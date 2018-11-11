Run and compose async tasks. Easily define groups of tasks to run in series or parallel.
Please consider following this project's author, Brian Woodward, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.
(TOC generated by verb using markdown-toc)
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save composer
// Create an instance of `Composer`
const Composer = require('composer');
const composer = new Composer();
// Define tasks with the .task() method
composer.task('foo', callback => {
callback(); // do stuff
});
composer.task('bar', callback => {
callback(); // do stuff
});
composer.task('baz', ['foo'. 'bar']);
// Run tasks with the .build() method
composer.build('baz')
.then(() => console.log('done!'))
.catch(console.error);
Factory for creating a custom
Tasks class that extends the given
Emitter. Or, simply call the factory function to use the built-in emitter.
Params
Emitter {function}: Event emitter.
returns {Class}: Returns a custom
Tasks class.
Example
// custom emitter
const Emitter = require('events');
const Tasks = require('composer/lib/tasks')(Emitter);
// built-in emitter
const Tasks = require('composer/lib/tasks')();
const composer = new Tasks();
Create an instance of
Tasks with the given
options.
Params
options {object}
Example
const Tasks = require('composer').Tasks;
const composer = new Tasks();
Define a task. Tasks run asynchronously, either in series (by default) or parallel (when
options.parallel is true). In order for the build to determine when a task is complete, one of the following things must happen: 1) the callback must be called, 2) a promise must be returned, or 3) a stream must be returned. Inside tasks, the "this" object is a composer Task instance created for each task with useful properties like the task name, options and timing information, which can be useful for logging, etc.
Params
name {String}: The task name.
deps {Object|Array|String|Function}: Any of the following: task dependencies, callback(s), or options object, defined in any order.
callback {Function}: (optional) If the last argument is a function, it will be called after all of the task's dependencies have been run.
returns {undefined}
Example
// 1. callback
app.task('default', cb => {
// do stuff
cb();
});
// 2. promise
app.task('default', () => {
return Promise.resolve(null);
});
// 3. stream (using vinyl-fs or your stream of choice)
app.task('default', function() {
return vfs.src('foo/*.js');
});
Run one or more tasks.
Params
tasks {object|array|string|function}: One or more tasks to run, options, or callback function. If no tasks are defined, the default task is automatically run.
callback {function}: (optional)
returns {undefined}
Example
const build = app.series(['foo', 'bar', 'baz']);
// promise
build().then(console.log).catch(console.error);
// or callback
build(function() {
if (err) return console.error(err);
});
Compose a function to run the given tasks in series.
Params
tasks {object|array|string|function}: Tasks to run, options, or callback function. If no tasks are defined, the
default task is automatically run, if one exists.
callback {function}: (optional)
returns {promise|undefined}: Returns a promise if no callback is passed.
Example
const build = app.series(['foo', 'bar', 'baz']);
// promise
build().then(console.log).catch(console.error);
// or callback
build(function() {
if (err) return console.error(err);
});
Compose a function to run the given tasks in parallel.
Params
tasks {object|array|string|function}: Tasks to run, options, or callback function. If no tasks are defined, the
default task is automatically run, if one exists.
callback {function}: (optional)
returns {promise|undefined}: Returns a promise if no callback is passed.
Example
// call the returned function to start the build
const build = app.parallel(['foo', 'bar', 'baz']);
// promise
build().then(console.log).catch(console.error);
// callback
build(function() {
if (err) return console.error(err);
});
// example task usage
app.task('default', build);
Static method for creating a custom Tasks class with the given `Emitter.
Params
Emitter {Function}
returns {Class}: Returns the custom class.
Static factory method for creating a custom
Composer class that extends the given
Emitter.
Params
Emitter {Function}: Event emitter.
returns {Class}: Returns a custom
Composer class.
Example
// Composer extends a basic event emitter by default
const Composer = require('composer');
const composer = new Composer();
// Create a custom Composer class with your even emitter of choice
const Emitter = require('some-emitter');
const CustomComposer = Composer.create(Emitter);
const composer = new CustomComposer();
Params
name {String}
options {Object}
returns {Object}: Returns an instance of Composer.
Example
const composer = new Composer();
Create a wrapped generator function with the given
name,
config, and
fn.
Params
name {String}
config {Object}: (optional)
fn {Function}
returns {Function}
Returns true if the given value is a Composer generator object.
Params
val {Object}
returns {Boolean}
Alias to
.setGenerator.
Params
name {String}: The generator's name
options {Object|Function|String}: or generator
generator {Object|Function|String}: Generator function, instance or filepath.
returns {Object}: Returns the generator instance.
Example
app.register('foo', function(app, base) {
// "app" is a private instance created for the generator
// "base" is a shared instance
});
Get and invoke generator
name, or register generator
name with the given
val and
options, then invoke and return the generator instance. This method differs from
.register, which lazily invokes generator functions when
.generate is called.
Params
name {String}
fn {Function|Object}: Generator function, instance or filepath.
returns {Object}: Returns the generator instance or undefined if not resolved.
Example
app.generator('foo', function(app, options) {
// "app" - private instance created for generator "foo"
// "options" - options passed to the generator
});
Store a generator by file path or instance with the given
name and
options.
Params
name {String}: The generator's name
options {Object|Function|String}: or generator
generator {Object|Function|String}: Generator function, instance or filepath.
returns {Object}: Returns the generator instance.
Example
app.setGenerator('foo', function(app, options) {
// "app" - new instance of Generator created for generator "foo"
// "options" - options passed to the generator
});
Get generator
name from
app.generators, same as [findGenerator], but also invokes the returned generator with the current instance. Dot-notation may be used for getting sub-generators.
Params
name {String}: Generator name.
returns {Object|undefined}: Returns the generator instance or undefined.
Example
const foo = app.getGenerator('foo');
// get a sub-generator
const baz = app.getGenerator('foo.bar.baz');
Find generator
name, by first searching the cache, then searching the cache of the
base generator. Use this to get a generator without invoking it.
Params
name {String}
options {Function}: Optionally supply a rename function on
options.toAlias
returns {Object|undefined}: Returns the generator instance if found, or undefined.
Example
// search by "alias"
const foo = app.findGenerator('foo');
// search by "full name"
const foo = app.findGenerator('generate-foo');
Params
name {String}
returns {Boolean}
Example
console.log(app.hasGenerator('foo'));
console.log(app.hasGenerator('foo.bar'));
Run one or more tasks or sub-generators and returns a promise.
Params
name {String}
tasks {String|Array}
returns {Promise}
Events
emits:
generate with the generator
name and the array of
tasks that are queued to run.
Example
// run tasks `bar` and `baz` on generator `foo`
app.generate('foo', ['bar', 'baz']);
// or use shorthand
app.generate('foo:bar,baz');
// run the `default` task on generator `foo`
app.generate('foo');
// run the `default` task on the `default` generator, if defined
app.generate();
Create a generator alias from the given
name. By default,
generate- is stripped from beginning of the generator name.
Params
name {String}
options {Object}
returns {String}: Returns the alias.
Example
// customize the alias
const app = new Generate({ toAlias: require('camel-case') });
Returns true if every name in the given array is a registered generator.
Params
names {Array}
returns {Boolean}
Format task and generator errors.
Params
name {String}
returns {Error}
Disable inspect. Returns a function to re-enable inspect. Useful for debugging.
Get the first ancestor instance of Composer. Only works if
generator.parent is
defined on child instances.
Get or set the generator name.
Params
{String}
returns {String}
Get or set the generator
alias. By default, the generator alias is created
by passing the generator name to the .toAlias method.
Params
{String}
returns {String}
Get the generator namespace. The namespace is created by joining the generator's
alias
to the alias of each ancestor generator.
Params
{String}
returns {String}
Get the depth of a generator - useful for debugging. The root generator
has a depth of
0, sub-generators add
1 for each level of nesting.
returns {Number}
Static method that returns a function for parsing task arguments.
Params
register {Function}: Function that receives a name of a task or generator that cannot be found by the parse function. This allows the
register function to dynamically register tasks or generators.
returns {Function}: Returns a function for parsing task args.
Static method that returns true if the given
val is an instance of Generate.
Params
val {Object}
returns {Boolean}
Static method for creating a custom Composer class with the given `Emitter.
Params
Emitter {Function}
returns {Class}: Returns the custom class.
Static getter for getting the Tasks class with the same
Emitter class as Composer.
Params
Emitter {Function}
returns {Class}: Returns the Tasks class.
Static getter for getting the
Task class.
Example
const { Task } = require('composer');
app.on('task', function(task) {
switch (task.status) {
case 'starting':
// Task is running
break;
case 'finished':
// Task is finished running
break;
}
});
Emitted after a task is registered.
Emitted when a task is preparing to run, right before it's called. You can use this event to dynamically skip tasks by updating
task.skip to
true or a function.
See the changelog.
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)
To generate the readme, run the following command:
$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb
You might also be interested in these projects:
|Commits
|Contributor
|227
|doowb
|72
|jonschlinkert
Brian Woodward
Copyright © 2018, Brian Woodward. Released under the MIT License.
This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on November 11, 2018.