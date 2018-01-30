ajax

Standalone AJAX library inspired by jQuery/zepto

Installation

Then load using:

var ajax = require ( 'ajax' );

Or load using a script tag (downloads are available here)

< script src = "ajax.min.js" > </ script >

Then just refer to it in your script as ajax

API

url A string containing the URL to which the request is sent. settings A set of key/value pairs that configure the Ajax request. All settings are optional. A default can be set for any option with ajax.settings . See ajax(settings) below for a complete list of all settings.

settings A set of key/value pairs that configure the Ajax request. All settings are optional. A default can be set for any option with ajax.settings .

For a list of available settings see:

License

MIT

If you find it useful, a payment via gittip would be appreciated.