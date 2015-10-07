Webpack plugin that provides simple convention on how to organize components:

The component file should be placed in a directory named as component itself e.g button.jsx must be placed inside button directorty: button/button.jsx .

Idea

It allows to shorten require calls and make them more expressive:

var Button = require ( 'ui/button' ); var Button = require ( 'ui/button/button.jsx' );

Why not 'ui/button.jsx' ?

Because then you can use directories as module containers. As an example, you can combine component-resolver-webpack with component-css-loader :

var Button = require ( 'ui/button' ); require ( 'ui/button/button.styl' ); var Button = require ( 'ui/button/button.jsx' );

Directory also may contain tests (Jest-like approach).

Installation

Install via npm:

npm install --save-dev component-resolver-webpack

Update webpack config (default: webpack.config.js ):

var webpack = require ( 'webpack' ); var ComponentResolverPlugin = require ( 'component-resolver-webpack' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new webpack.ResolverPlugin([ new ComponentResolverPlugin( ) ]) ] };

You also may want to specify modulesDirectories in webpack config:

module .exports = { resolve : { modulesDirectories : [ 'app' ] } }

Tests

npm test

For watch mode:

npm run-script autotest

Roadmap

Ignore patterns (like node_modules )

) Simpler API (if it's possible with webpack)

--

License (MIT)