composer

Run and compose async tasks. Easily define groups of tasks to run in series or parallel.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save composer

Usage

const Composer = require ( 'composer' ); const composer = new Composer(); composer.task( 'foo' , callback => { callback(); }); composer.task( 'bar' , callback => { callback(); }); composer.task( 'baz' , [ 'foo' . 'bar' ]); composer.build( 'baz' ) .then( () => console .log( 'done!' )) .catch( console .error);

API

Factory for creating a custom Tasks class that extends the given Emitter . Or, simply call the factory function to use the built-in emitter.

Params

Emitter {function} : Event emitter.

: Event emitter. returns {Class}: Returns a custom Tasks class.

Example

const Emitter = require ( 'events' ); const Tasks = require ( 'composer/lib/tasks' )(Emitter); const Tasks = require ( 'composer/lib/tasks' )(); const composer = new Tasks();

Create an instance of Tasks with the given options .

Params

options {object}

Example

const Tasks = require ( 'composer' ).Tasks; const composer = new Tasks();

Define a task. Tasks run asynchronously, either in series (by default) or parallel (when options.parallel is true). In order for the build to determine when a task is complete, one of the following things must happen: 1) the callback must be called, 2) a promise must be returned, or 3) a stream must be returned. Inside tasks, the "this" object is a composer Task instance created for each task with useful properties like the task name, options and timing information, which can be useful for logging, etc.

Params

name {String} : The task name.

: The task name. deps {Object|Array|String|Function} : Any of the following: task dependencies, callback(s), or options object, defined in any order.

: Any of the following: task dependencies, callback(s), or options object, defined in any order. callback {Function} : (optional) If the last argument is a function, it will be called after all of the task's dependencies have been run.

: (optional) If the last argument is a function, it will be called after all of the task's dependencies have been run. returns {undefined}

Example

app.task( 'default' , cb => { cb(); }); app.task( 'default' , () => { return Promise .resolve( null ); }); app.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return vfs.src( 'foo/*.js' ); });

Run one or more tasks.

Params

tasks {object|array|string|function} : One or more tasks to run, options, or callback function. If no tasks are defined, the default task is automatically run.

: One or more tasks to run, options, or callback function. If no tasks are defined, the default task is automatically run. callback {function} : (optional)

: (optional) returns {undefined}

Example

const build = app.series([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]); build().then( console .log).catch( console .error); build( function ( ) { if (err) return console .error(err); });

Compose a function to run the given tasks in series.

Params

tasks {object|array|string|function} : Tasks to run, options, or callback function. If no tasks are defined, the default task is automatically run, if one exists.

: Tasks to run, options, or callback function. If no tasks are defined, the task is automatically run, if one exists. callback {function} : (optional)

: (optional) returns {promise|undefined}: Returns a promise if no callback is passed.

Example

const build = app.series([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]); build().then( console .log).catch( console .error); build( function ( ) { if (err) return console .error(err); });

Compose a function to run the given tasks in parallel.

Params

tasks {object|array|string|function} : Tasks to run, options, or callback function. If no tasks are defined, the default task is automatically run, if one exists.

: Tasks to run, options, or callback function. If no tasks are defined, the task is automatically run, if one exists. callback {function} : (optional)

: (optional) returns {promise|undefined}: Returns a promise if no callback is passed.

Example

const build = app.parallel([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]); build().then( console .log).catch( console .error); build( function ( ) { if (err) return console .error(err); }); app.task( 'default' , build);

Static method for creating a custom Tasks class with the given `Emitter.

Params

Emitter {Function}

returns {Class}: Returns the custom class.

Static factory method for creating a custom Composer class that extends the given Emitter .

Params

Emitter {Function} : Event emitter.

: Event emitter. returns {Class}: Returns a custom Composer class.

Example

const Composer = require ( 'composer' ); const composer = new Composer(); const Emitter = require ( 'some-emitter' ); const CustomComposer = Composer.create(Emitter); const composer = new CustomComposer();

Params

name {String}

options {Object}

returns {Object}: Returns an instance of Composer.

Example

const composer = new Composer();

Create a wrapped generator function with the given name , config , and fn .

Params

name {String}

config {Object} : (optional)

: (optional) fn {Function}

returns {Function}

Returns true if the given value is a Composer generator object.

Params

val {Object}

returns {Boolean}

Alias to .setGenerator .

Params

name {String} : The generator's name

: The generator's name options {Object|Function|String} : or generator

: or generator generator {Object|Function|String} : Generator function, instance or filepath.

: Generator function, instance or filepath. returns {Object}: Returns the generator instance.

Example

app.register( 'foo' , function ( app, base ) { });

Get and invoke generator name , or register generator name with the given val and options , then invoke and return the generator instance. This method differs from .register , which lazily invokes generator functions when .generate is called.

Params

name {String}

fn {Function|Object} : Generator function, instance or filepath.

: Generator function, instance or filepath. returns {Object}: Returns the generator instance or undefined if not resolved.

Example

app.generator( 'foo' , function ( app, options ) { });

Store a generator by file path or instance with the given name and options .

Params

name {String} : The generator's name

: The generator's name options {Object|Function|String} : or generator

: or generator generator {Object|Function|String} : Generator function, instance or filepath.

: Generator function, instance or filepath. returns {Object}: Returns the generator instance.

Example

app.setGenerator( 'foo' , function ( app, options ) { });

Get generator name from app.generators , same as [findGenerator], but also invokes the returned generator with the current instance. Dot-notation may be used for getting sub-generators.

Params

name {String} : Generator name.

: Generator name. returns {Object|undefined}: Returns the generator instance or undefined.

Example

const foo = app.getGenerator( 'foo' ); const baz = app.getGenerator( 'foo.bar.baz' );

Find generator name , by first searching the cache, then searching the cache of the base generator. Use this to get a generator without invoking it.

Params

name {String}

options {Function} : Optionally supply a rename function on options.toAlias

: Optionally supply a rename function on returns {Object|undefined}: Returns the generator instance if found, or undefined.

Example

const foo = app.findGenerator( 'foo' ); const foo = app.findGenerator( 'generate-foo' );

Params

name {String}

returns {Boolean}

Example

console .log(app.hasGenerator( 'foo' )); console .log(app.hasGenerator( 'foo.bar' ));

Run one or more tasks or sub-generators and returns a promise.

Params

name {String}

tasks {String|Array}

returns {Promise}

Events

emits : generate with the generator name and the array of tasks that are queued to run.

Example

app.generate( 'foo' , [ 'bar' , 'baz' ]); app.generate( 'foo:bar,baz' ); app.generate( 'foo' ); app.generate();

Create a generator alias from the given name . By default, generate- is stripped from beginning of the generator name.

Params

name {String}

options {Object}

returns {String}: Returns the alias.

Example

const app = new Generate({ toAlias : require ( 'camel-case' ) });

Returns true if every name in the given array is a registered generator.

Params

names {Array}

returns {Boolean}

Format task and generator errors.

Params

name {String}

returns {Error}

Disable inspect. Returns a function to re-enable inspect. Useful for debugging.

Get the first ancestor instance of Composer. Only works if generator.parent is defined on child instances.

Get or set the generator name.

Params

{String}

returns {String}

Get or set the generator alias . By default, the generator alias is created by passing the generator name to the .toAlias method.

Params

{String}

returns {String}

Get the generator namespace. The namespace is created by joining the generator's alias to the alias of each ancestor generator.

Params

{String}

returns {String}

Get the depth of a generator - useful for debugging. The root generator has a depth of 0 , sub-generators add 1 for each level of nesting.

returns {Number}

Static method that returns a function for parsing task arguments.

Params

register {Function} : Function that receives a name of a task or generator that cannot be found by the parse function. This allows the register function to dynamically register tasks or generators.

: Function that receives a name of a task or generator that cannot be found by the parse function. This allows the function to dynamically register tasks or generators. returns {Function}: Returns a function for parsing task args.

Static method that returns true if the given val is an instance of Generate.

Params

val {Object}

returns {Boolean}

Static method for creating a custom Composer class with the given `Emitter.

Params

Emitter {Function}

returns {Class}: Returns the custom class.

Static getter for getting the Tasks class with the same Emitter class as Composer.

Params

Emitter {Function}

returns {Class}: Returns the Tasks class.

Static getter for getting the Task class.

Example

const { Task } = require ( 'composer' );

Events

task

app.on( 'task' , function ( task ) { switch (task.status) { case 'starting' : break ; case 'finished' : break ; } });

Emitted after a task is registered.

Emitted when a task is preparing to run, right before it's called. You can use this event to dynamically skip tasks by updating task.skip to true or a function.

Release history

See the changelog.

About

Contributors

Commits Contributor 227 doowb 72 jonschlinkert

Author

Brian Woodward

License

Copyright © 2018, Brian Woodward. Released under the MIT License.

