Component Build

This is a separate repo for the primary logic behind the component-build command. Feel free to fork this or use it as a baseline to create your own builder. This is a thin wrapper around component-builder2 .

Some features included by default:

Scripts ES6 Module support Syntax error checking JSON files and JSON syntax error checking Templates as strings Autorequires the bundle by default Optional UMD wrap Resolves the entry point of the bundle automatically

Styles Automatic CSS autoprefixing Rewrite CSS URLs/ against an arbitrary prefix

Files Choose to copy or symlink files



API

var build = Build(tree, options)

var resolve = require ( 'component-resolver' ); var Build = require ( 'component-build' ); var write = fs.writeFileSync; var options = { development : true , install : true , } resolve(process.cwd(), options, function ( err, tree ) { if (err) throw err; var build = Build(tree, options); build.scripts( function ( err, string ) { if (err) throw err; if (!string) return ; write( 'build.js' , string); }) build.styles( function ( err, string ) { if (err) throw err; if (!string) return ; write( 'build.css' , string); }) build.files( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }) })

options are passed to all builders and plugins. Options other than those supported by component-resolver and component-builder2 are:

prefix <''> - for rewriting URLs in CSS

<''> - for rewriting URLs in CSS browsers <''> - autoprefixer browser support

<''> - autoprefixer browser support umd - wrap the build in a UMD build with name umd

- wrap the build in a UMD build with name autorequire - automatically require the entry point of the build

Set or change an option after initialization.

build.set( 'development' , false );

Builds the JS. Returns function (err, js) {} where js is the build string. If nothing was built, js === '' .

Builds the CSS. Returns function (err, css) {} where css is the build string. If nothing was built, css === '' .

Builds the files. Returns function (err) {} .

Optionally override the default plugins used for .js builds. build is a builder instance, and options are the options passed to Build . You may overwrite this entirely if you'd like:

var build = Build(tree, options); build.scriptPlugins = function ( build, options ) { build .use( 'scripts' , es6modules(options), plugins.js(options)) .use( 'json' , plugins.json(options)) .use( 'templates' , plugins.string(options)); }; build.scripts( function ( err, js ) { });

You may also append or prepend plugins like so:

var defaults = build.scriptPlugins; build.scriptPlugins = function ( build, options ) { build.use( 'templates' , jade(options)); defaults(build, options); build.use( 'jade' , jade(options)); }

return ing anything is NOT necessary. Do NOT call .end() .

This method is available on both the constructor and the prototype:

var Build = require ( 'component-build' ); Build.scriptPlugins === Build.prototype.scriptPlugins;

Same as build.scriptPlugins() , but with .css .

Same as build.scriptPlugins() , but with the files.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014 segmentio <team@segment.io>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.