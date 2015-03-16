openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

component-tween

by component
1.2.0 (see all)

Motion tween engine using "ease"

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.6K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tween

Motion tween component using ease.

Installation

$ component install component/tween

Example

var Tween = require('tween');
var raf = require('raf');
var button = document.querySelector('button');

var tween = Tween({ rotate: 0, opacity: 0 })
  .ease('out-bounce')
  .to({ rotate: 360, opacity: 1  })
  .duration(800);

tween.update(function(o){
  button.style.opacity = o.opacity;
  button.style.webkitTransform = 'rotate(' + (o.rotate | 0) + 'deg)';
});

tween.on('end', function(){
  animate = function(){};
});

function animate() {
  raf(animate);
  tween.update();
}

animate();

API

Tween(obj:Object|Array)

Initialize a new Tween with obj.

Tween#reset()

Reset the tween.

Tween#to(obj:Object|Array)

Tween to obj and reset internal state.

 tween.to({ x: 50, y: 100 })

Tween#duration(ms:Number)

Set duration to ms [500].

Tween#ease(fn:String|Function)

Set easing function to fn.

 tween.ease('in-out-sine')

Tween#update(fn:Function)

Set update function to fn or when no argument is given this performs a "step".

Tween#stop()

Immediately stop the tween and emit "stop" and end" events. tween.stopped is then marked as true.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial