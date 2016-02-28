openbase logo
composition

by thenables
2.3.0

[DEPRECATED] Compose generator and async/await middleware

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.5K

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

composition

NPM version Build status Test coverage Dependency Status License Downloads

Compose generator and async/await middleware like koa. Allows to use both generator functions and async/await functions.

var compose = require('composition');

var stack = [];

// generator functions
stack.push(function* (next) {
  yield next;
});

// regular functions that return anything
// but they should be promises!
stack.push(function (next) {
  return Promise.resolve(true);
});

// async/await functions
stack.push(async function (next) {
  return await Promise.resolve(true);
});

// compose it into a function
var fn = compose(stack);

// this function returns a promise
fn.call(this).then(function (val) {
  console.log(val);
}).catch(function (err) {
  console.error(err.stack);
  process.exit(1);
})

