Compares two or more JSON files and detects which keys are missing.
npm install -g compare-json
When installed you can run the
comparejson command from your command line.
For example:
$ comparejson ./test/fixture/*.json
For options, you can also run help
$ comparejson --help
|Flag
|Short Flag
|Description
|--help
|Show help.
|--exit
|-e
|Exits the process with error code 1 when at least one error was found.
|--separator
|-s
|Separates files in different comparison groups using a separator string.
For example, assume the files
user-en.json, user-nl.json, register-en.json, register-nl.json; to split these files in two comparison groups "user" and "register" you can run
comparejson -s="-" ./*.json.
|--group-by
|-g
|Separates files in different comparison groups using a regular expression. Only files within the same group are compared to one another.
For example, assume the files
user-en.json, user-nl.json, register-en.json, register-nl.json; to split these files in two comparison groups "user" and "register" you can run
comparejson -g="(.+)\-.[^\/]+.*" ./*.json. Please note that this particular example can be achieved easier using the
--separator option.
|--ignore-ungrouped
|-i
|When using
--group-by or
--separator all files not matching any group will be ignored by default. To change this behaviour and group all unmatched groups in a single group use
-i=false.
|--suppress-errors
|-se
|Suppresses errors for files that match the given regex. The keys found in this file will be used as part of the comparison