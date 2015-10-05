Installation | Usage | Related | License





logo by Justin Mezzell

Compose a new function from smaller functions `f(g(x))`

Installation

npm install compose-function --save

Usage

Basic usage

import compose from 'compose-function' ; const composition = compose(sqr, add2); composition( 2 ) compose(sqr, inc)( 2 ); compose(inc, sqr)( 2 );

with curry

import compose from 'compose-function' ; import { curry, _ } from 'curry-this' ; const add = ( x, y ) => x + y; compose( add::curry( 6 ), sqr, add ::curry( 2 ), ); compose( map::curry(_, sqr), filter ::curry(_, even), )([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ])

If you’re wondering what the :: thing means, you’d better read this excellent overview by @jussi-kalliokoski or have a look at the function bind syntax proposal. Or checkout the curry-this docs.

License

MIT © Christoph Hermann