Composable and extensible

Just javascript and promises

Brings solutions for most common cases such as status code checking, body encoding/decoding, retries & retries strategies, ...

Provides functional API

Dependency free

First class support for both TypeScript and Flow

Installation

npm install composable-fetch

Example

const composableFetch = require ( 'composable-fetch' ) const log = console .log.bind( console ) const fetchJSON = composableFetch.pipeP( composableFetch.withBaseUrl( 'https://example.com/api' ), composableFetch.withHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'application/json' ), composableFetch.withHeader( 'Accept' , 'application/json' ), composableFetch.withEncodedBody( JSON .stringify), composableFetch.retryable(composableFetch.fetch1( window .fetch)), composableFetch.withRetry(), composableFetch.withSafe204(), composableFetch.decodeJSONResponse, composableFetch.checkStatus ) fetchJSON({ url : '/foo' }).then(log).catch(log) fetchJSON({ url : '/bar' , method : 'POST' , body : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] }).then(log).catch(log)

For better overview of how composability may help take a look at examples/composable.js example.

Overview

The main concept of composable-fetch is piping (left-to-right composition) - passing data through pipe of unary functions. Pipe typically has three blocks, subpipes (see API for more details about applicable functions):

pipe = enhance request -> fetch ( with retries) -> enhance response

fetch

For better composability, composable-fetch requires unary fetch . However original fetch function or its polyfills is of binary arity. Don't worry, composable-fetch comes with fetch1 wrapper that transforms unary interface to its binary counterpart.

Retries

withRetry({ max : 3 , delay : delays.constant() }) withRetry({ max : 3 , delay : delays.linear() }) withRetry({ max : 3 , delay : delays.exponential() }) withRetry({ max : 6 , delay : delays.limited( 3 , delays.linear()) })

When using withRetry , make sure that you wrapped fetch with retryable .

Error handling & logging

To pretty print failed request (any reason):

const fetchJSON: tryCatchP( pipeP( ), logError(), )

In case you are interested in details of all requests made by your application, you can add simple tap function which performs desired side effect:

const tap = ( f ) => ( v ) => { f(v) return v } const fetchJSON = pipeP( withHeader( 'Accept' , 'application/json' ), withEncodedBody( JSON .stringify), tap( console .log.bind( console , 'request:' )), fetch1( window .fetch), )

The fetch API has one major "limitation" - body of the response can be read just once. For example you deal with an API that returns HTML encoded reponse even though you asked for JSON encoded one - fetch fails on DecodeResponseError. You cannot just catch this error and decode that HTML encoded response, because you already read it. In browser it typically does not matter, you have network tab with all the details, however in non-browser environment it's not that easy, therefore composable-fetch comes with withClone function that gives you second chance to read the response:

const fetchJSON = tryCatchP( pipeP( withRetry(), withClone, decodeJSONResponse, ), logError )

API

pipeP

Performs left-to-right function composition. Each function in composition must be unary. If function returns promise, than pipeP waits to its resolution before it calls next function in chain.

tryCatchP

tryCatchP takes two functions, an async trier and an async catcher. The returned function evaluates the trier; if it does not throw, it simply returns the result. If it does throw, the catcher function is evaluated and result is returned.

Enhance request phase

withBaseUrl: ( baseUrl: string ) => ( req: Request ) => Request withEncodedBody : <A, B>(encoder: Encoder<A, B>) => (req: Request) => Request withJSONEncodedBody: (req: Request) => Request withHeader: (header: string, value: string) => (req: Request) => Request withCredentials: (value: 'omit' | 'same-origin' | 'include') => (req: Request) => Request withTimeout: (timeout: number) => (fetch: RetryableFetch) => RetryableFetch

Fetch phase

fetch1: ( fetch: BinaryFetch ) => UnaryFetch retryable : ( fetch: UnaryFetch ) => ( req: Request ) => RetryableFetch withRetry : ( options?: RetryOptions ) => ( fetch: RetryableFetch ) => Promise <Response>

Enhance response phase

checkStatus: ( res: Response ) => Response decodeArrayBufferResponse : ( res: Response ) => DecodedResponse decodeBlobResponse : ( res: Response ) => DecodedResponse decodeFormDataResponse : ( res: Response ) => DecodedResponse decodeJSONResponse : ( res: Response ) => DecodedResponse decodeResponse : ( res: Response ) => DecodedResponse decodeTextResponse : ( res: Response ) => DecodedResponse withSafe204 : ( text?: string, json?: any ) => ( res: Response ) => Response withClone : ( res: Response ) => Response

Predefined pipes

json: ( fetch: BinaryFetch, options?: RetryOptions ) => Promise <DecodedResponse> text: ( fetch: BinaryFetch, options?: RetryOptions ) => Promise <DecodedResponse>

Abort

For better understanding how to abort fetch request, go to examples/abort.js example.