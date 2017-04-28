Compass wrapper and middleware for node.js.
Ensure compass is already installed (install compass).
Then just use npm:
npm install compass
Ensure compass comes before a static middleware. compass generates your css files but does not serve them. You need a static middleware for that.
var compass = require('compass'),
express = require('express')();
app = express();
app.use(compass({ cwd: __dirname + 'public' }));
app.use(express.static(__dirname + 'public'));
For now compass only wraps the compile action.
var compass = require('compass');
// compiles in process.cwd()
compass.compile(function(err, stdout, stderr) {
console.log('done');
});
// compiles in the given directory
compass.compile({ cwd: __dirname + 'public' }, function(err, stdout, stderr) {
console.log('done');
});
For now compass only offer the
cwd option.
If you want to customize stuff, please use a
config.rb ([http://compass-style.org/help/tutorials/configuration-reference](configuration reference))