Hyperledger Composer

As of the 29th August 2019, the Hyperledger Composer project is in deprecated status. None of the maintainers are actively developing new features. None of the maintainers are actively providing support via GitHub issues. However, if you wish to submit code changes via pull requests, these will be merged.

It is highly recommended that you use Hyperledger Fabric v1.4+ instead, which features significant improvements to the developer experience, including a new programming model.

More information available here: What's new in Hyperledger Fabric v1.4

Hyperledger Composer is an application development framework which simplifies and expedites the creation of Hyperledger fabric blockchain applications. If you're new to Blockchain, Hyperledger Fabric or Hyperledger Composer, we recommend that you start at the Hyperledger Composer website:

This site will help you get up and running by developing a sample blockchain application to buy and sell houses and apartments in a digital property business network.

For additional help with Hyperledger Composer the following are good places:

Ask a question on Stack Overflow

Chat on the Rocket.Chat discussion channels

Contributing to this repository

We welcome contributions to the code base. If you are interested in becoming a contributor, please read the contributing guide that covers the following:

There is a specific channel on RocketChat for contributors.

Getting started with building an application

Try the online playground to get going quickly.

Suggested reading list is:

Getting in touch

If you have a question on using Hyperledger Composer

Rocket.Chat discussion channels

Stack Overflow, where the question should be tagged with 'hyperledger-composer'.

If you have found a defect or want to raise a feature requests

All tracked on GitHub - please read how to raise

If you want to contribute to the develop of Hyperledger Composer

Come introduce yourself on the contributors RocketChat channel

Please read the contributing guide

License

Hyperledger Project source code files are made available under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (Apache-2.0), located in the LICENSE file. Hyperledger Project documentation files are made available under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY-4.0), available at http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.