Resolve a component's dependency tree.
component.jsons
This uses:
var resolve = require('component-resolver');
var flatten = require('component-flatten');
resolve({
// a "component.json"
dependencies: {
'component/emitter': '1.1.1'
}
}, function (err, tree) {
if (err) throw err;
tree.dependencies['component/emitter'];
/**
* name: 'component/emitter'
* version: '1.1.1'
* ref: '1.1.1'
*/
// flatten the dependency tree
var nodes = flatten(tree);
nodes[0].name === 'component/emitter';
});
component can be a "root" folder,
process.cwd() by default.
component can also be "component.json" object. This is useful for resolving dependencies without reading anything from disk. You should at least set it to
null.
The main
options are:
root <process.cwd()> - if
component.json is an object, this will set the root.
remote - a
remotes instance. Defaults to the local
dir and
github.
local - try resolving against locally installed components. Only relevant if you don't set a remote.
development - include
development in
local components
dependencies - resolve dependencies
verbose - print warnings and status messages
concurrency <{}> - an object with concurrency values for different channels. Defaults:
locals: 16
dependencies: 5
semver: 1
installs: 5
downloads: 1
Options passed to
component-downloader:
install - install components to
out
out <
components> - folder to install components to
fields - fields of
component.jsons to download files, defaults to those defined in the spec
archive - install entire repositories instead of just necessary files
callback is a function with signature
(err, tree). You if no callback is set, a generator is returned.
resolve(root, options, function (err, tree) {
});
// or if you use generators
co(function* () {
var tree = yield* resolve(root, options);
})();
This resolver returns a
tree. The tree consists of
branches that connect
nodes. Each
node is the relevant
component.json. Thus, you can view the
branches as how each component relates to each other as well as additional metadata.
There are two types of branches:
local for local components and
dependency for remote components. Properties:
type - either
local or
dependency
name
canonical - a canonical, unique name for this component. For remote dependencies, this is
<user>~<project>@<reference>. For local components, this is the relative path from
root to this component's
path.
~ is used instead of
/ or
- to ensure canonical names are in fact unique and do not look like paths.
dependencies {} - remote dependencies of this component
locals {} - local dependencies of this component
dependents [] - dependents of this component
node - the node's
component.json
path - the path of the component, not including
/component.json.
filename - the filename of this
component.json
paths - absolute
.paths of this component.
paths are inherited from their parent.
remotes - list of remote names to lookup dependencies of this component.
remotes are inherited from their parent.
resolvedRemotes - a list of all the remotes, including this component's parents'
Locals additionally have:
relativePath - relative path to the local component's folder resolved against
root
Dependencies additionally have:
ref - git reference such as
master,
v1.0.0, etc.
version - the semantic version, if any
