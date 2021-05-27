webpack loader use to compile ejs templates.
npm install compile-ejs-loader
var template = require("compile-ejs-loader!./file.ejs");
// => returns the template function compiled with ejs templating engine.
// And then use it somewhere in your code
template(data) // Pass object with data
// Child Templates
// path is relative to where webpack is being run
<%- include templates/child -%>
besides ejs compile options, you can add these addtion options:
beautify — enable or disable uglify-js beautify of template ast
compileDebug — see ejs compileDebug option
htmlmin — see htmlminify section
htmlminOptions - See all htmlminify options reference
module: {
rules: [{
test: /\.ejs$/,
loader: 'compile-ejs-loader',
options: {
'htmlmin': true,
'htmlminOptions': {
removeComments: true
}
}
}]
}