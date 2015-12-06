type

Type assertions aka less-broken typeof .

Example

var type = require ( 'type' ); var obj = new Date ; if (type(obj) == 'date' ) ...

API

type( new Date ) == 'date' type({}) == 'object' type( null ) == 'null' type( undefined ) == 'undefined' type( "hey" ) == 'string' type( true ) == 'boolean' type( false ) == 'boolean' type( 12 ) == 'number' type(type) == 'function' type( /asdf/ ) == 'regexp' type(( function ( ) { return arguments })()) == 'arguments' type([]) == 'array' type( document .createElement( 'div' )) == 'element' type( NaN ) == 'nan' type( new Error ( 'Ups! Something wrong...' )) == 'error' type( new Buffer) == 'buffer'

License

MIT