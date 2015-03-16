tween

Motion tween component using ease.

Installation

component install component/tween

Example

var Tween = require ( 'tween' ); var raf = require ( 'raf' ); var button = document .querySelector( 'button' ); var tween = Tween({ rotate : 0 , opacity : 0 }) .ease( 'out-bounce' ) .to({ rotate : 360 , opacity : 1 }) .duration( 800 ); tween.update( function ( o ) { button.style.opacity = o.opacity; button.style.webkitTransform = 'rotate(' + (o.rotate | 0 ) + 'deg)' ; }); tween.on( 'end' , function ( ) { animate = function ( ) {}; }); function animate ( ) { raf(animate); tween.update(); } animate();

API

Initialize a new Tween with obj .

Reset the tween.

Tween to obj and reset internal state.

tween .to ({ x : 50 , y: 100 })

Set duration to ms [500].

Set easing function to fn .

tween .ease ( 'in-out-sine' )

Set update function to fn or when no argument is given this performs a "step".

Immediately stop the tween and emit "stop" and end" events. tween.stopped is then marked as true .

License

MIT