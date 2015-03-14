Resolve a component's dependency tree.

Relies on components' newer specs

Validates and normalizes component.json s

s Supports installing components

Supports globs for both remote and local components

Supports semver resolution for dependencies

This uses:

remotes - normalize remote end points

downloader - downloads repositories

flatten - flatten a dependency tree into a list

validator - validate component.json s

Example

var resolve = require ( 'component-resolver' ); var flatten = require ( 'component-flatten' ); resolve({ dependencies : { 'component/emitter' : '1.1.1' } }, function ( err, tree ) { if (err) throw err; tree.dependencies[ 'component/emitter' ]; var nodes = flatten(tree); nodes[ 0 ].name === 'component/emitter' ; });

API

component can be a "root" folder, process.cwd() by default. component can also be "component.json" object. This is useful for resolving dependencies without reading anything from disk. You should at least set it to null .

The main options are:

root <process.cwd()> - if component.json is an object, this will set the root.

remote - a remotes instance. Defaults to the local dir and github .

local - try resolving against locally installed components. Only relevant if you don't set a remote.

development - include development in local components

dependencies - resolve dependencies

verbose - print warnings and status messages

concurrency <{}> - an object with concurrency values for different channels. Defaults: locals: 16 dependencies: 5 semver: 1 installs: 5 downloads: 1



Options passed to component-downloader :

install - install components to out

- install components to out < components > - folder to install components to

< > - folder to install components to fields - fields of component.json s to download files, defaults to those defined in the spec

- fields of s to download files, defaults to those defined in the spec archive - install entire repositories instead of just necessary files

callback is a function with signature (err, tree) . You if no callback is set, a generator is returned.

resolve(root, options, function ( err, tree ) { }); co( function * ( ) { var tree = yield * resolve(root, options); })();

tree and branches

This resolver returns a tree . The tree consists of branches that connect nodes . Each node is the relevant component.json . Thus, you can view the branches as how each component relates to each other as well as additional metadata.

There are two types of branches: local for local components and dependency for remote components. Properties:

type - either local or dependency

- either or name

canonical - a canonical, unique name for this component. For remote dependencies, this is <user>~<project>@<reference> . For local components, this is the relative path from root to this component's path . ~ is used instead of / or - to ensure canonical names are in fact unique and do not look like paths.

- a canonical, unique name for this component. For remote dependencies, this is . For local components, this is the relative path from to this component's . is used instead of or to ensure canonical names are in fact unique and do not look like paths. dependencies {} - remote dependencies of this component

{} - remote dependencies of this component locals {} - local dependencies of this component

{} - local dependencies of this component dependents [] - dependents of this component

[] - dependents of this component node - the node's component.json

- the node's path - the path of the component, not including /component.json .

- the path of the component, not including . filename - the filename of this component.json

- the filename of this paths - absolute .paths of this component. paths are inherited from their parent.

- absolute of this component. are inherited from their parent. remotes - list of remote names to lookup dependencies of this component. remotes are inherited from their parent.

- list of remote names to lookup dependencies of this component. are inherited from their parent. resolvedRemotes - a list of all the remotes, including this component's parents'

Locals additionally have:

relativePath - relative path to the local component's folder resolved against root

Dependencies additionally have:

ref - git reference such as master , v1.0.0 , etc.

- git reference such as , , etc. version - the semantic version, if any

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Jonathan Ong me@jongleberry.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.