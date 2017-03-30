openbase logo
composite-error

by Nick Uraltsev
1.0.2 (see all)

Error wrapping in Node.js

Readme

composite-error

npm version

'composite-errors' allows you to wrap and re-throw an error, providing additional context without losing the original error information.

Overview

  • You can wrap one or multiple errors into a CompositeError.
  • You can use the CompositeError class as a base class for your own custom errors that can wrap other errors.
  • The stack property of a CompositeError returns a string containing the stack trace of the CompositeError and the stack traces of the wrapped errors.

Installation

$ npm install --save composite-error

Usage

Wrapping an error

const CompositeError = require('composite-error');

try {
  doSomething();
} catch (error) {
  throw new CompositeError('Error occurred while trying to do something.', error);
}

Wrapping multiple errors

throw new CompositeError('Multiple errors occurred', [error1, error2]);

Creating custom errors

Using the ES2015 class syntax:

class MyCustomError extends CompositeError {
  constructor(message, innerErrors) {
    super(message, innerErrors);
    this.name = 'MyCustomError';
  }
}

Not using the ES2015 class syntax:

const util = require('util');

function MyCustomError(message, innerErrors) {
  CompositeError.call(this, message, innerErrors);
  this.name = 'MyCustomError';
}

util.inherits(MyCustomError, CompositeError);

Stack trace

The stack property of a CompositeError returns a string containing the stack trace of the CompositeError and the stack traces of the wrapped errors.

For example, the following code

const firstError = new Error('First error');
const secondError = new CompositeError('Second error', firstError);
const thirdError = new CompositeError('Third error', secondError);
console.log(thirdError.stack);

will produce the following output:

CompositeError: Third error
    at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/nick/Projects/composite-error/example1.js:7:18)
    at Module._compile (module.js:460:26)
    at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:478:10)
    [... snipped for brevity ...]
--- Inner error: CompositeError: Second error
    at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/nick/Projects/composite-error/example1.js:6:19)
    at Module._compile (module.js:460:26)
    at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:478:10)
    [... snipped for brevity ...]
--- Inner error: Error: First error
    at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/nick/Projects/composite-error/example1.js:5:18)
    at Module._compile (module.js:460:26)
    at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:478:10)
    [... snipped for brevity ...]
--- End of inner error
--- End of inner error

Accessing inner errors

The inner errors can be accessed using the CompositeError#innerErrors property.

License

MIT

