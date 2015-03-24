bind

Function binding utility.

Installation

component install component/ bind

API

should bind the function to the given object.

var tobi = { name : 'tobi' }; function name ( ) { return this .name; } var fn = bind(tobi, name); fn().should.equal( 'tobi' );

should curry the remaining arguments.

function add ( a, b ) { return a + b; } bind( null , add)( 1 , 2 ).should.equal( 3 ); bind( null , add, 1 )( 2 ).should.equal( 3 ); bind( null , add, 1 , 2 )().should.equal( 3 );

should bind the method of the given name.

var tobi = { name : 'tobi' }; tobi.getName = function ( ) { return this .name; }; var fn = bind(tobi, 'getName' ); fn().should.equal( 'tobi' );

License

MIT