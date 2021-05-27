compile-ejs-loader for webpack

webpack loader use to compile ejs templates.

Installation

npm install compile-ejs-loader

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

var template = require ( "compile-ejs-loader!./file.ejs" ); template(data) <%- include templates/child -%>

Options

besides ejs compile options, you can add these addtion options:

beautify — enable or disable uglify-js beautify of template ast

compileDebug — see ejs compileDebug option

htmlmin — see htmlminify section

htmlminOptions - See all htmlminify options reference

webpack config example

module : { rules : [{ test : /\.ejs$/ , loader : 'compile-ejs-loader' , options : { 'htmlmin' : true , 'htmlminOptions' : { removeComments : true } } }] }

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)