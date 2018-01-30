openbase logo
component-ajax

by Forbes Lindesay
0.0.2 (see all)

Standalone AJAX library inspired by jQuery/zepto

Readme

ajax

Standalone AJAX library inspired by jQuery/zepto

Installation

component

Then load using:

var ajax = require('ajax');

Or load using a script tag (downloads are available here)

<script src="ajax.min.js"></script>

Then just refer to it in your script as ajax

API

ajax(url, settings)

url A string containing the URL to which the request is sent. settings A set of key/value pairs that configure the Ajax request. All settings are optional. A default can be set for any option with ajax.settings. See ajax(settings) below for a complete list of all settings.

ajax(settings)

settings A set of key/value pairs that configure the Ajax request. All settings are optional. A default can be set for any option with ajax.settings.

For a list of available settings see:

http://api.jquery.com/jQuery.ajax/

License

MIT

If you find it useful, a payment via gittip would be appreciated.

