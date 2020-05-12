compose-state is a library that composes multiple state updaters in React.

compose-state works with the standard setState parameters – objects or functions – so you don’t have to learn any new syntax. It’s also compatible with React’s new getDerivedStateFromProps lifecycle method.

Use

Install

yarn add compose-state or npm install compose-state

Import

import composeState from 'compose-state' ; import { composeState, composeDerivedStateFromProps, } from 'compose-state' ;

API

Returns an updater that can be used with setState . Calling this produces the same result as calling or accessing each given updater from right to left, merging each partial state. If a given updater is a function, its prevState value is the previous state merged with the current partial state.

Arguments

Name Type Description [updaters] (...Updater) Functions that can be used with setState , or partial state objects

Returns an updater that can be set as a component's getDerivedStateFromProps static value. Calling this produces the same result as calling or accessing each given updater from right to left, merging each partial state. If a given updater is a function, its prevState value is the previous state merged with the current partial state.

Arguments

Name Type Description [updaters] (...Updater) Functions that can be set as a component's getDerivedStateFromProps static value, or partial state objects

Benefits

Let's say you want to call setState and do two things

Increment a score value by 1 Log the current time to an array

Both of these updaters need to be functional, since they rely on the previous state for their return values.

const updateScore = s => ({ score : s.score + 1 }); const logTime = s => ({ log : [...s.log, Date .now()] });

Normally, we would need to call setState for both of these functions

class Game extends Component { onScore = () => { this .setState(updateScore); this .setState(logTime); }; }

...or we rewrite the two updaters into one larger function.

const updateScoreLogTime = s => ({ score : s.score + 1 , log : [...s.log, Date .now()], });

But with compose-state , we can keep these two updaters independent, and we won't have to bulk up our component code with more setState calls.

const updateScoreLogTime = composeState(updateScore, logTime); class Game extends Component { onScore = () => { this .setState(updateScoreLogTime); }; }

compose-state isn't dependent on React at all, it's just a big reducer function. This allows you to build and compose as many updaters as you want while keeping your actual component code simple and maintainable.

compose-state accepts both objects and functions, just like setState . This allows you to mix static and dynamic updaters without increasing the complexity of any individual parameter.

const defaultValue = { value : 0 }; const incrementOther = s => ({ other : s.other + 1 }); this .setState( composeState(defaultValue, incrementOther) );

Compatibility with getDerivedStateFromProps

compose-state comes with a composeDerivedStateFromProps function to use with React's new getDerivedStateFromProps lifecycle method.

const updater1 = ( nextProps, prevState ) => { } const updater2 = ( nextProps, prevState ) => { } class App extends Component { static getDerivedStateFromProps = composeDerivedStateFromProps( updater1, updater2 ) }

It's just normal, boring React

While more formal state managers push developers away from controlling state in React, compose-state simply enhances state control methods that are primitive to the platform.

compose-state is a lot like Classnames. It's a helper function that makes setState calls more declarative and easier to construct, just like how Classnames is a helper function that makes className values more declarative and easier to construct.

