compiled

Compiles the ES* bundle to your NodeJS version on install

Read JavaScript needs the compile step (on install) blog post. If you want to precompile bundles instead of asking the client to do this, see pre-compiled.

Install and use

npm install -S compiled

Add the configuration to your project's package.json file (I am assuming the root source file is src/main.js )

"config" : { "compiled" : { "dir" : "dist" , "files" : [ "src/main.js" ] } }

You can list multiple files in files list - each bundle will be processed separately.

Define the following scripts in the package.json

{ "scripts" : { "build" : "build" , "postinstall" : "compile" }, "main" : "dist/main.compiled.js" }

Multiple bundles

Good example is the left-behind repo. It has the main code and a bin script. Each is compiled separately.

Force features

You can force features to the list, maybe they are not detected by the feature tests. For example, to support the new string repeat method

"config" : { "compiled" : { "dir" : "dist" , "files" : [ "src/main.js" ], "features" : [ "StringMethods" ] } }

Use the names returned by ES feature tests

Debug and development

If you run this code using DEBUG=compiled variable, it will print debug log messages. For example

$ DEBUG =compiled npm run build > compiled@ 0.0 .0 -semantic- release test-build /Users/kensho/git/compiled > node bin/build.js src/main.js compiled building from + 0 ms src/main.js compiled saved bundle + 69 ms dist/bundle.js compiled scanning for es features + 39 ms dist/bundle.js compiled used ES features + 15 ms [ 'arrow' , 'letConst' , 'templateString' ] compiled saved file with found es features + 3 ms dist/es6-features.json

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov © 2016

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Spread the word: tweet, star on github, etc.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

