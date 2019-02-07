openbase logo
compare-json

by nolemmings
0.4.0 (see all)

Compares two or more JSON files to detect missing keys, useful for i18n language files.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

compare-json

Compares two or more JSON files and detects which keys are missing.

Install

npm install -g compare-json

Run

When installed you can run the comparejson command from your command line.

For example:

$ comparejson ./test/fixture/*.json

Result screenshot

Options

For options, you can also run help $ comparejson --help

Flag Short Flag Description
--help Show help.
--exit -e Exits the process with error code 1 when at least one error was found.
--separator -s Separates files in different comparison groups using a separator string.

For example, assume the files user-en.json, user-nl.json, register-en.json, register-nl.json; to split these files in two comparison groups "user" and "register" you can run comparejson -s="-" ./*.json.
--group-by -g Separates files in different comparison groups using a regular expression. Only files within the same group are compared to one another.

For example, assume the files user-en.json, user-nl.json, register-en.json, register-nl.json; to split these files in two comparison groups "user" and "register" you can run comparejson -g="(.+)\-.[^\/]+.*" ./*.json. Please note that this particular example can be achieved easier using the --separator option.
--ignore-ungrouped -i When using --group-by or --separator all files not matching any group will be ignored by default. To change this behaviour and group all unmatched groups in a single group use -i=false.
--suppress-errors -se Suppresses errors for files that match the given regex. The keys found in this file will be used as part of the comparison

