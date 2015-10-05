openbase logo
compose-function

by Christoph Hermann
3.0.3 (see all)

Function composition

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2M

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Compose-Function

Installation | Usage | Related | License


logo by Justin Mezzell

Compose a new function from smaller functions `f(g(x))`

Installation

npm install compose-function --save

Usage

Basic usage

import compose from 'compose-function';

const composition = compose(sqr, add2); // sqr(add2(x))

composition(2) // => 16

compose(sqr, inc)(2); // => 9
compose(inc, sqr)(2); // => 5

with curry

import compose from 'compose-function';
import { curry, _ } from 'curry-this';


const add = (x, y) => x + y;

// add(6, sqr(add(2, x)))
compose(
  add::curry(6),
  sqr,
  add::curry(2),
);

// map(filter(list, even), sqr)
compose(
  map::curry(_, sqr),
  filter::curry(_, even),
)([1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8]) // => [4, 16, 36, 64]

:: huh?

If you’re wondering what the :: thing means, you’d better read this excellent overview by @jussi-kalliokoski or have a look at the function bind syntax proposal. Or checkout the curry-this docs.

License

MIT © Christoph Hermann

