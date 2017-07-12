This module is a lightweight JavaScript component loader implemented and exposed as a ES2015 (ES6) module (an ES5 version is provided in the compiled lib/ folder).

How it works

Components are detected in the markup using the data-component attribute and matching JavaScript components are automatically instantiated.

<div data-component="Header"> => new Header()

Benefits & Features

This approach is great for organising self contained components and very useful for CMS scenarios where components may be moved between pages at any time without modifying the JavaScript.

The componentLoader will instantiate a JavaScript component for each instance found in the markup.

< div data-component = "Header" > < div data-component = "MyOtherComponent" > </ div > </ div >

Instantiates both Header and MyOtherComponent

Register multiple components on the same DOM element.

< div data-component = "Header MyOtherComponent" > </ div >

Supports having multiple instances of the same component on a page.

< div data-component = "Header" > </ div > < div data-component = "Header" > </ div >

Creates two unique instances of Header

Easy communication between components using built in pub/sub

import {Component} from 'component-loader-js' ; class PubComponent extends Component { constructor () { super (...arguments); this .el.addEventListener( 'click' , () => { this .publish( 'custom-event' , { foo : 'bar' }); }); } } class SubComponent extends Component { constructor () { super (...arguments); this .subscribe( 'custom-event' , (data) => { }); } }

Installing

Install using npm.

NPM

$ npm install component-loader-js

import ComponentLoader, {Component} from 'component-loader-js' ; const componentLoader = new ComponentLoader();

Writing a component

We provide a component base class that you can extend to be up and running in no time.

import {Component} from 'component-loader-js' ; class Header extends Component { constructor () { super (...arguments); } destroy() { super .destroy(); } }

Registering components

To register a component with the componentLoader, pass it to the constructor() as an object {componentName: classDefenition}. You can register multiple components at the same time.

new ComponentLoader({ Header, MyOtherComponent });

Detecting/instantiating components

Use the scan() function to tell the component loader to scan the DOM and initialize newly detected components and destroy previously instantiated components that have been removed from the markup.

componentLoader.scan();

IMPORTANT Make sure to call scan() on page load and whenever you modify the markup - for instance after using AJAX/PJAX to load a new page and replace the markup.

Full example

Example of registering a component and scanning the document

< div data-component = "Header" > </ div >

import ComponentLoader, {Component} from 'component-loader-js' ; class Header extends Component { constructor () { super (...arguments); } destroy() { super .destroy(); } } const componentLoader = new ComponentLoader({Header}); document .addEventListener( "DOMContentLoaded" , function ( event ) { componentLoader.scan(); });

API Docs

ComponentLoader instance methods

ComponentLoader(componentsHash, context)

Constructor.

componentHash - Optional collection of available components: {componentName: classDefinition}

context - Optional DOM node to search for components. Defaults to document.

scan(data)

Scan the DOM, initialize new components and destroy removed components. Call this on page load and whenever you modify the markup - for instance after using PJAX to load new page.

data - is optional and will be passed to the component constructor.

register(componentsHash)

Add component(s) to collection of available components

unregister(componentName)

Remove component from collection of available components

publish(topic, args...)

Publish an event to other components

subscribe(topic, callback, context)

Subscribe to an event from other components

unsubscribe(topic, callback)

Unsubscribe from an event from other components

Component base class instance methods

A base Component is provided which can be extended to get access to the following methods:

Component(context, data, mediator)

Called the first time a component is found in the markup. (note: a scan() must be explicitly called on the ComponentLoader for a component to be detected).

context - DOM node that contains the component markup

data - data object from ComponentLoader.scan()

mediator - instance of ComponentLoader for pub/sub

NOTE: Simply call super(...arguments); at the top of your constructor if you are extending the provided base component.

destroy()

Called when an instantiated component is no longer found in the markup. (note: a scan() must be explicitly called for this method to be triggered)

publish(topic, args...)

Publish an event to other components

subscribe(topic, callback)

Subscribe to an event from other components

unsubscribe(topic, callback)

Unsubscribe from an event from other components

scan()

Alias for ComponentLoader.scan()

Browser support

ComponentLoader uses vanilla Javascript compatible with IE9 and up when using the ES5 version.

To run the ES6 version we recommend https://babeljs.io/

