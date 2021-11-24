compress-images Minify size your images. Image compression with extension: jpg/jpeg, svg, png, gif.
Minify size your images. Image compression with extension:
jpg/jpeg,
svg,
png,
gif.
You can also use:
You can use different algorithms and methods for compressing images with many options.
jpegtran,
mozjpeg,
webp,
guetzli,
jpegRecompress,
jpegoptim,
tinify;
pngquant,
optipng,
pngout,
webp,
pngcrush,
tinify;
svgo;
gifsicle,
giflossy,
gif2webp;
You can even minify images by using a combination of compression algorithms. As an example -
mozjpeg+
jpegoptimor
jpegtran+
mozjpegor any other algorithm.
If you get an error, the error log will be saved. Default path
./log/compress-images.
If you get an error, alternative algorithms for compressing images can be used. As an example: you want to compress images in
jpegRecompress, but you get the error Unsupported color conversion request, so an alternative algorithm to compress the images can be used, like
mozjpeg.
You can specify the path to source images folder and all images in the folder will be compressed and moved to output folder.
As an example, one of many:
INPUT ['src/img/source/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG,gif,png,svg}']
OUTPUT ['build/img/']
You should have in your path slash:
/.
If you have slash
\ it may be to replaced:
input.replace(/\\/g, '/');
Other useful plugins:
npm install compress-images --save-dev
https://github.com/semiromid/compress-images/tree/master/example
const compress_images = require("compress-images"),
INPUT_path_to_your_images,
OUTPUT_path;
INPUT_path_to_your_images = "src/img/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG,png,svg,gif}";
OUTPUT_path = "build/img/";
compress_images(INPUT_path_to_your_images, OUTPUT_path, { compress_force: false, statistic: true, autoupdate: true }, false,
{ jpg: { engine: "mozjpeg", command: ["-quality", "60"] } },
{ png: { engine: "pngquant", command: ["--quality=20-50", "-o"] } },
{ svg: { engine: "svgo", command: "--multipass" } },
{ gif: { engine: "gifsicle", command: ["--colors", "64", "--use-col=web"] } },
function (error, completed, statistic) {
console.log("-------------");
console.log(error);
console.log(completed);
console.log(statistic);
console.log("-------------");
}
);
const compress_images = require("compress-images");
function MyFun() {
compress_images(
"src/img/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG,png,svg,gif}",
"build/img/",
{ compress_force: false, statistic: true, autoupdate: true },
false,
{ jpg: { engine: "mozjpeg", command: ["-quality", "60"] } },
{ png: { engine: "pngquant", command: ["--quality=20-50", "-o"] } },
{ svg: { engine: "svgo", command: "--multipass" } },
{
gif: { engine: "gifsicle", command: ["--colors", "64", "--use-col=web"] },
},
function (err, completed) {
if (completed === true) {
// Doing something.
}
}
);
}
const compress_images = require('compress-images');
// We will be compressing images [jpg] with two algorithms, [webp] and [jpg];
//[jpg] ---to---> [webp]
compress_images(
"src/img/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG}",
"build/img/",
{ compress_force: false, statistic: true, autoupdate: true },
false,
{ jpg: { engine: "webp", command: false } },
{ png: { engine: false, command: false } },
{ svg: { engine: false, command: false } },
{ gif: { engine: false, command: false } },
function (err) {
if (err === null) {
//[jpg] ---to---> [jpg(jpegtran)] WARNING!!! autoupdate - recommended to turn this off, it's not needed here - autoupdate: false
compress_images(
"src/img/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG}",
"build/img/",
{ compress_force: false, statistic: true, autoupdate: false },
false,
{ jpg: { engine: "jpegtran", command: false } },
{ png: { engine: false, command: false } },
{ svg: { engine: false, command: false } },
{ gif: { engine: false, command: false } },
function () {}
);
} else {
console.error(err);
}
}
);
const compress_images = require('compress-images');
// Combine compressing images [jpg] with two different algorithms, [jpegtran] and [mozjpeg];
//[jpg] ---to---> [jpg(jpegtran)]
compress_images(
"src/img/source/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG}",
"src/img/combination/",
{ compress_force: false, statistic: true, autoupdate: true },
false,
{
jpg: {
engine: "jpegtran",
command: ["-trim", "-progressive", "-copy", "none", "-optimize"],
},
},
{ png: { engine: false, command: false } },
{ svg: { engine: false, command: false } },
{ gif: { engine: false, command: false } },
function () {
//[jpg(jpegtran)] ---to---> [jpg(mozjpeg)] WARNING!!! autoupdate - recommended to turn this off, it's not needed here - autoupdate: false
//----------------
compress_images(
"src/img/combination/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG}",
"build/img/",
{ compress_force: false, statistic: true, autoupdate: false },
false,
{ jpg: { engine: "mozjpeg", command: ["-quality", "75"] } },
{ png: { engine: false, command: false } },
{ svg: { engine: false, command: false } },
{ gif: { engine: false, command: false } },
function () {}
);
//----------------
}
);
const compress_images = require('compress-images');
//[jpg+gif+png+svg] ---to---> [jpg(webp)+gif(gifsicle)+png(webp)+svg(svgo)]
compress_images('src/img/source/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG,gif,png,svg}', 'build/img/', {compress_force: false, statistic: true, autoupdate: true}, false,
{jpg: {engine: 'webp', command: false}},
{png: {engine: 'webp', command: false}},
{svg: {engine: 'svgo', command: false}},
{gif: {engine: 'gifsicle', command: ['--colors', '64', '--use-col=web']}}, function(){
//-------------------------------------------------
//[jpg] ---to---> [jpg(jpegtran)] WARNING!!! autoupdate - recommended to turn this off, it's not needed here - autoupdate: false
compress_images('src/img/source/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG}', 'src/img/combine/', {compress_force: false, statistic: true, autoupdate: false}, false,
{jpg: {engine: 'jpegtran', command: ['-trim', '-progressive', '-copy', 'none', '-optimize']}},
{png: {engine: false, command: false}},
{svg: {engine: false, command: false}},
{gif: {engine: false, command: false}}, function(){
//[jpg(jpegtran)] ---to---> [jpg(mozjpeg)] WARNING!!! autoupdate - recommended to turn this off, it's not needed here - autoupdate: false
compress_images('src/img/combine/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG}', 'build/img/', {compress_force: false, statistic: true, autoupdate: false}, false,
{jpg: {engine: 'mozjpeg', command: ['-quality', '75']}},
{png: {engine: false, command: false}},
{svg: {engine: false, command: false}},
{gif: {engine: false, command: false}}, function(){
//[png] ---to---> [png(pngquant)] WARNING!!! autoupdate - recommended to turn this off, it's not needed here - autoupdate: false
compress_images('src/img/source/**/*.png', 'build/img/', {compress_force: false, statistic: true, autoupdate: false}, false,
{jpg: {engine: false, command: false}},
{png: {engine: 'pngquant', command: ['--quality=30-60', '-o']}},
{svg: {engine: false, command: false}},
{gif: {engine: false, command: false}}, function(){
});
});
});
//-------------------------------------------------
});
Sometimes you could get errors, and then use alternative configuration "compress-images". As an example, one of many:
If you get an error from 'jpegRecompress', for example, the error "Unsupported color conversion request". In this case, an alternative image compression algorithm will be used.
An error log will be created at path './log/lib/compress-images'.
The algorithm 'mozjpeg' will attempt to be used instead.
const
compress_images = require('compress-images'),
INPUT_path_to_your_images = 'src/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG,png,svg,gif}',
OUTPUT_path = 'build/';
compress_images(INPUT_path_to_your_images, OUTPUT_path, {compress_force: false, statistic: true, autoupdate: true, pathLog: './log/lib/compress-images'}, false,
{jpg: {engine: 'jpegRecompress', command: ['--quality', 'high', '--min', '60']}},
{png: {engine: 'pngquant', command: ['--quality=20-50', '-o']}},
{svg: {engine: 'svgo', command: '--multipass'}},
{gif: {engine: 'gifsicle', command: ['--colors', '64', '--use-col=web']}}, function(err, completed){
if(err !== null){
//---------------------------------------
//if you get an ERROR from 'jpegRecompress' ---> We can use alternate config of compression
//---------------------------------------
if(err.engine === 'jpegRecompress'){
compress_images(err.input, err.output, {compress_force: false, statistic: true, autoupdate: true}, false,
{jpg: {engine: 'mozjpeg', command: ['-quality', '60']}},
{png: {engine: false, command: false}},
{svg: {engine: false, command: false}},
{gif: {engine: false, command: false}}, function(err){
if(err !== null){
//Alternative config of compression
}
});
}
//---------------------------------------
}
});
Compressing an image in the same folder (currently this only works with 'pngquant')
const
compress_images = require('compress-images'),
fs = require('fs'),
INPUT_path_to_your_images = 'src/img/**/!(*-min).png',
OUTPUT_path = 'src/img/';
compress_images(INPUT_path_to_your_images, OUTPUT_path, {compress_force: true, statistic: false, autoupdate: true}, false,
{jpg: {engine: false, command: false}},
{png: {engine: 'pngquant', command: ['--quality=20-50', '--ext=-min.png', '--force']}},
{svg: {engine: false, command: false}},
{gif: {engine: false, command: false}}, function(err, completed, statistic){
if(err === null){
fs.unlink(statistic.input, (err) => {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('successfully compressed and deleted '+statistic.input);
});
}
});
<picture>
<source type="image/webp" srcset="//hostname/build/img/art/1/chat.webp">
<img width="700" height="922" alt="test" src="//hostname/build/img/art/1/chat.jpg">
</picture>
compress_images(
input,
output,
option,
globoption,
enginejpg,
enginepng,
enginesvg,
enginegif,
callback)
input (type:string): Path to source image or images;
Example:
1. `'src/img/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG,png,svg,gif}'`; <br />
2. `'src/img/**/*.jpg'`; <br />
3. `'src/img/*.jpg'`; <br />
4. `'src/img/myimagename.jpg'`;
output (type:string): Path to compress images;
Example:
1. `'build/img/'`; <br />
option (type:plainObject): Options module`s «compress-images»;
true or
false;
true or
false;
./log/compress-images;
true or
false;
1. `{compress_force: false, statistic: true, autoupdate: true}`;
globoption (type:boolean|other): Options module`s glob. Also you can set
false;
enginejpg (type:plainObject): Engine for compressing jpeg and options compress. Key to be
jpg;
+ **engine** (type:string): Engine for compressing jpeg. Possible values:
jpegtran,
mozjpeg,
webp,
guetzli,
jpegRecompress,
jpegoptim,
tinify;
+ **command** (type:boolean|array): Options for compression. Can be `false` or commands array.
+ For **jpegtran** - `['-trim', '-progressive', '-copy', 'none', '-optimize']` in details; [jpegtran](https://libjpeg-turbo.org/);
+ For **mozjpeg** - `['-quality', '10']` in details [mozjpeg](https://github.com/mozilla/mozjpeg/);
+ For **webp** - `['-q', '60']` in details [webp](https://developers.google.com/speed/webp/);
+ For **guetzli** - `['--quality', '84']` (Very long compresses on Win 8.1 [https://github.com/google/guetzli/issues/238](https://github.com/google/guetzli/issues/238)) in details [guetzli](https://github.com/google/guetzli/);
To use guetzli you must `npm install guetzli --save`, this library does not work properly on some OS and platforms.
+ For **jpegRecompress** - `['--quality', 'high', '--min', '60']` in details [jpegRecompress](https://github.com/danielgtaylor/jpeg-archive/);
+ For **jpegoptim** - `['--all-progressive', '-d']`
To use jpegoptim you must `npm install jpegoptim-bin --save`, this library does not work properly on some OS and platforms.
from https://github.com/imagemin/jpegoptim-bin
**Issues!**
May be a problems with installation and use on Win 7 x32 and maybe other OS:
[compress-images - issues/21](https://github.com/semiromid/compress-images/issues/21)
**Caution!** if do not specify `'-d'` all images will be compressed in the source folder and will be replaced.
For Windows x32 and x63 also, you can use [https://github.com/vikas5914/jpegoptim-win](https://github.com/vikas5914/jpegoptim-win). Copy jpegoptim-32.exe and replace and rename in "node_modules\jpegoptim-bin\vendor\jpegoptim.exe"
+ For **tinify** - `['copyright', 'creation', 'location']` In details [tinify](https://tinypng.com/developers/reference/nodejs/);
+ **key** (type:string): Key used for engine **tinify**. In details; [tinify](https://tinypng.com/developers/reference/nodejs/); <br />
Example: <br />
1. `{jpg: {engine: 'mozjpeg', command: ['-quality', '60']}`; <br />
2. `{jpg: {engine: 'tinify', key: "sefdfdcv335fxgfe3qw", command: ['copyright', 'creation', 'location']}}`; <br />
3. `{jpg: {engine: 'tinify', key: "sefdfdcv335fxgfe3qw", command: false}}`;
enginepng (type:plainObject): Engine for compressing png and options for compression. Key to be
png;
+ **engine** (type:string): Engine for compressing png. Possible values:
pngquant,
optipng,
pngout,
webp,
pngcrush,
tinify;
+ **command** (type:boolean|array): Options for compression. Can be `false` or commands array.
+ For **pngquant** - `['--quality=20-50', '-o']` If you want to compress in the same folder, as example: ['--quality=20-50', '--ext=.png', '--force']. To use this library you need to install it manually. It does not work properly on some OS (Win 7 x32 and maybe other). `npm install pngquant-bin --save`
Quality should be in format min-max where min and max are numbers in range 0-100. Can be problems with cyrillic filename [issues/317](https://github.com/kornelski/pngquant/issues/317)
In details:
[pngquant](https://pngquant.org/) and
[pngquant-bin - wrapper](https://github.com/imagemin/pngquant-bin)
+ For **optipng** - To use this library you need to install it manually.
It does not work properly on some OS (Win 7 x32 and maybe other). `npm install --save optipng-bin` in details [optipng-bin - wrapper](https://github.com/imagemin/optipng-bin)
and [optipng](http://optipng.sourceforge.net/);
+ For **pngout** - in details [pngout](http://advsys.net/ken/util/pngout.htm);
+ For **webp** - `['-q', '60']` in details [webp](https://developers.google.com/speed/webp/);
+ For **pngcrush** (It does not work properly on some OS) - `['-reduce', '-brute']` in details [pngcrush](https://pmt.sourceforge.io/pngcrush/);
+ For **tinify** - `['copyright', 'creation', 'location']` in details [tinify](https://tinypng.com/developers/reference/nodejs/);
+ **key** (type:string): Key used for engine **tinify**. In details; [tinify](https://tinypng.com/developers/reference/nodejs/); <br />
Example: <br />
1. `{png: {engine: 'webp', command: ['-q', '100']}`; <br />
2. `{png: {engine: 'tinify', key: "sefdfdcv335fxgfe3qw", command: ['copyright', 'creation', 'location']}}`; <br />
3. `{png: {engine: 'optipng', command: false}}`;
svg;
+ **engine** (type:string): Engine for compressing svg. Possible values:
svgo;
+ **command** (type:string): Options for compression. Can be `false` or commands type string.
+ For **svgo** - `'--multipass'` in details [svgo](https://www.npmjs.com/package/svgo/); <br />
Example: <br />
1. `{svg: {engine: 'svgo', command: '--multipass'}`; <br />
2. `{svg: {engine: 'svgo', command: false}}`;
gif;
+ **engine** (type:string): Engine for compressing gif. Possible values:
gifsicle,
giflossy,
gif2webp;
It does not work properly on some OS.
+ **command** (type:boolean|array): Options for compression. Can be `false` or commands type array.
+ For **gifsicle** - To use this library you need to install it manually.
npm install gifsicle --save.
Example options:
['--colors', '64', '--use-col=web'] or
['--optimize'] In details gifsicle;
+ For **giflossy** - (For Linux x64 and Mac OS X) `['--lossy=80']` In details [giflossy](http://www.lcdf.org/gifsicle/);
+ For **gif2webp** - `['-f', '80', '-mixed', '-q', '30', '-m', '2']` in details [gif2webp](https://developers.google.com/speed/webp/docs/gif2webp); <br />
Example: <br />
1. `{gif: {engine: 'gifsicle', command: ['--colors', '64', '--use-col=web', '--scale', ' 0.8']}}`; <br />
2. `{gif: {engine: 'giflossy', command: false}}`; <br />
3. `{gif: {engine: 'gif2webp', command: ['-f', '80', '-mixed', '-q', '30', '-m', '2']}}`;
+ **err** (type:json object|null)
+ engine - The name of the algorithm engine
+ input - The path to the input image
+ output - The path to the output image
+ **completed** (type:boolean)
+ `true` - result completed.
+ `false` - result not completed.
+ **statistic** (type:json object)
+ `input`
+ `path_out_new`
+ `algorithm`
+ `size_in`
+ `size_output`
+ `percent`
+ `err`
const { compress } = require('compress-images/promise');
const INPUT_path_to_your_images = 'src/img/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG,png}';
const OUTPUT_path = 'build/img/';
const processImages = async () => {
const result = await compress({
source: INPUT_path_to_your_images,
destination: OUTPUT_path,
enginesSetup: {
jpg: { engine: 'mozjpeg', command: ['-quality', '60']},
png: { engine: 'pngquant', command: ['--quality=20-50', '-o']},
}
});
const { statistics, errors } = result;
// statistics - all processed images list
// errors - all errros happened list
};
processImages();
Using
onProgress
const { compress } = require('compress-images/promise');
const INPUT_path_to_your_images = 'src/img/**/*.{jpg,JPG,jpeg,JPEG,png}';
const OUTPUT_path = 'build/img/';
const processImages = async (onProgress) => {
const result = await compress({
source: INPUT_path_to_your_images,
destination: OUTPUT_path,
onProgress,
enginesSetup: {
jpg: { engine: 'mozjpeg', command: ['-quality', '60']},
png: { engine: 'pngquant', command: ['--quality=20-50', '-o']},
}
});
const { statistics, errors } = result;
// statistics - all processed images list
// errors - all errros happened list
};
processImages((error, statistic, completed) => {
if (error) {
console.log('Error happen while processing file');
console.log(error);
return;
}
console.log('Sucefully processed file');
console.log(statistic)
});
promise/compress(
params)
params (type:plainObject): Module options;
{ jpg: <enginejpg>, png: <enginepng> }, see details above;
returns Promise with object:
If this is a useful thing for you, support the project.
PayPal | https://www.paypal.com/myaccount/transfer/send
startpascal1@mail.ru
Visa Card |
4731 1856 1426 6432 First name and Last name:
SEMINA TAMARA or
SEMINA TAMARA PETROVNA
Payeer | payeer.com No.[
P77135727]
PaYoneer | https://www.payoneer.com
startpascal1@mail.ru
gif2webp https://developers.google.com/speed/webp/docs/gif2webp author is Google;
Node package giflossy https://www.npmjs.com/package/giflossy Author is Jihchi;
gifsicle and giflossy http://www.lcdf.org/gifsicle/ author is Eddie Kohler;
gifsicle-bin https://github.com/imagemin/gifsicle-bin author is Kevva;
svgo https://www.npmjs.com/package/svgo author is Greli;
pngcrush https://pmt.sourceforge.io/pngcrush/ author is Glenn Randers-Pehrson;
pngcrush-bin https://github.com/imagemin/pngcrush-bin author is Kevva;
webp https://developers.google.com/speed/webp/ author is Google;
pngout http://advsys.net/ken/util/pngout.htm author is Kerry Watson, with updates by Ken Silverman and Matthew Fearnley;
pngout-bin https://github.com/imagemin/pngout-bin author is 1000ch;
pngquant https://pngquant.org/ author is Kornel Lesiński and contributors. It's based on code by Greg Roelofs and Jef Poskanzer;
pngquant-bin https://github.com/imagemin/pngquant-bin author is Kevva;
tinypng https://tinypng.com/developers/reference/nodejs author is Voormedia;
tinyjpg https://tinyjpg.com/ author is Voormedia;
jpegoptim https://github.com/tjko/jpegoptim author is Tjko;
jpegoptim-bin https://github.com/imagemin/jpegoptim-bin author is 1000ch;
jpeg-archive https://github.com/danielgtaylor/jpeg-archive author is Danielgtaylor;
jpeg-recompress-bin https://github.com/imagemin/jpeg-recompress-bin author is 1000ch;
guetzli https://github.com/google/guetzli author is Google;
guetzli-bin https://github.com/imagemin/guetzli-bin author is 1000ch;
mozjpeg-bin https://github.com/imagemin/mozjpeg-bin author is 1000ch;
mozjpeg https://github.com/mozilla/mozjpeg author is Pornel;
jpegtran-bin https://github.com/imagemin/jpegtran-bin author is 1000ch;
libjpeg-turbo https://libjpeg-turbo.org/ author is Dcommander;
Vectors https://www.flaticon.com/authors/vectors-market author is Vectors Market;
colors https://www.npmjs.com/package/colors author is Marak;
glob https://www.npmjs.com/package/glob author is Isaacs;
mkdirp https://www.npmjs.com/package/mkdirp author is Substack;
bytes https://www.npmjs.com/package/bytes author is Dougwilson;
Разработка сайтов Веб-студия Харьков
SEMINA TAMARA
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2017 TAMARA SEMINA
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.