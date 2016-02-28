Compose generator and async/await middleware like koa. Allows to use both generator functions and async/await functions.
var compose = require('composition');
var stack = [];
// generator functions
stack.push(function* (next) {
yield next;
});
// regular functions that return anything
// but they should be promises!
stack.push(function (next) {
return Promise.resolve(true);
});
// async/await functions
stack.push(async function (next) {
return await Promise.resolve(true);
});
// compose it into a function
var fn = compose(stack);
// this function returns a promise
fn.call(this).then(function (val) {
console.log(val);
}).catch(function (err) {
console.error(err.stack);
process.exit(1);
})