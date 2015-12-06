openbase logo
1.2.1 (see all)

Type assertions aka less-broken `typeof`

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

668K

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

type

Type assertions aka less-broken typeof.

Example

var type = require('type');

var obj = new Date;
if (type(obj) == 'date') ...

API

type(new Date) == 'date'
type({}) == 'object'
type(null) == 'null'
type(undefined) == 'undefined'
type("hey") == 'string'
type(true) == 'boolean'
type(false) == 'boolean'
type(12) == 'number'
type(type) == 'function'
type(/asdf/) == 'regexp'
type((function(){ return arguments })()) == 'arguments'
type([]) == 'array'
type(document.createElement('div')) == 'element'
type(NaN) == 'nan'
type(new Error('Ups! Something wrong...')) == 'error'
type(new Buffer) == 'buffer'

License

MIT

