This package contains an array of timezones based on conventional options found online. It does not follow any complete data set, but all names are according to the tz format: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_tz_database_time_zones
More specifically, the fields in the array are:
offset, a string from
"-11:00" to
"+14:00" representing the UTC offset
label, a readable label that contains the offset and a longer, descriptive name of the timezone
tzCode, the value from the
tz standard
npm install compact-timezone-list --save
# or
yarn add compact-timezone-list
import timezones from 'compact-timezone-list';
// or
import { minimalTimezoneSet } from 'compact-timezone-list';
minimalTimezoneSet export provides one option per offset type, with a favourite chosen to represent each offset. This is mostly targeted to small, western-focused apps. But, every UTC offset is included.