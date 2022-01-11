Compare semver version strings to find greater, equal or lesser. Runs in the browser as well as Node.js/React Native etc. Has no dependencies and is tiny.

Supports the full semver specification including versions with different number of digits like 1.0.0 , 1.0 , 1 and pre-releases like 1.0.0-alpha . Additionally supports the following variations:

Wildcards for minor and patch version like 1.0.x or 1.0.* .

or . Chromium version numbers with 4 parts, e.g. version 25.0.1364.126 .

. Any leading v is ignored, e.g. v1.0 is interpreted as 1.0 .

is ignored, e.g. is interpreted as . Leading zero is ignored, e.g. 1.01.1 is interpreted as 1.1.1 .

Install

$ npm install compare-versions

Note: Starting from v4 this library includes a ESM version which will automatically be selected by your bundler (webpack, parcel etc). The old CJS version is index.js and the new ESM version is index.mjs .

Usage

Will return 1 if first version is greater, 0 if versions are equal, and -1 if the second version is greater:

import compareVersions from 'compare-versions' ; compareVersions( '11.1.1' , '10.0.0' ); compareVersions( '10.0.0' , '10.0.0' ); compareVersions( '10.0.0' , '11.1.1' );

Can also be used for sorting:

const versions = [ '1.5.19' , '1.2.3' , '1.5.5' ] const sorted = versions.sort(compareVersions);

"Human Readable" Compare

The alternative compare function accepts an operator which will be more familiar to humans:

import { compare } from 'compare-versions' ; compare( '10.1.8' , '10.0.4' , '>' ); compare( '10.0.1' , '10.0.1' , '=' ); compare( '10.1.1' , '10.2.2' , '<' ); compare( '10.1.1' , '10.2.2' , '<=' ); compare( '10.1.1' , '10.2.2' , '>=' );

Version ranges

The satisfies function accepts a range to compare, compatible with npm package versioning:

import { satisfies } from 'compare-versions' ; satisfies( '10.0.1' , '~10.0.0' ); satisfies( '10.1.0' , '~10.0.0' ); satisfies( '10.1.2' , '^10.0.0' ); satisfies( '11.0.0' , '^10.0.0' ); satisfies( '10.1.8' , '>10.0.4' ); satisfies( '10.0.1' , '=10.0.1' ); satisfies( '10.1.1' , '<10.2.2' ); satisfies( '10.1.1' , '<=10.2.2' ); satisfies( '10.1.1' , '>=10.2.2' );

Applies the same ruleset used comparing version numbers and returns a boolean:

import { validate } from 'compare-versions' ; validate( '1.0.0-rc.1' ); validate( '1.0-rc.1' ); validate( 'foo' );

Browser

If included directly in the browser, compareVersions() is available on the global window: