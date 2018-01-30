Standalone AJAX library inspired by jQuery/zepto
Then load using:
var ajax = require('ajax');
Or load using a script tag (downloads are available here)
<script src="ajax.min.js"></script>
Then just refer to it in your script as
ajax
url A string containing the URL to which the request is sent.
settings A set of key/value pairs that configure the Ajax request. All settings are optional. A default can be set for any option with
ajax.settings. See ajax(settings) below for a complete list of all settings.
settings A set of key/value pairs that configure the Ajax request. All settings are optional. A default can be set for any option with
ajax.settings.
For a list of available settings see:
http://api.jquery.com/jQuery.ajax/
MIT
If you find it useful, a payment via gittip would be appreciated.