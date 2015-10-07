Webpack plugin that provides simple convention on how to organize components:
The component file should be placed in a directory named as component itself e.g
button.jsxmust be placed inside
buttondirectorty:
button/button.jsx.
It allows to shorten
require calls and make them more expressive:
var Button = require('ui/button');
// instead of:
var Button = require('ui/button/button.jsx');
Why not
'ui/button.jsx'?
Because then you can use directories as module containers. As an example, you can
combine
component-resolver-webpack with
component-css-loader:
var Button = require('ui/button');
// Single `require` to get React component and style associated with it.
require('ui/button/button.styl');
var Button = require('ui/button/button.jsx');
Directory also may contain tests (Jest-like approach).
Install via npm:
npm install --save-dev component-resolver-webpack
Update webpack config (default:
webpack.config.js):
var webpack = require('webpack');
var ComponentResolverPlugin = require('component-resolver-webpack');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new webpack.ResolverPlugin([
new ComponentResolverPlugin(
// array of extensions e.g `['js']` (default: `['jsx', 'js']`)
)
])
]
};
You also may want to specify
modulesDirectories in webpack config:
// ...
module.exports = {
// ...
resolve: {
modulesDirectories: [
// It will allow to use path without leading `./` in require
// for directories placed in `app`:
'app'
]
}
}
npm test
For watch mode:
npm run-script autotest
