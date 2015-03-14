openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

component-downloader

by componentjs
1.2.0 (see all)

download components from a remote

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Component Downloader Build Status

Downloads components based on remotes.

  • Either download a component based on specific fields, or just download the entire repository
  • Unglobs all the fields of the component.json
  • Normalizes the component.json
  • Deletes corrupted installations
var Downloader = require('component-downloader');
var downloader = Downloader({
  concurrency: 5, // 5 files at a time
  verbose: true,
});

co(function* () {
  yield* download('component/emitter', '1.0.0');
  // will be installed to components/component/emitter/1.0.0
})

If you don't want to use generators:

var download = co(download);
download('component/emitter', '1.0.0', function (err) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log('downloaded!');
})

API

var download = downloader([options])

The options are:

  • dir <components> - folder to download components to.
  • remotes - remotes to download from. Defaults to only github.
  • fields - fields to download and unglob. Defaults to those specificed in the specifications.
  • concurrency <1> - number of concurrent file downloads.
  • verbose - log when installs start and finish.
  • archive - download the entire repository instead of just the files specified in the fields.
  • maxFiles <10> - maximum number of files to download before just downloading the entire repository.

yield* download([remotes], repo, ref, [archive])

  • remotes - array of remote names to download from
  • repo
  • ref
  • archive - download the entire repository

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Jonathan Ong me@jongleberry.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial