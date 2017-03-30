'composite-errors' allows you to wrap and re-throw an error, providing additional context without losing the original error information.
CompositeError.
CompositeError class as a base class for your own custom errors that can wrap other errors.
$ npm install --save composite-error
const CompositeError = require('composite-error');
try {
doSomething();
} catch (error) {
throw new CompositeError('Error occurred while trying to do something.', error);
}
throw new CompositeError('Multiple errors occurred', [error1, error2]);
Using the ES2015 class syntax:
class MyCustomError extends CompositeError {
constructor(message, innerErrors) {
super(message, innerErrors);
this.name = 'MyCustomError';
}
}
Not using the ES2015 class syntax:
const util = require('util');
function MyCustomError(message, innerErrors) {
CompositeError.call(this, message, innerErrors);
this.name = 'MyCustomError';
}
util.inherits(MyCustomError, CompositeError);
The
stack property of a
CompositeError returns a string containing the stack trace of the
CompositeError and the stack traces of the wrapped errors.
For example, the following code
const firstError = new Error('First error');
const secondError = new CompositeError('Second error', firstError);
const thirdError = new CompositeError('Third error', secondError);
console.log(thirdError.stack);
will produce the following output:
CompositeError: Third error
at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/nick/Projects/composite-error/example1.js:7:18)
at Module._compile (module.js:460:26)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:478:10)
[... snipped for brevity ...]
--- Inner error: CompositeError: Second error
at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/nick/Projects/composite-error/example1.js:6:19)
at Module._compile (module.js:460:26)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:478:10)
[... snipped for brevity ...]
--- Inner error: Error: First error
at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/nick/Projects/composite-error/example1.js:5:18)
at Module._compile (module.js:460:26)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:478:10)
[... snipped for brevity ...]
--- End of inner error
--- End of inner error
The inner errors can be accessed using the
CompositeError#innerErrors property.