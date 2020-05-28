compose-tiny A very tiny and fast compose function.

Function composition is an act or mechanism to combine simple functions to build more complicated ones.

compose-tiny aims to provide a simple function for composition at the smallest possible size and the fasted possible speed. It's TypeScript friendly too!

Installation

npm install compose-tiny

Usage

const compose = require ( 'compose-tiny' ); const add = x => x + 2 ; const sqr = x => x ** 2 ; const blastOff = compose( x => `🚀 ${x} 🚀` sqr, add ); blastOff( 2 );

Output:

🚀 16 🚀

Multiple Arguments

The first function in the composition can take multiple arguments.

const compose = require ( 'compose-tiny' ); const add = x => x + 2 ; const sqr = x => x ** 2 ; const blastOff = compose( sqr, add, (x, y, z) => (x + y) * z ); blastOff( 1 , 2 , 4 );

Performance

NOTE: bundlephobia measures all package files

To rerun this benchmark