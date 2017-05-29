About

CompoundJS - MVC framework for NodeJS™. It allows you to build web application in minutes.

Compound modules now available at https://github.com/compoundjs

Full documentation is available at http://compoundjs.com/ and using man(1).

Installation

Option 1: npm

sudo npm install compound -g

Option 2: GitHub

sudo npm install 1602/compound

Usage

compound init blog && cd blog npm install compound generate crud post title content published:boolean compound s 3000 open http://localhost:3000/posts

Short functionality review

CLI tool

$ compound help Usage: compound command [argument(s)] Commands: h, help Display usage information i, init Initialize compound app g, generate [smth] Generate something awesome r, routes [filter] Display application routes c, console Debug console s, server [port] Run compound server install [module] Installs a compound module and patches the autoload file

compound init [appname][ option(s)]

options: - -coffee - -tpl jade |ejs # Default: ejs - -css sass|less |stylus # Default: stylus - -db redis|mongodb |nano| mysql |sqlite3| postgres # Default: memory

compound generate smth

smth = generator name (controller, model, scaffold, ...can be extended via plugins)

more information about generators available here: http://compoundjs.github.com/generators

compound server 8000

equals to PORT=8000 node server - run server on port 8000

compound console

run debugging console (see details below)

compound routes

print routes map (see details below)

Directory structure

On initialization directories tree generated, like that:

. | | | | | | | | | ` | | ` | | ` | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | ` | | | | | ` | | | | | | | | | | ` | | | | ` | | | | | | | | ` | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | ` | | | | | ` | | | | | ` | ` | | | | | | | ` | ` ` | | | `

HTTPS Support

Just place your key and cert into config directory, compound will use it. Default names for keys are tls.key and tls.cert , but you can store in in another place, in that case just pass filenames to createServer function: server.js

require ( 'compound' ).createServer({ key : fs.readFileSync( '/tmp/tls.key' ).toString(), cert : fs.readFileSync( '/tmp/tls.cert' ).toString() });

Few helpful commands:

openssl genrsa -out /tmp/tls.key openssl req -new -x509 -key /tmp/tls.key -out /tmp/tls.cert -days 1095 -batch

Routing

Now we do not have to tediously describe REST routes for each resource, enough to write in config/routes.js code like this:

exports.routes = function ( map ) { map.resources( 'posts' , function ( post ) { post.resources( 'comments' ); }); };

instead of:

var ctl = require ( './lib/posts_controller.js' ); app.get( '/posts/new.:format?' , ctl.new); app.get( '/posts.:format?' , ctl.index); app.post( '/posts.:format?' , ctl.create); app.get( '/posts/:id.:format?' , ctl.show); app.put( '/posts/:id.:format?' , ctl.update); app.delete( '/posts/:id.:format?' , ctl.destroy); app.get( '/posts/:id/edit.:format?' , ctl.edit); var com_ctl = require ( './lib/comments_controller.js' ); app.get( '/posts/:post_id/comments/new.:format?' , com_ctl.new); app.get( '/posts/:post_id/comments.:format?' , com_ctl.index); app.post( '/posts/:post_id/comments.:format?' , com_ctl.create); app.get( '/posts/:post_id/comments/:id.:format?' , com_ctl.show); app.put( '/posts/:post_id/comments/:id.:format?' , com_ctl.update); app.delete( '/posts/:post_id/comments/:id.:format?' , com_ctl.destroy); app.get( '/posts/:post_id/comments/:id/edit.:format?' , com_ctl.edit);

and you can more finely tune the resources to specify certain actions, middleware, and other. Here are example routes for my blog:

exports.routes = function ( map ) { map.get( '/' , 'posts#index' ); map.get( ':id' , 'posts#show' ); map.get( 'sitemap.txt' , 'posts#map' ); map.namespace( 'admin' , function ( admin ) { admin.resources( 'posts' , { middleware : basic_auth, except : [ 'show' ]}, function ( post ) { post.resources( 'comments' ); post.get( 'likes' , 'posts#likes' ) }); }); };

since version 0.2.0, it is possible to use generic routes:

exports.routes = function ( map ) { map.get( ':controller/:action/:id' ); map.all( ':controller/:action' ); };

if you have custom_controller with test action inside it you can now do:

GET /custom/test POST /custom/test GET /custom/test/ 1 // also sets params.id to 1

for debugging routes described in config/routes.js you can use compound routes command:

$ compound routes GET / posts# index GET /:id posts# show sitemap.txt GET /sitemap.txt posts#map adminPosts GET / admin /posts.: format ? admin /posts# index adminPosts POST / admin /posts.: format ? admin /posts# create newAdminPost GET / admin /posts/ new .: format ? admin /posts# new editAdminPost GET / admin /posts/:id/edit.: format ? admin /posts#edit adminPost DELETE / admin /posts/:id.: format ? admin /posts#destroy adminPost PUT / admin /posts/:id.: format ? admin /posts# update likesAdminPost PUT / admin /posts/:id/likes.: format ? admin /posts#likes

Filter by method:

$ compound routes GET GET / posts# index GET /:id posts# show sitemap.txt GET /sitemap.txt posts#map adminPosts GET / admin /posts.: format ? admin /posts# index newAdminPost GET / admin /posts/ new .: format ? admin /posts# new editAdminPost GET / admin /posts/:id/edit.: format ? admin /posts#edit

Filter by helper name:

$ compound routes Admin newAdminPost GET / admin /posts/ new .: format ? admin /posts# new editAdminPost GET / admin /posts/:id/edit.: format ? admin /posts#edit likesAdminPost PUT / admin /posts/:id/likes.: format ? admin /posts#likes

Helpers

In addition to regular helpers linkTo , formFor , javascriptIncludeTag , formFor , etc. there are also helpers for routing: each route generates a helper method that can be invoked in a view:

< %- link_to (" New post ", newAdminPost ) %> < %- link_to (" New post ", editAdminPost ( post )) %>

generates output:

< a href = "/admin/posts/new" > New post </ a > < a href = "/admin/posts/10/edit" > New post </ a >

Controllers

The controller is a module containing the declaration of actions such as this:

beforeFilter(loadPost, { only : [ 'edit' , 'update' , 'destroy' ]}); action( 'index' , function ( ) { Post.allInstances({ order : 'created_at' }, function ( collection ) { render({ posts : collection }); }); }); action( 'create' , function ( ) { Post.create(req.body, function ( ) { redirect(pathTo.adminPosts); }); }); action( 'new' , function ( ) { render({ post : new Post }); }); action( 'edit' , function ( ) { render({ post : request.post }); }); action( 'update' , function ( ) { request.post.save(req.locale, req.body, function ( ) { redirect(pathTo.adminPosts); }); }); function loadPost ( ) { Post.find(req.params.id, function ( ) { request.post = this ; next(); }); }

Generators

Compound offers several built-in generators: for a model, controller and for initialization. Can be invoked as follows:

compound generate [what] [params]

what can be model , controller or scaffold . Example of controller generation:

$ compound generate controller admin /posts index new edit update exists app/ exists app/controllers/ create app/controllers/ admin / create app/controllers/ admin /posts_controller.js create app/helpers/ create app/helpers/ admin / create app/helpers/ admin /posts_helper.js exists app/views/ create app/views/ admin / create app/views/ admin /posts/ create app/views/ admin /posts/ index .ejs create app/views/ admin /posts/ new .ejs create app/views/ admin /posts/edit.ejs create app/views/ admin /posts/ update .ejs

Currently it generates only *.ejs views

Models

Checkout JugglingDB docs to see how to work with models.

CompoundJS Event model

Compound application loading process supports following events to be attached (in chronological order):

configure after configure routes extensions after extensions structure models initializers

REPL console

To run REPL console use command

compound console

or its shortcut

compound c

It's just simple node-js console with some Compound bindings, e.g. models. Just one note about working with console: Node.js is asynchronous by its nature, and it's great but it made console debugging much more complicated, because you should use callbacks to fetch results from the database, for example. I have added one useful method to simplify async debugging using compound console. It's named c . You can pass it as a parameter to any function requiring callbacks, and it will store parameters passed to the callback as variables _0, _1, ..., _N where N is index in arguments .

Example:

$ compound c compound> User.find(53, c) Callback called with 2 arguments: _0 = null _1 = [object Object] compound> _1 { email: [Getter/Setter], password: [Getter/Setter], activationCode: [Getter/Setter], activated: [Getter/Setter], forcePassChange: [Getter/Setter], isAdmin: [Getter/Setter], id: [Getter/Setter] }

Localization

To add another language to app just create a .yml file in config/locales , for example config/locales/jp.yml , copy contents of config/locales/en.yml to new file and rename root node ( en to jp in that case), also in lang section rename name to Japanese (for example).

Next step - rename email files in app/views/emails , copy all files *.en.html and *.en.text to *.jp.html and *.jp.text and translate new files.

NOTE: translation can contain % symbol(s), that means variable substitution

If you don't need locales support you can turn it off in config/environment :

app.set( 'i18n' , 'off' );

Logger

app.set( 'quiet' , true ); compound.logger.write(msg);

setup custom log dir:

app.get( 'log dir' , '/var/log/compound-app/' );

Configuring

Compound has some configuration options allows to customize app behavior

eval cache

Enable controller caching, should be turned on in prod. In development mode, disabling the cache allows the avoidance of server restarts after each model/controller change.

app.disable( 'eval cache' ); app.enable( 'eval cache' );

model cache

Same option for models. When disabled, model files evaluated per each request.

app.disable( 'model cache' );

view cache

Express.js option, enables view caching.

app.disable( 'view cache' );

quiet

Write logs to log/NODE_ENV.log

app.set( 'quiet' , true );

merge javascripts

Join all javascript files listed in javascript_include_tag into one

app.enable( 'merge javascripts' );

merge stylesheets

Join all stylesheet files listed in stylesheets_include_tag into one

app.enable( 'merge stylesheets' );

Put your function to ./app/tools/toolname.js to be able to run it within application environment as compound toolname command via CLI. See example tool in generated example: ./app/tools/dabatase.js

Optionally you can specify some usage information on your function to be able to see it in list of available commands (using compound command).

module .exports.help = { shortcut : 'db' , usage : 'db [migrate|update]' , description : 'Migrate or update database(s)' };

MIT License