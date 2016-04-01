Tip component. Inspired by tipsy without the weird jQuery API.
Live demo is here.
$ npm install component-tip
show the tip is shown
hide the tip is hidden
Equivalent to
Tip(el, { value: string }).
Attach a
Tip to an element, and display the
title
attribute's contents on hover. Optionally apply a hide
delay
in milliseconds.
Also if
static is true the tip will be fixed to its initial position.
var tip = require('tip');
tip('a[title]', { delay: 300 });
Create a new tip with
content being
either a string, html, element, etc.
var Tip = require('tip');
var tip = new Tip('Hello!');
tip.show('#mylink');
top
top right
top left
bottom
bottom right
bottom left
right
left
Options:
auto set to false to disable auto-positioning
Show the tip attached to
el, where
el
may be a selector or element.
Show the tip at the absolute position
(x, y).
Hide the tip immediately or wait
ms.
Attach the tip to the given
el, showing on
mouseover and hiding on
mouseout.
Use effect
name. Default with
Tip.effect = 'fade' for example.
MIT