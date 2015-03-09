Another version of component's builder. Some differences:
require implementation
Depends on:
require() implementation.
file objects suitable for plugins
You may be interested in:
npm install --save-dev component-builder
NOTE: Don't use the npm repo
component-builder2 anymore. You get both versions component/builder.js and component/builder2.js at this npm repo now: component-builder
var fs = require('fs');
var resolve = require('component-resolver');
var build = require('component-builder');
// resolve the dependency tree
resolve(process.cwd(), {
// install the remote components locally
install: true
}, function (err, tree) {
if (err) throw err;
// only include `.js` files from components' `.scripts` field
build.scripts(tree)
.use('scripts', build.plugins.js())
.end(function (err, string) {
if (err) throw err;
fs.writeFileSync('build.js', string);
});
// only include `.css` files from components' `.styles` field
build.styles(tree)
.use('styles', build.plugins.css())
.end(function (err, string) {
if (err) throw err;
fs.writeFileSync('build.css', string);
});
// only copy `images` to the build folder
build.files(tree)
.use('images', build.plugins.symlink())
.end(); // callback optional
})
There are three types of builders:
scripts - streaming builder for the
Javascript file.
styles - streaming builder for the
CSS file.
files - channel-based builder for everything else, which generally means copying or symlinking
You'll also want to read docs on
builder, which all three builders above inherit from.
See the documentation for more information on each.
