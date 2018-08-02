This project has been created when no compression library existed for Node.js. This isn't the case for years. This repository is mainly kept for backward compatibility with some of the very ancient software of mine.
Synchronous zlib Buffer compression library for Node.js.
compress = require('compress-buffer').compress;
uncompress = require('compress-buffer').uncompress;
var rawData = fs.readFileSync("/etc/passwd");
var compressed = compress(rawData);
var uncompressed = uncompress(compressed);
uncompressed == rawData // true!
For the sake of the KISS principle. Most of the time you don't need a streaming compression, you need to compress an existing and already complete data.
compress() takes two arguments: the data (must be a
Buffer()) and optional compression level which must be within 1..9. It returns compressed
Buffer() or
undefined on error.
uncompress() takes a single argument: the data (must be a
Buffer()) and returns uncompressed
Buffer() or
undefined on error.
Both functions could throw exceptions in the following cases:
Buffer instance.
npm install compress-buffer
or
npm install .
See LICENSE file. Basically, it's a kind of "do-whatever-you-want-for-free" license.
Egor Egorov me@egorfine.com.