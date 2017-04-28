compass

Compass wrapper and middleware for node.js.

Install

Ensure compass is already installed (install compass).

Then just use npm:

npm install compass

Usage

Middelware

Ensure compass comes before a static middleware. compass generates your css files but does not serve them. You need a static middleware for that.

var compass = require ( 'compass' ), express = require ( 'express' )(); app = express(); app.use(compass({ cwd : __dirname + 'public' })); app.use(express.static(__dirname + 'public' ));

Manually

For now compass only wraps the compile action.

var compass = require ( 'compass' ); compass.compile( function ( err, stdout, stderr ) { console .log( 'done' ); }); compass.compile({ cwd : __dirname + 'public' }, function ( err, stdout, stderr ) { console .log( 'done' ); });

Options

For now compass only offer the cwd option.