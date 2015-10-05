Installation |
Compose a new function from smaller functions `f(g(x))`
npm install compose-function --save
import compose from 'compose-function';
const composition = compose(sqr, add2); // sqr(add2(x))
composition(2) // => 16
compose(sqr, inc)(2); // => 9
compose(inc, sqr)(2); // => 5
import compose from 'compose-function';
import { curry, _ } from 'curry-this';
const add = (x, y) => x + y;
// add(6, sqr(add(2, x)))
compose(
add::curry(6),
sqr,
add::curry(2),
);
// map(filter(list, even), sqr)
compose(
map::curry(_, sqr),
filter::curry(_, even),
)([1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8]) // => [4, 16, 36, 64]
:: huh?
If you’re wondering what the
:: thing means, you’d better read this excellent overview by @jussi-kalliokoski or have a look at the function bind syntax proposal.
Or checkout the curry-this docs.
