CompoundJS - MVC framework for NodeJS™. It allows you to build web application in minutes.
Compound modules now available at https://github.com/compoundjs
Full documentation is available at http://compoundjs.com/ and using man(1).
Option 1: npm
sudo npm install compound -g
Option 2: GitHub
sudo npm install 1602/compound
# initialize app
compound init blog && cd blog
npm install
# generate scaffold
compound generate crud post title content published:boolean
# run server on port 3000
compound s 3000
# visit app
open http://localhost:3000/posts
$ compound help
Usage: compound command [argument(s)]
Commands:
h, help Display usage information
i, init Initialize compound app
g, generate [smth] Generate something awesome
r, routes [filter] Display application routes
c, console Debug console
s, server [port] Run compound server
install [module] Installs a compound module and patches the autoload file
options:
--coffee # Default: no coffee by default
--tpl jade|ejs # Default: ejs
--css sass|less|stylus # Default: stylus
--db redis|mongodb|nano|mysql|sqlite3|postgres
# Default: memory
smth = generator name (controller, model, scaffold, ...can be extended via plugins)
more information about generators available here: http://compoundjs.github.com/generators
equals to
PORT=8000 node server - run server on port
8000
run debugging console (see details below)
print routes map (see details below)
On initialization directories tree generated, like that:
.
|-- app
| |-- assets
| | |-- coffeescripts
| | | `-- application.coffee
| | `-- stylesheets
| | `-- application.styl
| |-- controllers
| | |-- admin
| | | |-- categories_controller.js
| | | |-- posts_controller.js
| | | `-- tags_controller.js
| | |-- comments_controller.js
| | `-- posts_controller.js
| |-- models
| | |-- category.js
| | |-- post.js
| | `-- tag.js
| |-- tools
| | `-- database.js
| |-- views
| | |-- admin
| | | `-- posts
| | | |-- edit.ejs
| | | |-- index.ejs
| | | |-- new.ejs
| | |-- layouts
| | | `-- application_layout.ejs
| | |-- partials
| | `-- posts
| | |-- index.ejs
| | `-- show.ejs
| `-- helpers
| |-- admin
| | |-- posts_helper.js
| | `-- tags_helper.js
| `-- posts_helper.js
`-- config
|-- database.json
|-- routes.js
|-- tls.cert
`-- tls.key
Just place your key and cert into config directory, compound will use it.
Default names for keys are
tls.key and
tls.cert, but you can store in in another place, in that case just pass filenames to createServer function:
server.js
require('compound').createServer({
key: fs.readFileSync('/tmp/tls.key').toString(),
cert: fs.readFileSync('/tmp/tls.cert').toString()
});
Few helpful commands:
# generate private key
openssl genrsa -out /tmp/tls.key
# generate cert
openssl req -new -x509 -key /tmp/tls.key -out /tmp/tls.cert -days 1095 -batch
Now we do not have to tediously describe REST routes for each resource, enough to write in
config/routes.js code like this:
exports.routes = function (map) {
map.resources('posts', function (post) {
post.resources('comments');
});
};
instead of:
var ctl = require('./lib/posts_controller.js');
app.get('/posts/new.:format?', ctl.new);
app.get('/posts.:format?', ctl.index);
app.post('/posts.:format?', ctl.create);
app.get('/posts/:id.:format?', ctl.show);
app.put('/posts/:id.:format?', ctl.update);
app.delete('/posts/:id.:format?', ctl.destroy);
app.get('/posts/:id/edit.:format?', ctl.edit);
var com_ctl = require('./lib/comments_controller.js');
app.get('/posts/:post_id/comments/new.:format?', com_ctl.new);
app.get('/posts/:post_id/comments.:format?', com_ctl.index);
app.post('/posts/:post_id/comments.:format?', com_ctl.create);
app.get('/posts/:post_id/comments/:id.:format?', com_ctl.show);
app.put('/posts/:post_id/comments/:id.:format?', com_ctl.update);
app.delete('/posts/:post_id/comments/:id.:format?', com_ctl.destroy);
app.get('/posts/:post_id/comments/:id/edit.:format?', com_ctl.edit);
and you can more finely tune the resources to specify certain actions, middleware, and other. Here are example routes for my blog:
exports.routes = function (map) {
map.get('/', 'posts#index');
map.get(':id', 'posts#show');
map.get('sitemap.txt', 'posts#map');
map.namespace('admin', function (admin) {
admin.resources('posts', {middleware: basic_auth, except: ['show']}, function (post) {
post.resources('comments');
post.get('likes', 'posts#likes')
});
});
};
since version 0.2.0, it is possible to use generic routes:
exports.routes = function (map) {
map.get(':controller/:action/:id');
map.all(':controller/:action');
};
if you have
custom_controller with
test action inside it you can now do:
GET /custom/test
POST /custom/test
GET /custom/test/1 // also sets params.id to 1
for debugging routes described in
config/routes.js you can use
compound routes command:
$ compound routes
GET / posts#index
GET /:id posts#show
sitemap.txt GET /sitemap.txt posts#map
adminPosts GET /admin/posts.:format? admin/posts#index
adminPosts POST /admin/posts.:format? admin/posts#create
newAdminPost GET /admin/posts/new.:format? admin/posts#new
editAdminPost GET /admin/posts/:id/edit.:format? admin/posts#edit
adminPost DELETE /admin/posts/:id.:format? admin/posts#destroy
adminPost PUT /admin/posts/:id.:format? admin/posts#update
likesAdminPost PUT /admin/posts/:id/likes.:format? admin/posts#likes
Filter by method:
$ compound routes GET
GET / posts#index
GET /:id posts#show
sitemap.txt GET /sitemap.txt posts#map
adminPosts GET /admin/posts.:format? admin/posts#index
newAdminPost GET /admin/posts/new.:format? admin/posts#new
editAdminPost GET /admin/posts/:id/edit.:format? admin/posts#edit
Filter by helper name:
$ compound routes Admin
newAdminPost GET /admin/posts/new.:format? admin/posts#new
editAdminPost GET /admin/posts/:id/edit.:format? admin/posts#edit
likesAdminPost PUT /admin/posts/:id/likes.:format? admin/posts#likes
In addition to regular helpers
linkTo,
formFor,
javascriptIncludeTag,
formFor, etc. there are also helpers for routing: each route generates a helper method that can be invoked in a view:
<%- link_to("New post", newAdminPost) %>
<%- link_to("New post", editAdminPost(post)) %>
generates output:
<a href="/admin/posts/new">New post</a>
<a href="/admin/posts/10/edit">New post</a>
The controller is a module containing the declaration of actions such as this:
beforeFilter(loadPost, {only: ['edit', 'update', 'destroy']});
action('index', function () {
Post.allInstances({order: 'created_at'}, function (collection) {
render({ posts: collection });
});
});
action('create', function () {
Post.create(req.body, function () {
redirect(pathTo.adminPosts);
});
});
action('new', function () {
render({ post: new Post });
});
action('edit', function () {
render({ post: request.post });
});
action('update', function () {
request.post.save(req.locale, req.body, function () {
redirect(pathTo.adminPosts);
});
});
function loadPost () {
Post.find(req.params.id, function () {
request.post = this;
next();
});
}
Compound offers several built-in generators: for a model, controller and for initialization. Can be invoked as follows:
compound generate [what] [params]
what can be
model,
controller or
scaffold. Example of controller generation:
$ compound generate controller admin/posts index new edit update
exists app/
exists app/controllers/
create app/controllers/admin/
create app/controllers/admin/posts_controller.js
create app/helpers/
create app/helpers/admin/
create app/helpers/admin/posts_helper.js
exists app/views/
create app/views/admin/
create app/views/admin/posts/
create app/views/admin/posts/index.ejs
create app/views/admin/posts/new.ejs
create app/views/admin/posts/edit.ejs
create app/views/admin/posts/update.ejs
Currently it generates only
*.ejs views
Checkout JugglingDB docs to see how to work with models.
Compound application loading process supports following events to be attached (in chronological order):
To run REPL console use command
compound console
or its shortcut
compound c
It's just simple node-js console with some Compound bindings, e.g. models. Just one note
about working with console: Node.js is asynchronous by its nature, and it's great
but it made console debugging much more complicated, because you should use callbacks
to fetch results from the database, for example. I have added one useful method to
simplify async debugging using compound console. It's named
c. You can pass it
as a parameter to any function requiring callbacks, and it will store parameters passed
to the callback as variables
_0, _1, ..., _N where N is index in
arguments.
Example:
$ compound c
compound> User.find(53, c)
Callback called with 2 arguments:
_0 = null
_1 = [object Object]
compound> _1
{ email: [Getter/Setter],
password: [Getter/Setter],
activationCode: [Getter/Setter],
activated: [Getter/Setter],
forcePassChange: [Getter/Setter],
isAdmin: [Getter/Setter],
id: [Getter/Setter] }
To add another language to app just create a .yml file in
config/locales,
for example
config/locales/jp.yml, copy contents of
config/locales/en.yml to new
file and rename root node (
en to
jp in that case), also in
lang section rename
name to Japanese (for example).
Next step - rename email files in
app/views/emails, copy all files
*.en.html
and
*.en.text to
*.jp.html and
*.jp.text and translate new files.
NOTE: translation can contain
% symbol(s), that means variable substitution
If you don't need locales support you can turn it off in
config/environment:
app.set('i18n', 'off');
app.set('quiet', true); // force logger to log into `log/#{app.settings.env}.log`
compound.logger.write(msg); // to log message
setup custom log dir:
app.get('log dir', '/var/log/compound-app/');
Compound has some configuration options allows to customize app behavior
Enable controller caching, should be turned on in prod. In development mode, disabling the cache allows the avoidance of server restarts after each model/controller change.
app.disable('eval cache'); // in config/environments/development.js
app.enable('eval cache'); // in config/environments/production.js
Same option for models. When disabled, model files evaluated per each request.
app.disable('model cache'); // in config/environments/development.js
Express.js option, enables view caching.
app.disable('view cache'); // in config/environments/development.js
Write logs to
log/NODE_ENV.log
app.set('quiet', true); // in config/environments/test.js
Join all javascript files listed in
javascript_include_tag into one
app.enable('merge javascripts'); // in config/environments/production.js
Join all stylesheet files listed in
stylesheets_include_tag into one
app.enable('merge stylesheets'); // in config/environments/production.js
Put your function to ./app/tools/toolname.js to be able to run it within application
environment as
compound toolname command via CLI. See example tool in generated
example: ./app/tools/dabatase.js
Optionally you can specify some usage information on your function to be able to see
it in list of available commands (using
compound command).
module.exports.help = {
shortcut: 'db',
usage: 'db [migrate|update]',
description: 'Migrate or update database(s)'
};
Copyright (C) 2011 by Anatoliy Chakkaev <mail [åt] anatoliy [døt] in>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.