component-builder

by componentjs
1.2.1 (see all)

builder for component

Readme

component-builder2 Build Status

Another version of component's builder. Some differences:

  • Everything is streaming!
  • Split into multiple builders
  • Much leaner require implementation
  • Handles newer features like globs
  • Fixes a lot of issues with the previous builder

Depends on:

  • resolver - resolved dependency tree
  • flatten - flatten the dependency tree to create a build order
  • require2 - this builder's require() implementation.
  • manifest - unglobs components' fields and creates file objects suitable for plugins
  • builder-es6-module-to-cjs - the included ES6 -> CJS plugin

You may be interested in:

  • bundler - create multiple bundles from the resolved dependency tree

Installation

npm install --save-dev component-builder

NOTE: Don't use the npm repo component-builder2 anymore. You get both versions component/builder.js and component/builder2.js at this npm repo now: component-builder

Example

var fs = require('fs');
var resolve = require('component-resolver');
var build = require('component-builder');

// resolve the dependency tree
resolve(process.cwd(), {
  // install the remote components locally
  install: true
}, function (err, tree) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // only include `.js` files from components' `.scripts` field
  build.scripts(tree)
    .use('scripts', build.plugins.js())
    .end(function (err, string) {
      if (err) throw err;
      fs.writeFileSync('build.js', string);
    });

  // only include `.css` files from components' `.styles` field
  build.styles(tree)
    .use('styles', build.plugins.css())
    .end(function (err, string) {
      if (err) throw err;
      fs.writeFileSync('build.css', string);
    });

  // only copy `images` to the build folder
  build.files(tree)
    .use('images', build.plugins.symlink())
    .end(); // callback optional
})

Builders

There are three types of builders:

  • scripts - streaming builder for the Javascript file.
  • styles - streaming builder for the CSS file.
  • files - channel-based builder for everything else, which generally means copying or symlinking

You'll also want to read docs on builder, which all three builders above inherit from.

See the documentation for more information on each.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Jonathan Ong me@jongleberry.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

