This is a separate repo for the primary logic behind the
component-build command.
Feel free to fork this or use it as a baseline to create your own builder.
This is a thin wrapper around
component-builder2.
Some features included by default:
Scripts
Styles
Files
var resolve = require('component-resolver');
var Build = require('component-build');
var write = fs.writeFileSync;
var options = {
development: true,
install: true,
}
resolve(process.cwd(), options, function (err, tree) {
if (err) throw err;
var build = Build(tree, options);
build.scripts(function (err, string) {
if (err) throw err;
if (!string) return;
write('build.js', string);
})
build.styles(function (err, string) {
if (err) throw err;
if (!string) return;
write('build.css', string);
})
build.files(function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
})
})
options are passed to all builders and plugins.
Options other than those supported by
component-resolver and
component-builder2 are:
prefix <''> - for rewriting URLs in CSS
browsers <''> - autoprefixer browser support
umd - wrap the build in a UMD build with name
umd
autorequire - automatically require the entry point of the build
Set or change an option after initialization.
build.set('development', false);
Builds the JS.
Returns
function (err, js) {} where
js is the build string.
If nothing was built,
js === ''.
Builds the CSS.
Returns
function (err, css) {} where
css is the build string.
If nothing was built,
css === ''.
Builds the files.
Returns
function (err) {}.
Optionally override the default plugins used for
.js builds.
build is a builder instance, and
options are the options passed to
Build.
You may overwrite this entirely if you'd like:
var build = Build(tree, options);
build.scriptPlugins = function (build, options) {
build
.use('scripts',
es6modules(options),
plugins.js(options))
.use('json',
plugins.json(options))
.use('templates',
plugins.string(options));
};
build.scripts(function (err, js) {
});
You may also append or prepend plugins like so:
var defaults = build.scriptPlugins;
build.scriptPlugins = function (build, options) {
build.use('templates', jade(options));
defaults(build, options);
build.use('jade', jade(options));
}
returning anything is NOT necessary.
Do NOT call
.end().
This method is available on both the constructor and the prototype:
var Build = require('component-build');
Build.scriptPlugins === Build.prototype.scriptPlugins;
Same as
build.scriptPlugins(), but with
.css.
Same as
build.scriptPlugins(), but with the files.
