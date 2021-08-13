Get a compare function for array to sort

Install

$ npm install --save compare-func

Usage

var compareFunc = require ( 'compare-func' ); [{ x : 'b' }, { x : 'a' }, { x : 'c' }].sort(compareFunc( 'x' )); [{ x : { y : 'b' }}, { x : { y : 'a' }}].sort(compareFunc( 'x.y' )); [{ x : 'c' , y : 'c' }, { x : 'b' , y : 'a' }, { x : 'b' , y : 'b' }].sort(compareFunc([ 'x' , 'y' ])); [{ x : 'b' }, { x : 'a' }, { x : 'c' }].sort(compareFunc( function ( el ) { return el.x; }));

API

Returns a compare function for array to sort

property

Type: string , function or array of either

If missing it sorts on itself.

The string can be a dot path to a nested object property.

License

MIT © Steve Mao