Compress Commons

Compress Commons is a library that defines a common interface for working with archive formats within node.

Install

npm install compress-commons --save

You can also use npm install https://github.com/archiverjs/node-compress-commons/archive/master.tar.gz to test upcoming versions.

Things of Interest

Credits

Concept inspired by Apache Commons Compress™.

Some logic derived from Apache Commons Compress™ and OpenJDK 7.