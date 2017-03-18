This package is DEPRECATED. Please read the deprecation notice.
compilex is a node.js library which is used to build online code compiler/interpreter websites and webservices.
You can compile and respond back outputs for all the languages that can be compiled by the server.
Some of the online code compiling/judging websites are
compilex is an experimental package , however , if you want to build your site quickly , you can prefer to use the API of the above said services. Node.js Wrapper modules for those API are available. You can try HackerRank SDK and HackerEarth SDK.
Typical scenarios in which you have to go with wrapper modules instead of compilex are
compilex is not under active development. It started as an experiment and served its purpose well. But over the time, new technologies like docker emerged. The existence of such technology and nature of node.js prove that compilex would not scale well and be production ready with its current state.
Before a production ready rewrite of architecture and code, I considered looking at already existing solutions, which seem to be powerful enough to make me not to rewrite compilex. Here are they,
There are serveral battle tested APIs, that can help compile code online without the hassle of configuration and infrastructure. Some of them are
Docker containers prove to be best fit for running code in an isolated environment ensuring security. Instead of rolling out compilex on the server itself, it would be more sensible to run compilex inside a docker container. For that to happen, we will be needing to build docker images for each language and their versions.
Luckily, there is already a well managed and open source solution called glot.io. It seems to be one stop solution which includes web editor, docker based code runner, more language suppport and production ready. So, I highly recommend looking at glot.io, if the intention is to run a code compiling service on your own infrastructure.
"I thank people for their responses and support over mail, gitter, quora etc." - scriptnull
compilex is currently in initial development stage . As the library grows , so does the list here .
|Language
|Support
|C
|✔
|C++
|✔
|Java
|✔
|Python
|✔
|C#
|✔
|Visual Basic
|✔
1) Get the program as input from the client as a request
2) Use compilex modules to compile the program
3) Get the output and errors in json and string formats
4) Respond the output to the client
Inorder to compile any programming language , you need to first have the compiler for that programming language in the server machine.
var compiler = require('compilex');
var options = {stats : true}; //prints stats on console
compiler.init(options);
init() creates a folder named temp in your project directory which is used for storage purpose. Before using other methods , make sure to call init() method.
//if windows
var envData = { OS : "windows" , cmd : "g++"}; // (uses g++ command to compile )
//else
var envData = { OS : "linux" , cmd : "gcc" }; // ( uses gcc command to compile )
compiler.compileCPP(envData , code , function (data) {
res.send(data);
//data.error = error message
//data.output = output value
});
//res is the response object
//if windows
var envData = { OS : "windows" , cmd : "g++"}; // (uses g++ command to compile )
//else
var envData = { OS : "linux" , cmd : "gcc" }; // ( uses gcc command to compile )
compiler.compileCPPWithInput(envData , code , input , function (data) {
res.send(data);
});
//if windows
var envData = { OS : "windows"};
//else
var envData = { OS : "linux" }; // (Support for Linux in Next version)
compiler.compileJava( envData , code , function(data){
res.send(data);
});
//if windows
var envData = { OS : "windows"};
//else
var envData = { OS : "linux" }; // (Support for Linux in Next version)
compiler.compileJavaWithInput( envData , code , input , function(data){
res.send(data);
});
//if windows
var envData = { OS : "windows"};
//else
var envData = { OS : "linux" };
compiler.compilePython( envData , code , function(data){
res.send(data);
});
//if windows
var envData = { OS : "windows"};
//else
var envData = { OS : "linux" };
compiler.compilePythonWithInput( envData , code , input , function(data){
res.send(data);
});
var envData = { OS : "windows"};
//mono modules for linux is not included till now
compiler.compileCS( envData , code , function(data){
res.send(data);
});
var envData = { OS : "windows"};
//mono modules for linux is not included till now
compiler.compileCSWithInput( envData , code , input , function(data){
res.send(data);
});
var envData = { OS : "windows"};
compiler.compileVB( envData , code , function(data){
res.send(data);
});
var envData = { OS : "windows"};
compiler.compileVBWithInput( envData , code , input , function(data){
res.send(data);
});
All the temporary files ( source code and executables ) are created in your temp directory. flush and flushSync helps you to free the memory by deleting the temporary files.
compiler.flush(function(){
console.log('All temporary files flushed !');
});
Synchronous version of flush
compiler.flushSync();
Getting statistics about your compilex server has been taken care. fullStat returns json data about your server.
compiler.fullStat(function(data){
res.send(data);
});
You can find examples here.The examples are downloaded everytime you download compilex via npm.
you can begin with editing CSS and publish your site in minutes.
Here is the screenshot of the demo.
All the contents in this repository are released under the MIT License .