The idea of partial routing is coming from the need to track state of independent components in the URL.
Commonly used routers are mostly hierarchical. The great example of such a router is react-router. Unfortunately it is not possible to store component's state independently from the other component in a different "branch" of hierarchy.
They work perfectly for most of the UIs. But as soon as we are trying to build a complex UI with multiple independent components and each of those has own state you would like to preserve, it becomes a challenging task. ComponentRouter was created to provide a simple way of keeping such state in the URL with query params.
Here is an example of such interface.
bar to
pie
opened or
closed
sources and
destinations
+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| App "/app" |
| |
| +------------------------------+ +---------------------------------------+ |
| | chart | | filter | |
| | [->bar] [pie] | | [->opened] [closed] | |
| | | | | |
| | | | | |
| | | | | |
| | | | | |
| | | | | |
| +------------------------------+ +---------------------------------------+ |
| |
| +---------------------------------------------------+ |
| | data | |
| | [->sources] [destinations] | |
| | | |
| +---------------------------------------------------+ |
| |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
As you can see each of these blocks has its own independent navigation and, for example, Filter can be closed or opened independently from currently displayed Chart type or Data tab selected.
localStorage or even user settings in database on the server. But we are losing ability to share this page with someone else (unless we have some special "copy/paste state" functionality)
/app?chart=bar&filter=opened&data=sources
Key feature is to update all links on the page if any of visible blocks changed its state. If lets all links to stay links, so it is possible to open link in a new tab, for instance. It is fixed by ComponentRouter.
NOTE href changes, so we can open link in new tab.
http://nkbt.github.io/component-router
http://codepen.io/nkbt/pen/BNXamG?editors=101
Since ComponentRouter is working with browser location and navigation, it is not really possible to debug router in Codepen's Editor mode, but completely possible in Debug mode: [http://s.codepen.io/nkbt/debug/BNXamG] (http://s.codepen.io/nkbt/debug/BNXamG)
npm install --save redux history qs component-router
Don't forget to manually install peer dependencies (
redux,
history,
qs) if you use npm@3.
yarn add component-router
<script src="https://unpkg.com/redux/dist/redux.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/qs/dist/qs.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/history/umd/history.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/component-router/build/component-router.min.js"></script>
(Module exposed as `ComponentRouter`)
Currently is being developed and tested with the latest stable
Node on
OSX.
To run example covering all
ComponentRouter features, use
yarn start, which will compile
example/index.js
git clone git@github.com:nkbt/component-router.git
cd component-router
yarn install
yarn start
# then
open http://localhost:8080
# to run ESLint check
yarn lint
# to run tests
yarn test
MIT