Shim repository for Font Awesome.
The full suite of pictographic icons, examples, and documentation can be found at: https://fontawesome.com/
components-font-awesome
If using bower, do not forget to re-compile bower using
gulp bower. Here is the sample code if you do not have one.
// Update Foundation with Bower and save to /vendor
gulp.task('bower', function() {
return bower({ cmd: 'update'})
.pipe(gulp.dest('vendor/'))
});
With gulp, usually there is a function to combine all scss to css file for faster page loads.
In the sample case we run function
gulp style to combine all scss to css file under ./assets/css/
Here is the important part, the default font folder is on different path with the compiled bower file. We need to move the font from default font folder to the compiled bower folder (In the example
vendor is the compiled folder).
// Move font-awesome fonts folder to css compiled folder
gulp.task('icons', function() {
return gulp.src('./vendor/components-font-awesome/webfonts/**.*')
.pipe(gulp.dest('./assets/fonts'));
});