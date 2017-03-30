'composite-errors' allows you to wrap and re-throw an error, providing additional context without losing the original error information.

Overview

You can wrap one or multiple errors into a CompositeError .

. You can use the CompositeError class as a base class for your own custom errors that can wrap other errors.

class as a base class for your own custom errors that can wrap other errors. The stack property of a CompositeError returns a string containing the stack trace of the CompositeError and the stack traces of the wrapped errors.

Installation

$ npm install

Usage

Wrapping an error

const CompositeError = require ( 'composite-error' ); try { doSomething(); } catch (error) { throw new CompositeError( 'Error occurred while trying to do something.' , error); }

Wrapping multiple errors

throw new CompositeError( 'Multiple errors occurred' , [error1, error2]);

Creating custom errors

Using the ES2015 class syntax:

class MyCustomError extends CompositeError { constructor (message, innerErrors) { super (message, innerErrors); this .name = 'MyCustomError' ; } }

Not using the ES2015 class syntax:

const util = require ( 'util' ); function MyCustomError ( message, innerErrors ) { CompositeError.call( this , message, innerErrors); this .name = 'MyCustomError' ; } util.inherits(MyCustomError, CompositeError);

Stack trace

The stack property of a CompositeError returns a string containing the stack trace of the CompositeError and the stack traces of the wrapped errors.

For example, the following code

const firstError = new Error ( 'First error' ); const secondError = new CompositeError( 'Second error' , firstError); const thirdError = new CompositeError( 'Third error' , secondError); console .log(thirdError.stack);

will produce the following output:

CompositeError: Third error at Object .<anonymous> ( /Users/ nick/Projects/composite-error/example1.js: 7 : 18 ) at Module._compile ( module .js: 460 : 26 ) at Object .Module._extensions..js ( module .js: 478 : 10 ) [... snipped for brevity ...] --- Inner error: CompositeError: Second error at Object .<anonymous> ( /Users/ nick/Projects/composite-error/example1.js: 6 : 19 ) at Module._compile ( module .js: 460 : 26 ) at Object .Module._extensions..js ( module .js: 478 : 10 ) [... snipped for brevity ...] --- Inner error: Error : First error at Object .<anonymous> ( /Users/ nick/Projects/composite-error/example1.js: 5 : 18 ) at Module._compile ( module .js: 460 : 26 ) at Object .Module._extensions..js ( module .js: 478 : 10 ) [... snipped for brevity ...] --- End of inner error --- End of inner error

Accessing inner errors

The inner errors can be accessed using the CompositeError#innerErrors property.

License

MIT