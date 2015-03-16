Motion tween component using ease.
$ component install component/tween
var Tween = require('tween');
var raf = require('raf');
var button = document.querySelector('button');
var tween = Tween({ rotate: 0, opacity: 0 })
.ease('out-bounce')
.to({ rotate: 360, opacity: 1 })
.duration(800);
tween.update(function(o){
button.style.opacity = o.opacity;
button.style.webkitTransform = 'rotate(' + (o.rotate | 0) + 'deg)';
});
tween.on('end', function(){
animate = function(){};
});
function animate() {
raf(animate);
tween.update();
}
animate();
Initialize a new
Tween with
obj.
Reset the tween.
Tween to
obj and reset internal state.
tween.to({ x: 50, y: 100 })
Set duration to
ms [500].
Set easing function to
fn.
tween.ease('in-out-sine')
Set update function to
fn or
when no argument is given this performs
a "step".
Immediately stop the tween and emit "stop" and end" events.
tween.stopped
is then marked as
true.
MIT