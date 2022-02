query

Query the DOM with selector engine fallback support. This abstraction allows all other components that require dom querying to indirectly support old browsers, without explicitly adding support for them.

Installation

component install component/query

API

Query selector against the document or el and return a single match.

query( 'ul > li' ); query( 'ul > li' , articles);

Query selector against the document or el and return all matches.

query.all( 'ul > li' ); query.all( 'ul > li' , articles);

Fallback engines

Currently supported:

License

MIT