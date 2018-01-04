Component Lab

A component development and testing tool built for Angular, inspired by Storybook

Getting Started

Installation

npm install component-lab --save-dev

OR

yarn add component-lab --dev

Experiments

Experiments are used to run your components, directives and pipes in many different isolated scenarios. Create an experiment in the directory where your component is located.

button.component.exp.ts

import { experimentOn } from 'component-lab' ; export default experimentOn( 'Component Experiment Name' ) .case( 'Experiment 1 Name' , { template: ` <app-button> Foo </app-button> ` }) .case( 'Experiment 2 Name' , { template: ` <app-button> Bar </app-button> ` });

Experiments can also provide both a template context object and an array of styles. Some cases can be ignored by using xcase instead of case

import { experimentOn } from 'component-lab' ; export default experimentOn( 'My Button' ) .case( 'Normal Button' , { template: ` <app-button></app-button> ` }) .case( 'Warning Button' , { context: { buttonLabel: 'Warning!' , onClick() { console .log( 'Clicked!' ); } }, styles: [ ` :host { text-align: center; } ` ], template: ` <app-button (click)="onClick()"> {{ buttonLabel }} </app-button> ` }) .xcase( 'Not Yet Implemented' , { template: ` <app-button raised>Raised Button</app-button> ` });

Usage

Angular CLI

Custom Webpack Config

Angular CLI

Create some experiments for your component, directive or pipe. Create a lab.ts file in your src folder for your lab.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { createLab } from 'component-lab' ; import { ButtonComponent } from './app/button/button.component' ; declare var require : any ; ({ declarations: [ ButtonComponent ], exports: [ ButtonComponent ], imports: [ ], providers: [], }) export class LabModule { } createLab({ ngModule: LabModule, loadExperiments() { const context = require .context( './' , true , /\.exp\.ts/ ); return context.keys().map(context).map( mod => mod.default); } });

Create a lab.html in your src folder to use for the component-lab app.

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < title > Component Lab </ title > < base href = "/" > </ head > < body > < component-lab > Loading... </ component-lab > </ body > </ html >

Create a tsconfig.lab.json in your src folder. This file should be a copy of your tsconfig.app.json with the angularCompilerOptions added to specify an entryModule with the path to the lab .

{ "extends" : "../tsconfig.json" , "compilerOptions" : { "outDir" : "../out-tsc/app" , "baseUrl" : "./" , "module" : "es2015" , "types" : [] }, "exclude" : [ "test.ts" , "**/*.spec.ts" ], "angularCompilerOptions" : { "entryModule" : "lab#LabModule" } }

Create another app in your .angular-cli.json file in the apps array to point it to the lab files.

{ "name" : "component-lab" , "root" : "src" , "outDir" : "dist-lab" , "assets" : [ "assets" , "favicon.ico" ], "index" : "lab.html" , "main" : "lab.ts" , "polyfills" : "polyfills.ts" , "test" : "test.ts" , "tsconfig" : "tsconfig.lab.json" , "testTsconfig" : "tsconfig.spec.json" , "prefix" : "app" , "styles" : [ "styles.css" ], "scripts" : [], "environmentSource" : "environments/environment.ts" , "environments" : { "dev" : "environments/environment.ts" , "prod" : "environments/environment.prod.ts" } }

Update your tsconfig.app.json to exclude your lab files.

{ "extends" : "../tsconfig.json" , "compilerOptions" : { "outDir" : "../out-tsc/app" , "baseUrl" : "./" , "module" : "es2015" , "types" : [] }, "exclude" : [ "lab.ts" , "test.ts" , "**/*.spec.ts" ] }

Run the CLI with your lab app.

npm start -- --app component-lab --port 8080

OR

yarn start -- --app component-lab --port 8080

Custom Webpack Config

Create some experiments for your component, directive or pipe. Create a lab.ts file for your configuration.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { createLab } from 'component-lab' ; import { ButtonComponent } from './src/app/button/button.component' ; declare var require : any ; ({ declarations: [ ButtonComponent ], exports: [ ButtonComponent ], imports: [ ], providers: [], }) export class LabModule { } createLab({ ngModule: LabModule, loadExperiments() { const context = require .context( './' , true , /\.exp\.ts/ ); return context.keys().map(context).map( mod => mod.default); } });

Create a component-lab.config.js file in the root of your project

module .exports = { webpackConfig : { ... }, host : 'localhost' , port : 8080 , include : [], suites : { feature : './src/lab.ts' } };

In the scripts section of your package.json add a script to start Component Lab.

{ "scripts" : { "component-lab" : "component-lab" } }

Start the Component Lab with the suite name.

npm run component-lab -- feature

OR