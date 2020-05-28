A very tiny and fast compose function.
Function composition is an act or mechanism to combine simple functions to build more complicated ones.
compose-tiny aims to provide a simple function for composition at the smallest possible size and the fasted possible speed. It's TypeScript friendly too!
npm install compose-tiny
const compose = require('compose-tiny');
const add = x => x + 2;
const sqr = x => x ** 2;
const blastOff = compose(
x => `🚀 ${x} 🚀`
sqr,
add
);
blastOff(2);
Output:
🚀 16 🚀
The first function in the composition can take multiple arguments.
const compose = require('compose-tiny');
const add = x => x + 2;
const sqr = x => x ** 2;
const blastOff = compose(
sqr,
add,
(x, y, z) => (x + y) * z
);
blastOff(1, 2, 4);
NOTE: bundlephobia measures all package files
|NAME
|OPS/SEC
|RELATIVE MARGIN OF ERROR
|SAMPLE SIZE
|BUNDLE SIZE
|compose-tiny
|1108,413
|± 0.72%
|187
|112 B
|squad
|105,070
|± 0.62%
|185
|517 B
|just-compose
|46,964
|± 1.88%
|181
|334 B
|chain-function
|22,556
|± 0.50%
|187
|341 B
|compose-function
|20,817
|± 0.49%
|186
|1.2 kB
|fj-compose
|8,581
|± 0.61%
|184
|334 B
|compose-funcs
|356
|± 1.58%
|176
|594 B
To rerun this benchmark
node benchmark