A semantic dependency injection framework
This repository contains the source code of Components.js. Full documentation on its usage can be found at http://componentsjs.readthedocs.io/.
Interested in contributing to this project? Have a look at this contribution guide.
Components.js is a dependency injection framework for TypeScript and JavaScript projects using JSON(-LD) files.
Instead of hard-wiring software components together, Components.js allows these components to be instantiated and wired together declaratively using semantic configuration files. The advantage of these semantic configuration files is that software components can be uniquely and globally identified using URIs.
Configurations can be written in any RDF serialization, such as JSON-LD.
This software is aimed for developers who want to build modular and easily configurable and rewireable JavaScript applications.
Get started with the TypeScript or JavaScript quick start guide below!
Components.js can be installed using npm:
$ npm install componentsjs
Component and module files can be automatically generated using Components-Generator.js:
$ npm install -D componentsjs-generator
package.json:
{
"name": "my-package",
"version": "2.3.4",
"lsd:module": true,
...
"scripts": {
...
"build": "npm run build:ts && npm run build:components",
"build:ts": "tsc",
"build:components": "componentsjs-generator --typeScopedContexts",
"prepare": "npm run build",
...
}
}
"lsd:module" will allow Components.js to find your module(s) when they are included from other packages.
The
"scripts" entry will make sure that all required component files will be generated when building your package.
Assuming a TypeScript class that is exported from the package:
export class MyClass {
public readonly name: string;
constructor(name: string) {
this.name = name;
}
}
config.jsonld:
{
"@context": [
"https://linkedsoftwaredependencies.org/bundles/npm/componentsjs/^4.0.0/components/context.jsonld",
"https://linkedsoftwaredependencies.org/bundles/npm/my-package/^2.0.0/components/context.jsonld"
],
"@id": "urn:my-package:myInstance",
"@type": "MyClass",
"name": "John"
}
This configuration is a semantic representation of the instantiation of
MyClass with
name set to
"John".
...
import { ComponentsManager } from 'componentsjs';
const manager = await ComponentsManager.build({
mainModulePath: __dirname, // Path to your npm package's root
});
await manager.configRegistry.register('config.jsonld');
const myInstance = await manager.instantiate('urn:my-package:myInstance');
...
myInstance is an instance of type
MyClass, as defined in the config file.
Components.js can be installed using npm:
$ npm install componentsjs
Assuming a JavaScript class that is exported from the package:
export class MyClass {
public readonly name;
constructor(name) {
this.name = name;
}
}
module.jsonld:
{
"@context": [
"https://linkedsoftwaredependencies.org/bundles/npm/componentsjs/^4.0.0/components/context.jsonld",
{ "ex": "http://example.org/" }
],
"@id": "ex:MyPackage",
"@type": "Module",
"requireName": "my-package",
"components": [
{
"@id": "ex:MyPackage/MyClass",
"@type": "Class",
"requireElement": "MyClass",
"parameters": [
{ "@id": "ex:MyPackage/MyClass#name", "unique": true }
],
"constructorArguments": [
{ "@id": "ex:MyPackage/MyClass#name" }
]
}
]
}
The npm module
my-package exports a class with the name
MyClass.
The constructor of
MyClass takes a single
name argument.
config.jsonld:
{
"@context": [
"https://linkedsoftwaredependencies.org/bundles/npm/componentsjs/^4.0.0/components/context.jsonld",
{
"ex": "http://example.org/",
"name": "ex:MyPackage/MyClass#name"
}
],
"@id": "http://example.org/myInstance",
"@type": "ex:MyPackage/MyClass",
"name": "John"
}
This configuration is a semantic representation of the instantiation of
MyClass with
name set to
"John".
...
import { ComponentsManager } from 'componentsjs';
const manager = await ComponentsManager.build({
mainModulePath: __dirname, // Path to your npm package's root
});
await manager.configRegistry.register('config.jsonld');
const myInstance = await manager.instantiate('http://example.org/myInstance');
...
myInstance is an instance of type
MyClass, as defined in the config file.
Components.js is written by Ruben Taelman.
This code is copyrighted by Ghent University – imec and released under the MIT license.