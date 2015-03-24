Function binding utility.
$ component install component/bind
should bind the function to the given object.
var tobi = { name: 'tobi' };
function name() {
return this.name;
}
var fn = bind(tobi, name);
fn().should.equal('tobi');
should curry the remaining arguments.
function add(a, b) {
return a + b;
}
bind(null, add)(1, 2).should.equal(3);
bind(null, add, 1)(2).should.equal(3);
bind(null, add, 1, 2)().should.equal(3);
should bind the method of the given name.
var tobi = { name: 'tobi' };
tobi.getName = function() {
return this.name;
};
var fn = bind(tobi, 'getName');
fn().should.equal('tobi');
MIT