1

const { compress } = require ( 'compress-images/promise' ); const INPUT_path_to_your_images = 'src/img/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG,png}' ; const OUTPUT_path = 'build/img/' ; const processImages = async () => { const result = await compress({ source : INPUT_path_to_your_images, destination : OUTPUT_path, enginesSetup : { jpg : { engine : 'mozjpeg' , command : [ '-quality' , '60' ]}, png : { engine : 'pngquant' , command : [ '--quality=20-50' , '-o' ]}, } }); const { statistics, errors } = result; }; processImages();

Example 2

Using onProgress

const { compress } = require ( 'compress-images/promise' ); const INPUT_path_to_your_images = 'src/img/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG,png}' ; const OUTPUT_path = 'build/img/' ; const processImages = async (onProgress) => { const result = await compress({ source : INPUT_path_to_your_images, destination : OUTPUT_path, onProgress, enginesSetup : { jpg : { engine : 'mozjpeg' , command : [ '-quality' , '60' ]}, png : { engine : 'pngquant' , command : [ '--quality=20-50' , '-o' ]}, } }); const { statistics, errors } = result; }; processImages( ( error, statistic, completed ) => { if (error) { console .log( 'Error happen while processing file' ); console .log(error); return ; } console .log( 'Sucefully processed file' ); console .log(statistic) });

Promised API

promise/compress ( params )

params (type:plainObject): Module options; source (type:string): input , see above; destination (type:string): output , see above; enginesSetup (type:plainObject): Engines setup mapping, only needed ones, for example: { jpg: <enginejpg>, png: <enginepng> } , see details above; (optional) params (type:plainObject): Options module`s «compress-images», see option above; (optional) globOptions (type:boolean|other): see globoption above; (optional) onProgress (err, statistic, completed): see callback above

returns Promise with object: statistics (type: statistic[] ), see above; errors (type: err[] ), see above;



Bugs

Author

SEMINA TAMARA

