The following should be installed on your machine and be added to the path.
|Language
|Software
|C
|gcc
|C++
|gcc
|Java
|jdk
|Python
|python
|JavaScript(in node.js environment)
|node.js
The library stores the source files for programs in the home directory in a folder named
.compile-run2. Make sure you have permissions for this folder.
You can install it by using
npm like below.
npm install compile-run --save
It have 5 modules each for a language containing namely.
const {c, cpp, node, python, java} = require('compile-run');
Each module have 2 functions :-
runFile
This enables you to run a file and takes filepath as an argument with options and callback as optional arguments.
runSource
This enables you to directly execute a source code in a stored in a string. It takes source code as an argument with options and callback as optional arguments.
let resultPromise = cpp.runFile('E:\\abcd.cpp', { stdin:'3\n2 '});
resultPromise
.then(result => {
console.log(result);//result object
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err);
});
const sourcecode = `print("Hell0 W0rld!")`;
let resultPromise = python.runSource(sourcecode);
resultPromise
.then(result => {
console.log(result);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err);
});
You can also use callback by passing it like -
cpp.runFile('E:\\abcd.cpp', { stdin:'3\n2 '}, (err, result) => {
if(err){
console.log(err);
}
else{
console.log(result);
}
});
cpp.runFile('E:\\abcd.cpp', (err, result) => {
if(err){
console.log(err);
}
else{
console.log(result);
}
});
// Providing custom path in java
java.runFile('E:\\Main.java',{
compilationPath: '<path to javac>',
executionPath: '<path to java>'
},(err,result)=>console.log(err ? err : result));
//I have 2 versions of python installed 2.7 and 3.6. I can use 3.6 using python3
//to run python3 using compile-run I can do something like
python.runFile('/home/projects/scripts/abc.py',{
executionPath: 'python3'
},(err,result)=>console.log(err ? err : result));
//If I want to provide custom path of gcc in cpp
cpp.runFile('E:\\abc.cpp',{
compilationPath: '<path to gcc>' // something like C:\\Program Files\\gcc\\bin
},(err,result)=>console.log(err ? err : result));
Result is an object with the following keys:-
stdout \ - stdout of the program execution. For empty stdout an empty string is returned.
stderr \ - stderr of the program execution, compilation or if public class name is not found in provided source string(In java). For empty stderr empty string is returned.
exitCode \ - exit code of the program.
errorType \<string|undefined> - It is set to the below values if there is some stderr or in case of a non-zero exitCode.
'pre-compile-time' - Only in case of
java. Can be arised due to invalid public class name if using
runSource for
java.
'compile-time' - If some error has occured at the compile time.
'run-time' - If the error has occured at the run time.
cpuUsage \ - CPU Time as calculated in microseconds.
memoryUsage \ - Memory Consumed in Bytes.
signal \<string|null> - Signal resulting, if any, resulting from the code execution.
cpuUsage and
memoryUsage.
API's offer an optional options object which has following keys:-
stdin \ - Input/stdin you want to pass to the program.
timeout \ - timeout for program execution in milliseconds. Default is 3000 milliseconds.
compileTimeout - timeout during compilation for c, cpp, java in milliseconds. Default is 3000 milliseconds. Would be ignored if passed for node or python
compilationPath - path for the compiler for c, cpp and java i.e for gcc and javac respectively. These paths defined by you if provided else defaults would be used.
executionPath - path for the command to execute the program used in java, python, nodejs i.e for
java,
python and
node respectively. These paths defined by you if provided else defaults would be used.
The versions < 2.x.x have been deprecated due to inconsistencies so its recommended to use version > 2.0.0.
