cf

compare-func

by Steve Mao
2.0.0

Get a compare function for array to sort

Documentation
3.4M

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Get a compare function for array to sort

Install

$ npm install --save compare-func

Usage

var compareFunc = require('compare-func');

// sort by an object property
[{x: 'b'}, {x: 'a'}, {x: 'c'}].sort(compareFunc('x'));
//=> [{x: 'a'}, {x: 'b'}, {x: 'c'}]

// sort by a nested object property
[{x: {y: 'b'}}, {x: {y: 'a'}}].sort(compareFunc('x.y'));
//=> [{x: {y: 'a'}}, {x: {y: 'b'}}]

// sort by the `x` propery, then `y`
[{x: 'c', y: 'c'}, {x: 'b', y: 'a'}, {x: 'b', y: 'b'}].sort(compareFunc(['x', 'y']));
//=> [{x: 'b', y: 'a'}, {x: 'b', y: 'b'}, {x: 'c', y: 'c'}]

// sort by the returned value
[{x: 'b'}, {x: 'a'}, {x: 'c'}].sort(compareFunc(function(el) {
  return el.x;
}));
//=> [{x: 'a'}, {x: 'b'}, {x: 'c'}]

API

compareFunc([property])

Returns a compare function for array to sort

property

Type: string, function or array of either

If missing it sorts on itself.

The string can be a dot path to a nested object property.

  • sort-on - Sort an array on an object property

License

MIT © Steve Mao

