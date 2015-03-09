Another version of component's builder. Some differences:

Everything is streaming!

Split into multiple builders

Much leaner require implementation

implementation Handles newer features like globs

Fixes a lot of issues with the previous builder

Depends on:

resolver - resolved dependency tree

flatten - flatten the dependency tree to create a build order

require2 - this builder's require() implementation.

implementation. manifest - unglobs components' fields and creates file objects suitable for plugins

objects suitable for plugins builder-es6-module-to-cjs - the included ES6 -> CJS plugin

You may be interested in:

bundler - create multiple bundles from the resolved dependency tree

Installation

npm install --save-dev component-builder

NOTE: Don't use the npm repo component-builder2 anymore. You get both versions component/builder.js and component/builder2.js at this npm repo now: component-builder

Example

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var resolve = require ( 'component-resolver' ); var build = require ( 'component-builder' ); resolve(process.cwd(), { install : true }, function ( err, tree ) { if (err) throw err; build.scripts(tree) .use( 'scripts' , build.plugins.js()) .end( function ( err, string ) { if (err) throw err; fs.writeFileSync( 'build.js' , string); }); build.styles(tree) .use( 'styles' , build.plugins.css()) .end( function ( err, string ) { if (err) throw err; fs.writeFileSync( 'build.css' , string); }); build.files(tree) .use( 'images' , build.plugins.symlink()) .end(); })

Builders

There are three types of builders:

scripts - streaming builder for the Javascript file.

- streaming builder for the file. styles - streaming builder for the CSS file.

- streaming builder for the file. files - channel-based builder for everything else, which generally means copying or symlinking

You'll also want to read docs on builder , which all three builders above inherit from.

See the documentation for more information on each.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Jonathan Ong me@jongleberry.com

