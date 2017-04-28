openbase logo
by Nicolas Gryman
0.1.1 (see all)

Compass wrapper and middleware for node.js.

npm
GitHub
Documentation
3.2K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

compass

Compass wrapper and middleware for node.js.

Install

Ensure compass is already installed (install compass).

Then just use npm:

npm install compass

Usage

Middelware

Ensure compass comes before a static middleware. compass generates your css files but does not serve them. You need a static middleware for that.

var compass = require('compass'),
    express = require('express')();

app = express();
app.use(compass({ cwd: __dirname + 'public' }));
app.use(express.static(__dirname + 'public'));

Manually

For now compass only wraps the compile action.

var compass = require('compass');

// compiles in process.cwd()
compass.compile(function(err, stdout, stderr) {
    console.log('done');
});

// compiles in the given directory
compass.compile({ cwd: __dirname + 'public' }, function(err, stdout, stderr) {
    console.log('done');
});

Options

For now compass only offer the cwd option.

If you want to customize stuff, please use a config.rb ([http://compass-style.org/help/tutorials/configuration-reference](configuration reference))

