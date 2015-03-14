Component Downloader

Downloads components based on remotes.

Either download a component based on specific fields, or just download the entire repository

Unglobs all the fields of the component.json

Normalizes the component.json

Deletes corrupted installations

var Downloader = require ( 'component-downloader' ); var downloader = Downloader({ concurrency : 5 , verbose : true , }); co( function * ( ) { yield * download( 'component/emitter' , '1.0.0' ); })

If you don't want to use generators:

var download = co(download); download( 'component/emitter' , '1.0.0' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'downloaded!' ); })

API

var download = downloader([options])

The options are:

dir < components > - folder to download components to.

< > - folder to download components to. remotes - remotes to download from. Defaults to only github .

- remotes to download from. Defaults to only . fields - fields to download and unglob. Defaults to those specificed in the specifications.

- to download and unglob. Defaults to those specificed in the specifications. concurrency <1> - number of concurrent file downloads.

<1> - number of concurrent file downloads. verbose - log when installs start and finish.

- log when installs start and finish. archive - download the entire repository instead of just the files specified in the fields .

- download the entire repository instead of just the files specified in the . maxFiles <10> - maximum number of files to download before just downloading the entire repository.

remotes - array of remote names to download from

- array of remote names to download from repo

ref

archive - download the entire repository

