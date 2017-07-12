This module is a lightweight JavaScript component loader implemented and exposed as a ES2015 (ES6) module (an ES5 version is provided in the compiled lib/ folder).
Components are detected in the markup using the
data-component attribute and matching JavaScript components are automatically instantiated.
<div data-component="Header"> =>
new Header()
This approach is great for organising self contained components and very useful for CMS scenarios where components may be moved between pages at any time without modifying the JavaScript.
The componentLoader will instantiate a JavaScript component for each instance found in the markup.
<div data-component="Header">
<div data-component="MyOtherComponent"></div>
</div>
Instantiates both
Header and
MyOtherComponent
<div data-component="Header MyOtherComponent"></div>
<div data-component="Header"></div>
<div data-component="Header"></div>
Creates two unique instances of
Header
import {Component} from 'component-loader-js';
// publishing custom event to any registered listener
class PubComponent extends Component {
constructor() {
super(...arguments);
this.el.addEventListener('click', () => {
// trigger event when DOM element is clicked
this.publish('custom-event', {foo: 'bar'});
});
}
}
// Subscribing to a custom event
class SubComponent extends Component {
constructor() {
super(...arguments);
this.subscribe('custom-event', (data) => {
// react to custom event and optional data
});
}
}
Install using npm.
$ npm install component-loader-js
// import the ES2015 module
import ComponentLoader, {Component} from 'component-loader-js';
const componentLoader = new ComponentLoader();
We provide a component base class that you can extend to be up and running in no time.
import {Component} from 'component-loader-js';
class Header extends Component {
constructor() {
super(...arguments);
}
destroy() {
super.destroy();
}
}
To register a component with the componentLoader, pass it to the constructor() as an object {componentName: classDefenition}. You can register multiple components at the same time.
new ComponentLoader({
Header,
MyOtherComponent
});
Use the
scan() function to tell the component loader to scan the DOM and initialize newly detected components and destroy previously instantiated components that have been removed from the markup.
// call scan() on your ComponentLoader instance
componentLoader.scan();
IMPORTANT Make sure to call
scan() on page load and whenever you modify the markup - for instance after using AJAX/PJAX to load a new page and replace the markup.
Example of registering a component and scanning the document
<div data-component="Header"></div>
import ComponentLoader, {Component} from 'component-loader-js';
class Header extends Component {
constructor() {
super(...arguments);
// use `this.el` to access the containing DOM element
}
destroy() {
super.destroy();
}
}
// Register component
const componentLoader = new ComponentLoader({Header});
// Scan for components on page load
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function(event) {
// call scan() to instantiate any components found in the DOM
componentLoader.scan();
});
ComponentLoader(componentsHash, context)
Constructor.
componentHash - Optional collection of available components: {componentName: classDefinition}
context - Optional DOM node to search for components. Defaults to document.
scan(data)
Scan the DOM, initialize new components and destroy removed components. Call this on page load and whenever you modify the markup - for instance after using PJAX to load new page.
data - is optional and will be passed to the component constructor.
register(componentsHash)
unregister(componentName)
publish(topic, args...)
subscribe(topic, callback, context)
unsubscribe(topic, callback)
A base Component is provided which can be extended to get access to the following methods:
Component(context, data, mediator)
Called the first time a component is found in the markup. (note: a
scan() must be explicitly called on the ComponentLoader for a component to be detected).
context - DOM node that contains the component markup
data- data object from ComponentLoader.scan()
mediator - instance of ComponentLoader for pub/sub
NOTE: Simply call
super(...arguments); at the top of your constructor if you are extending the provided base component.
destroy()
scan() must be explicitly called for this method to be triggered)
publish(topic, args...)
subscribe(topic, callback)
unsubscribe(topic, callback)
scan()
ComponentLoader.scan()
ComponentLoader uses vanilla Javascript compatible with IE9 and up when using the ES5 version.
To run the ES6 version we recommend https://babeljs.io/