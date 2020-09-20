This library works as a wrapper over the compilers installed in your system.

It provides APIs to execute programs by spawning child processes.

It has built in supports for types.

It can work with async/await and promises .

Supported Languages

C

Cpp

Java

JavaScript(Node.js env)

Python

Prerequisites

The following should be installed on your machine and be added to the path.

Language Software C gcc C++ gcc Java jdk Python python JavaScript(in node.js environment) node.js

The library stores the source files for programs in the home directory in a folder named .compile-run2 . Make sure you have permissions for this folder.

Installation

You can install it by using npm like below.

npm install compile-run --save

Usage

It have 5 modules each for a language containing namely.

const {c, cpp, node, python, java} = require ( 'compile-run' );

Each module have 2 functions :-

1. runFile

This enables you to run a file and takes filepath as an argument with options and callback as optional arguments.

2. runSource

This enables you to directly execute a source code in a stored in a string. It takes source code as an argument with options and callback as optional arguments.

- Running a cpp source code file.

let resultPromise = cpp.runFile( 'E:\\abcd.cpp' , { stdin : '3

2 ' }); resultPromise .then( result => { console .log(result); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err); });

- Running a python source code string.

const sourcecode = `print("Hell0 W0rld!")` ; let resultPromise = python.runSource(sourcecode); resultPromise .then( result => { console .log(result); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err); });

- Working with callback.

You can also use callback by passing it like -

with options

cpp.runFile( 'E:\\abcd.cpp' , { stdin : '3

2 ' }, (err, result) => { if (err){ console .log(err); } else { console .log(result); } });

without options

cpp.runFile( 'E:\\abcd.cpp' , (err, result) => { if (err){ console .log(err); } else { console .log(result); } });

- Providing path

java.runFile( 'E:\\Main.java' ,{ compilationPath : '<path to javac>' , executionPath : '<path to java>' },(err,result)=> console .log(err ? err : result));

python.runFile( '/home/projects/scripts/abc.py' ,{ executionPath : 'python3' },(err,result)=> console .log(err ? err : result));

cpp.runFile( 'E:\\abc.cpp' ,{ compilationPath : '<path to gcc>' },(err,result)=> console .log(err ? err : result));

Result

Result is an object with the following keys:-

stdout \ - stdout of the program execution. For empty stdout an empty string is returned. stderr \ - stderr of the program execution, compilation or if public class name is not found in provided source string(In java). For empty stderr empty string is returned. exitCode \ - exit code of the program. errorType \<string|undefined> - It is set to the below values if there is some stderr or in case of a non-zero exitCode. 'pre-compile-time' - Only in case of java . Can be arised due to invalid public class name if using runSource for java . 'compile-time' - If some error has occured at the compile time. 'run-time' - If the error has occured at the run time. cpuUsage \ - CPU Time as calculated in microseconds. memoryUsage \ - Memory Consumed in Bytes. signal \<string|null> - Signal resulting, if any, resulting from the code execution.

Disclaimer :- We don't gaurantee accuracy of cpuUsage and memoryUsage .

Options

API's offer an optional options object which has following keys:-

stdin \ - Input/stdin you want to pass to the program. timeout \ - timeout for program execution in milliseconds. Default is 3000 milliseconds. compileTimeout - timeout during compilation for c, cpp, java in milliseconds. Default is 3000 milliseconds. Would be ignored if passed for node or python compilationPath - path for the compiler for c, cpp and java i.e for gcc and javac respectively. These paths defined by you if provided else defaults would be used. executionPath - path for the command to execute the program used in java, python, nodejs i.e for java , python and node respectively. These paths defined by you if provided else defaults would be used.

The versions < 2.x.x have been deprecated due to inconsistencies so its recommended to use version > 2.0.0.

You can find compile run version 1.x.x at https://github.com/vibhor1997a/compile-run-1.