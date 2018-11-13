This package contains an array of timezones based on conventional options found online. It does not follow any complete data set, but all names are according to the tz format: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_tz_database_time_zones

More specifically, the fields in the array are:

offset , a string from "-11:00" to "+14:00" representing the UTC offset

, a string from to representing the UTC offset label , a readable label that contains the offset and a longer, descriptive name of the timezone

, a readable label that contains the offset and a longer, descriptive name of the timezone tzCode , the value from the tz standard

Install

npm install compact-timezone-list --save yarn add compact-timezone-list

import timezones from 'compact-timezone-list' ; import { minimalTimezoneSet } from 'compact-timezone-list' ;

Details