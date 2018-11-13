openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ctl

compact-timezone-list

by Filip Danić
1.0.6 (see all)

Simple array of timezones with their long name, tz code, and UTC offset.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

compact-timezone-list

This package contains an array of timezones based on conventional options found online. It does not follow any complete data set, but all names are according to the tz format: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_tz_database_time_zones

More specifically, the fields in the array are:

  • offset, a string from "-11:00" to "+14:00" representing the UTC offset
  • label, a readable label that contains the offset and a longer, descriptive name of the timezone
  • tzCode, the value from the tz standard

Install

npm install compact-timezone-list --save
# or
yarn add compact-timezone-list

Example:

 import timezones from 'compact-timezone-list';
 // or
 import { minimalTimezoneSet } from 'compact-timezone-list';

Details

  • The default export provides a long list of options, with multiple suggestions for each UTC offset.
  • The minimalTimezoneSet export provides one option per offset type, with a favourite chosen to represent each offset. This is mostly targeted to small, western-focused apps. But, every UTC offset is included.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial