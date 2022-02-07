comparejs implements JavaScript's comparison operators the way you would expect them to be.
$ npm install comparejs
To use comparejs you need to reference it from your application by adding the following line:
const { compare } = require('comparejs');
If you use TypeScript, use the following code instead:
import { compare } from 'comparejs';
array,
boolean,
function,
null,
number,
object,
string and
undefined.
number and
new Number().
<,
<=,
> and
>= by handling them as subsets.
undefined correctly, as
<= and
>= are problematic in plain JavaScript.
Now you are able to use the various comparison operators. All you need to do is access the
compare object and use its functions:
|Operator
|Alias
|Description
equal(left, right)
eq(left, right)
|equal
notEqual(left, right)
ne(left, right)
|not equal
lessThan(left, right)
lt(left, right)
|less than
lessThanOrEqual(left, right)
lte(left, right)
|less than or equal
greaterThan(left, right)
gt(left, right)
|greater than
greaterThanOrEqual(left, right)
gte(left, right)
|greater than or equal
identity(left, right)
id(left, right)
|identity
Please note that each comparison operator works on each combination of types and does what you would expect it to do.
For objects, there are special operators that compare by structure. Among other things, they can be used to verify objects against interfaces:
|Operator
|Alias
|Description
equalByStructure(left, right)
eqs(left, right)
|equal by structure
notEqualByStructure(left, right)
nes(left, right)
|not equal by structure
lessThanByStructure(left, right)
lts(left, right)
|less than by structure
lessThanOrEqualByStructure(left, right)
ltes(left, right)
|less than or equal by structure
greaterThanByStructure(left, right)
gts(left, right)
|greater than by structure
greaterThanOrEqualByStructure(left, right)
gtes(left, right)
|greater than or equal by structure
Please note that these operators only work for objects. For any other type, they return
false.
To run quality assurance for this module use roboter:
$ npx roboter