Compare semver version strings to find greater, equal or lesser. Runs in the browser as well as Node.js/React Native etc. Has no dependencies and is tiny.
Supports the full semver specification including versions with different number of digits like
1.0.0,
1.0,
1 and pre-releases like
1.0.0-alpha. Additionally supports the following variations:
1.0.x or
1.0.*.
25.0.1364.126.
v is ignored, e.g.
v1.0 is interpreted as
1.0.
1.01.1 is interpreted as
1.1.1.
$ npm install compare-versions
Note: Starting from v4 this library includes a ESM version which will automatically be selected by your bundler (webpack, parcel etc). The old CJS version is
index.js and the new ESM version is
index.mjs.
Will return
1 if first version is greater,
0 if versions are equal, and
-1 if the second version is greater:
import compareVersions from 'compare-versions';
compareVersions('11.1.1', '10.0.0'); // 1
compareVersions('10.0.0', '10.0.0'); // 0
compareVersions('10.0.0', '11.1.1'); // -1
Can also be used for sorting:
const versions = [
'1.5.19',
'1.2.3',
'1.5.5'
]
const sorted = versions.sort(compareVersions);
/*
[
'1.2.3',
'1.5.5',
'1.5.19'
]
*/
The alternative
compare function accepts an operator which will be more familiar to humans:
import { compare } from 'compare-versions';
compare('10.1.8', '10.0.4', '>'); // true
compare('10.0.1', '10.0.1', '='); // true
compare('10.1.1', '10.2.2', '<'); // true
compare('10.1.1', '10.2.2', '<='); // true
compare('10.1.1', '10.2.2', '>='); // false
The
satisfies function accepts a range to compare, compatible with npm package versioning:
import { satisfies } from 'compare-versions';
satisfies('10.0.1', '~10.0.0'); // true
satisfies('10.1.0', '~10.0.0'); // false
satisfies('10.1.2', '^10.0.0'); // true
satisfies('11.0.0', '^10.0.0'); // false
satisfies('10.1.8', '>10.0.4'); // true
satisfies('10.0.1', '=10.0.1'); // true
satisfies('10.1.1', '<10.2.2'); // true
satisfies('10.1.1', '<=10.2.2'); // true
satisfies('10.1.1', '>=10.2.2'); // false
Applies the same ruleset used comparing version numbers and returns a boolean:
import { validate } from 'compare-versions';
validate('1.0.0-rc.1'); // true
validate('1.0-rc.1'); // false
validate('foo'); // false
If included directly in the browser,
compareVersions() is available on the global window:
<script src=https://unpkg.com/compare-versions></script>
<script>
window.compareVersions('11.0.0', '10.0.0');
window.compareVersions.compare('11.0.0', '10.0.0', '>');
window.compareVersions.validate('11.0.0');
window.compareVersions.satisfies('1.2.0', '^1.0.0');
</script>