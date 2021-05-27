openbase logo
cel

compile-ejs-loader

by Def
0.0.3

webpack loader use to compile ejs templates (without frontend dependencies)

Overview

Readme

compile-ejs-loader for webpack

webpack loader use to compile ejs templates.

Installation

npm install compile-ejs-loader

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

var template = require("compile-ejs-loader!./file.ejs");
// => returns the template function compiled with ejs templating engine.

// And then use it somewhere in your code
template(data) // Pass object with data

// Child Templates
// path is relative to where webpack is being run
<%- include templates/child -%>

Options

besides ejs compile options, you can add these addtion options:

beautify — enable or disable uglify-js beautify of template ast

compileDebug — see ejs compileDebug option

htmlmin — see htmlminify section

htmlminOptions - See all htmlminify options reference

webpack config example

module: {
  rules: [{
    test: /\.ejs$/,
    loader: 'compile-ejs-loader',
    options: {
      'htmlmin': true,
      'htmlminOptions': {
        removeComments: true
      }
    }
  }]
}

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)

