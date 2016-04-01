Higher level dom event management with direct and delegate event handling support.
This component makes subscription management easy and unobtrusive since it does not muck with your view prototypes. Unbinding to "clean up" after your view is as simple as invoking
this.events.unbind(), or more specific unbinds may be performed.
It's design to work with a "host" object, typically a view, that provides callbacks, making callback management much less tedious than libraries like jQuery.
$ component install component/events
var events = require('events');
var el = document.querySelector('.user');
var view = new UserView(el);
function UserView(el) {
this.events = events(el, this);
this.events.bind('click .remove', 'remove');
this.events.bind('click .hide', 'hide');
}
UserView.prototype.remove = function(){
// remove the user
this.hide();
};
UserView.prototype.hide = function(){
// hide the view
};
UserView.prototype.destroy = function(){
// clean up anything you need to
this.events.unbind();
};
Initialize a new events manager targetting the
given element. Methods are delegated to
obj.
Bind direct event handlers or delegates with
event and
invoke
method when the event occurs, passing the event object.
When
method is not defined the
event name prefixed with "on" is used.
For example the following will invoke
onmousedown,
onmousemove,
and
onmouseup:
events.bind('mousedown')
events.bind('mousemove')
events.bind('mouseup')
Alternatively you may specify the
method name:
events.bind('click', 'toggleDisplay')
To use event delegation simply pass a selector after the event name as shown here:
events.bind('click .remove', 'remove')
events.bind('click .close', 'hide')
You may bind to the same element with several events if necessary,
for example here perhaps
.remove() does not manually invoke
.hide():
events.bind('click .remove', 'remove')
events.bind('click .remove', 'hide')
events.bind('click .close', 'hide')
Addition arguments are passed to the callee, which is helpful for slight variations of a method, for example sorting:
events.bind('click .sort-asc', 'sort', 'asc')
events.bind('click .sort-dsc', 'sort', 'dsc')
There are three flavours of unbinding -- you may unbind all
event handlers, all specific to
event, or all specific to
event and the given
method. For example these are all valid:
events.unbind('click', 'remove')
events.unbind('click', 'hide')
events.unbind('click')
events.unbind()
MIT