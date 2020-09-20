openbase logo
compile-run

by vibhor agrawal
2.3.4 (see all)

A simple library to execute programs in 5 different languages using node.js, can be used to build stuff like online IDE's.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

387

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

compile-run

  • This library works as a wrapper over the compilers installed in your system.
  • It provides APIs to execute programs by spawning child processes.
  • It has built in supports for types.
  • It can work with async/await and promises.

Supported Languages

  • C
  • Cpp
  • Java
  • JavaScript(Node.js env)
  • Python

Prerequisites

The following should be installed on your machine and be added to the path.

LanguageSoftware
Cgcc
C++gcc
Javajdk
Pythonpython
JavaScript(in node.js environment)node.js

The library stores the source files for programs in the home directory in a folder named .compile-run2. Make sure you have permissions for this folder.

Installation

You can install it by using npm like below.

npm install compile-run --save

Usage

It have 5 modules each for a language containing namely.

const {c, cpp, node, python, java} = require('compile-run');

Each module have 2 functions :-

1. runFile

This enables you to run a file and takes filepath as an argument with options and callback as optional arguments.

2. runSource

This enables you to directly execute a source code in a stored in a string. It takes source code as an argument with options and callback as optional arguments.

Examples:-

- Running a cpp source code file.

let resultPromise = cpp.runFile('E:\\abcd.cpp', { stdin:'3\n2 '});
resultPromise
    .then(result => {
        console.log(result);//result object
    })
    .catch(err => {
        console.log(err);
    });

- Running a python source code string.

const sourcecode = `print("Hell0 W0rld!")`;
let resultPromise = python.runSource(sourcecode);
resultPromise
    .then(result => {
        console.log(result);
    })
    .catch(err => {
        console.log(err);
    });

- Working with callback.

You can also use callback by passing it like -

  • with options
cpp.runFile('E:\\abcd.cpp', { stdin:'3\n2 '}, (err, result) => {
    if(err){
        console.log(err);
    }
    else{
        console.log(result);
    }
});
  • without options
cpp.runFile('E:\\abcd.cpp', (err, result) => {
    if(err){
        console.log(err);
    }
    else{
        console.log(result);
    }
});

- Providing path

// Providing custom path in java
java.runFile('E:\\Main.java',{
    compilationPath: '<path to javac>',
    executionPath: '<path to java>'
},(err,result)=>console.log(err ? err : result));

//I have 2 versions of python installed 2.7 and 3.6. I can use 3.6 using python3
//to run python3 using compile-run I can do something like
python.runFile('/home/projects/scripts/abc.py',{
    executionPath: 'python3'
},(err,result)=>console.log(err ? err : result));

//If I want to provide custom path of gcc in cpp
cpp.runFile('E:\\abc.cpp',{
    compilationPath: '<path to gcc>' // something like C:\\Program Files\\gcc\\bin
},(err,result)=>console.log(err ? err : result));

Result

Result is an object with the following keys:-

  1. stdout \ - stdout of the program execution. For empty stdout an empty string is returned.
  2. stderr \ - stderr of the program execution, compilation or if public class name is not found in provided source string(In java). For empty stderr empty string is returned.
  3. exitCode \ - exit code of the program.
  4. errorType \<string|undefined> - It is set to the below values if there is some stderr or in case of a non-zero exitCode.
    1. 'pre-compile-time' - Only in case of java. Can be arised due to invalid public class name if using runSource for java.
    2. 'compile-time' - If some error has occured at the compile time.
    3. 'run-time' - If the error has occured at the run time.
  5. cpuUsage \ - CPU Time as calculated in microseconds.
  6. memoryUsage \ - Memory Consumed in Bytes.
  7. signal \<string|null> - Signal resulting, if any, resulting from the code execution.

Disclaimer :- We don't gaurantee accuracy of cpuUsage and memoryUsage.

Options

API's offer an optional options object which has following keys:-

  1. stdin \ - Input/stdin you want to pass to the program.
  2. timeout \ - timeout for program execution in milliseconds. Default is 3000 milliseconds.
  3. compileTimeout - timeout during compilation for c, cpp, java in milliseconds. Default is 3000 milliseconds. Would be ignored if passed for node or python
  4. compilationPath - path for the compiler for c, cpp and java i.e for gcc and javac respectively. These paths defined by you if provided else defaults would be used.
  5. executionPath - path for the command to execute the program used in java, python, nodejs i.e for java, python and node respectively. These paths defined by you if provided else defaults would be used.

Compile-run 1.x.x

The versions < 2.x.x have been deprecated due to inconsistencies so its recommended to use version > 2.0.0.

You can find compile run version 1.x.x at https://github.com/vibhor1997a/compile-run-1.

