compress-buffer

by Egor Egorov
1.2.2 (see all)

Synchronous zlib Buffer compression library for Node.js.

Deprecated!
this has been created when no compression library existed for Node.js. This isn't the case for years

Readme

Deprecated a long time ago

This project has been created when no compression library existed for Node.js. This isn't the case for years. This repository is mainly kept for backward compatibility with some of the very ancient software of mine.

node-compress-buffer

Synchronous zlib Buffer compression library for Node.js.

Synopsis

compress = require('compress-buffer').compress;
uncompress = require('compress-buffer').uncompress;

var rawData = fs.readFileSync("/etc/passwd");

var compressed   = compress(rawData);
var uncompressed = uncompress(compressed);

uncompressed == rawData // true!

Why?

For the sake of the KISS principle. Most of the time you don't need a streaming compression, you need to compress an existing and already complete data.

Options

compress() takes two arguments: the data (must be a Buffer()) and optional compression level which must be within 1..9. It returns compressed Buffer() or undefined on error.

uncompress() takes a single argument: the data (must be a Buffer()) and returns uncompressed Buffer() or undefined on error.

Both functions could throw exceptions in the following cases:

  • zlib initialisation fails;
  • first argument is not a Buffer instance.

Installation

npm install compress-buffer

or

npm install .

License

See LICENSE file. Basically, it's a kind of "do-whatever-you-want-for-free" license.

Thanks to

  • A lot of thanks for important suggestions goes to Konstantin Käfer who implemented a nice similar module node-zlib (https://github.com/kkaefer/node-zlib) earlier than me;
  • Oleg Kertanov, pccowboy, addisonj, David Swift

Author

Egor Egorov me@egorfine.com.

