npm install composable-fetch
const composableFetch = require('composable-fetch')
const log = console.log.bind(console)
const fetchJSON = composableFetch.pipeP(
composableFetch.withBaseUrl('https://example.com/api'),
composableFetch.withHeader('Content-Type', 'application/json'),
composableFetch.withHeader('Accept', 'application/json'),
composableFetch.withEncodedBody(JSON.stringify),
composableFetch.retryable(composableFetch.fetch1(window.fetch)),
composableFetch.withRetry(),
composableFetch.withSafe204(),
composableFetch.decodeJSONResponse,
composableFetch.checkStatus
)
fetchJSON({ url: '/foo' }).then(log).catch(log)
fetchJSON({ url: '/bar', method: 'POST', body: [1, 2, 3] }).then(log).catch(log)
For better overview of how composability may help take a look at
examples/composable.js example.
The main concept of composable-fetch is piping (left-to-right composition) - passing data through pipe of unary functions. Pipe typically has three blocks, subpipes (see API for more details about applicable functions):
pipe = enhance request -> fetch (with retries) -> enhance response
For better composability, composable-fetch requires unary
fetch. However original
fetch function or its polyfills is of binary arity. Don't worry, composable-fetch comes with
fetch1 wrapper that transforms unary interface to its binary counterpart.
withRetry({ max: 3, delay: delays.constant() })
// retries after 1 sec, then again after 1 sec, then again after 1 sec
withRetry({ max: 3, delay: delays.linear() })
// retries after 1 sec, then after 2 secs, then after 3 secs
withRetry({ max: 3, delay: delays.exponential() })
// retries after 1 sec, then after 4 secs, then after 9 secs
withRetry({ max: 6, delay: delays.limited(3, delays.linear()) })
// retries after 1 sec, then 2 secs, 3 secs, then 1 sec, 2 secs, 3 secs
When using
withRetry, make sure that you wrapped
fetch with
retryable.
To pretty print failed request (any reason):
const fetchJSON: tryCatchP(
pipeP(/* ... */),
logError(), // to console.error by default
)
In case you are interested in details of all requests made by your application, you can add simple
tap function which performs desired side effect:
const tap = (f) => (v) => {
f(v)
return v
}
const fetchJSON = pipeP(
// ...
withHeader('Accept', 'application/json'),
withEncodedBody(JSON.stringify),
tap(console.log.bind(console, 'request:')),
fetch1(window.fetch),
// ...
)
The
fetch API has one major "limitation" - body of the response can be read just once. For example you deal with an API that returns HTML encoded reponse even though you asked for JSON encoded one - fetch fails on DecodeResponseError. You cannot just catch this error and decode that HTML encoded response, because you already read it. In browser it typically does not matter, you have network tab with all the details, however in non-browser environment it's not that easy, therefore composable-fetch comes with
withClone function that gives you second chance to read the response:
const fetchJSON = tryCatchP(
pipeP(
// ...
withRetry(),
withClone,
decodeJSONResponse, // this will fail for any non application/json response
// ...
),
logError
)
Performs left-to-right function composition. Each function in composition must be unary. If function returns promise, than
pipeP waits to its resolution before it calls next function in chain.
tryCatchP takes two functions, an async trier and an async catcher. The returned function evaluates the trier; if it does not throw, it simply returns the result. If it does throw, the catcher function is evaluated and result is returned.
withBaseUrl: (baseUrl: string) => (req: Request) => Request
withEncodedBody: <A, B>(encoder: Encoder<A, B>) => (req: Request) => Request
withJSONEncodedBody: (req: Request) => Request
withHeader: (header: string, value: string) => (req: Request) => Request
withCredentials: (value: 'omit' | 'same-origin' | 'include') => (req: Request) => Request
withTimeout: (timeout: number) => (fetch: RetryableFetch) => RetryableFetch
fetch1: (fetch: BinaryFetch) => UnaryFetch
retryable: (fetch: UnaryFetch) => (req: Request) => RetryableFetch
withRetry: (options?: RetryOptions) => (fetch: RetryableFetch) => Promise<Response>
checkStatus: (res: Response) => Response
decodeArrayBufferResponse: (res: Response) => DecodedResponse
decodeBlobResponse: (res: Response) => DecodedResponse
decodeFormDataResponse: (res: Response) => DecodedResponse
decodeJSONResponse: (res: Response) => DecodedResponse
decodeResponse: (res: Response) => DecodedResponse
decodeTextResponse: (res: Response) => DecodedResponse
withSafe204: (text?: string, json?: any) => (res: Response) => Response
withClone: (res: Response) => Response
json: (fetch: BinaryFetch, options?: RetryOptions) => Promise<DecodedResponse>
text: (fetch: BinaryFetch, options?: RetryOptions) => Promise<DecodedResponse>
For better understanding how to abort fetch request, go to
examples/abort.js example.
abortable: () => { signal: AbortSignal, abort: () => void }
ignoreAbortError: <T>(handler: (error: Error) => T) => (error: Error) => T