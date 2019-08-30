openbase logo
composer-connector-hlfv1

by hyperledger
0.20.9 (see all)

⚠️ ⚠️ ⚠️ Hyperledger Composer has been deprecated ⚠️ ⚠️ ⚠️

Overview

12.3K

20

2yrs ago

109

9

Apache-2.0

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Deprecated!
Hyperledger Composer has been deprecated. Please see the README for more details: https://github.com/hyperledger/composer/blob/master/README.md

Readme

Hyperledger Composer

⚠️ ⚠️ ⚠️

As of the 29th August 2019, the Hyperledger Composer project is in deprecated status. None of the maintainers are actively developing new features. None of the maintainers are actively providing support via GitHub issues. However, if you wish to submit code changes via pull requests, these will be merged.

It is highly recommended that you use Hyperledger Fabric v1.4+ instead, which features significant improvements to the developer experience, including a new programming model.

More information available here: What's new in Hyperledger Fabric v1.4

⚠️ ⚠️ ⚠️

Hyperledger Composer is an application development framework which simplifies and expedites the creation of Hyperledger fabric blockchain applications. If you're new to Blockchain, Hyperledger Fabric or Hyperledger Composer, we recommend that you start at the Hyperledger Composer website:

This site will help you get up and running by developing a sample blockchain application to buy and sell houses and apartments in a digital property business network.

Build Status CII Best Practices

For additional help with Hyperledger Composer the following are good places:

Contributing to this repository

We welcome contributions to the code base. If you are interested in becoming a contributor, please read the contributing guide that covers the following:

There is a specific channel on RocketChat for contributors.

Getting started with building an application

Try the online playground to get going quickly.

Suggested reading list is:

Getting in touch

If you have a question on using Hyperledger Composer

If you have found a defect or want to raise a feature requests

If you want to contribute to the develop of Hyperledger Composer

License

Hyperledger Project source code files are made available under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (Apache-2.0), located in the LICENSE file. Hyperledger Project documentation files are made available under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY-4.0), available at http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.

