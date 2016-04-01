Tip

Tip component. Inspired by tipsy without the weird jQuery API.

Live demo is here.

Installation

$ npm install component-tip

Features

events for composition

"auto" positioning on window resize / scroll

fluent API

Events

show the tip is shown

the tip is shown hide the tip is hidden

API

Equivalent to Tip(el, { value: string }) .

Attach a Tip to an element, and display the title attribute's contents on hover. Optionally apply a hide delay in milliseconds. Also if static is true the tip will be fixed to its initial position.

var tip = require ( 'tip' ); tip( 'a[title]' , { delay : 300 });

new Tip(content, [options])

Create a new tip with content being either a string, html, element, etc.

var Tip = require ( 'tip' ); var tip = new Tip( 'Hello!' ); tip.show( '#mylink' );

top

top right

top left

bottom

bottom right

bottom left

right

left

Options:

auto set to false to disable auto-positioning

Show the tip attached to el , where el may be a selector or element.

Show the tip at the absolute position (x, y) .

Hide the tip immediately or wait ms .

Attach the tip to the given el , showing on mouseover and hiding on mouseout .

Use effect name . Default with Tip.effect = 'fade' for example.

Themes

License

MIT