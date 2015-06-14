jQuery inspired DOM traversal / manipulation component. Aggregates the following components to create a more familiar experience when you need the combined functionality of:
With component:
$ component install component/dom
This library may be used stand-alone without the component
tool, simply add ./dom.js to your application and reference
the
dom global. With all its dependencies dom is the following size:
28K dom.js
16K dom.min.js
8.0K dom.js.gz
4.0K dom.min.js.gz
var dom = require('dom');
dom('li').select(function(el){
return el.text() == 'Maru';
}).addClass('amazing');
All occurrances of
List refer to:
List itself
Return a
List with the given element(s)
via selector, html, arrays, nodelists, etc.
dom('ul li');
dom(dom('a'));
dom('<p>Hello</p>');
Append and return
list:
dom('ul')
.append('<li>Tobi</li>')
.addClass('user');
Prepend and return
list:
dom('ul')
.prepend('<li>Tobi</li>')
.addClass('user');
Insert after:
dom('<div></div>')
.insertAfter('body');
Replace:
dom('.placeholder')
.replace('<div>Tobi</div>')
.addClass('tobi');
Bind
event handler function:
dom('a.remove').on('click', function(e){
});
Bind delegate
event handler function for
selector:
dom('ul li').on('click', 'a.remove', function(e){
});
Unbind
event callback
fn.
dom('a.remove').off('click', onremove);
Unbind delegate
event callback
fn with
selector.
dom('ul li').off('click', 'a.remove', onremove);
Append elements in the list to
list
and return itself for chaining.
dom('<li>Tobi</li>')
.appendTo('ul')
.addClass('user');
Return value for attribute
name:
var url = dom('img').attr('src');
Set attribute
name to
val.
dom('img').attr('src', 'image/of/maru.jpg');
Attribute getters. These are functionally equivalent
to
.attr(ATTR):
el.id()
el.src()
el.rel()
el.cols()
el.rows()
el.name()
el.href()
el.title()
el.style()
el.tabindex()
el.placeholder()
Attribute setters. These are functionally equivalent
to
.attr(ATTR, val):
el.id('item-1')
el.src('some/image.png')
el.rel('stylesheet')
el.cols(2)
el.rows(3)
el.name('username')
el.href('http://google.com')
el.title('Maru the cat')
el.style('color: white')
el.tabindex(2)
el.placeholder('Username')
Get css property value:
dom(el).css('width');
Set css property value:
dom(el).css('width', '300px');
Set css property values:
dom(el).css({
top: 5,
left: 10
});
Add a class
name to all elements in the list.
dom('img').addClass('loading');
Remove class
name to all elements in the list.
dom('img.loading').removeClass('loading');
Toggle class
name, with optional
bool.
dom('img').toggleClass('loading');
dom('img').toggleClass('loading', image.pending);
Check if any element in the list has the given class
name.
dom('img').hasClass('loading');
Return a list of descendants matching
selector.
dom('.uploads').find('.complete').remove();
Iterate elements passing each one as a list, and its index:
dom('ul li').each(function(li, i){
if (li.hasClass('complete')) {
li.remove();
}
});
Empties the elements.
var list = dom('<div><a href="/meow.html">cute kitty</a></div>');
assert('' == list.empty().html());
Iterate elements passing each one, and its index:
dom('ul li').forEach(function(li, i){
if (li.className == 'complete') {
li.parentNode.removeChild(li);
}
});
Return an array with map
fn, passing each element as a list:
var hrefs = dom('a').map(function(a){
return a.attr('href');
});
Or with a string:
var types = dom('input').map('type');
Filter elements with the given function, passing each element
as a list. This method is aliased as
.filter(fn).
var pending = dom('ul li').select(function(li){
return li.hasClass('pending');
});
Or with a string:
var imgs = dom('img').select('src');
Reject elements with the given function, passing each element as a list.
var active = dom('ul li').reject(function(li){
return li.hasClass('pending');
});
Or with a string:
var active = dom('input').reject('disabled');
Return a
List containing the
ith element.
dom('ul li').at(1).remove();
Return a
List containing the first element:
dom('ul li').first().remove();
Return a
List containing the last element:
dom('ul li').last().remove();
Return the inner html.
Set the inner html to
str.
Return the text content.
Set text content to
str.
Return a cloned list of cloned nodes.
Set focus on the element.
Similar to jQuery, you can extend dom to support plugins:
var get = function(i) { return this[i]; }
dom.use('get', get);
Using the function's name:
function get(i) { return this[i]; }
dom.use(get);
Passing an object through:
var obj = {};
obj.get = function(i) { return this[i]; }
obj.draggable = function() { ... }
dom.use(obj);
It is recommended that you do not depend on this library directly when creating public components, unless you require most or all of the functionality provided. Otherwise it is preferred that you use the smaller more specific components.
This lib will not include any XHR support, js animations, promises, or anything else out of scope. This library is for DOM manipulation, traversal, and events only.
This library is not aiming for feature parity with jQuery.
npm install component-test
make test
MIT