Renderer for CommonMark which returns an array of React elements, ready to be used in a React component. See react-markdown for such a component.

Installing

npm install --save commonmark-react-renderer

Basic usage

var CommonMark = require ( 'commonmark' ); var ReactRenderer = require ( 'commonmark-react-renderer' ); var parser = new CommonMark.Parser(); var renderer = new ReactRenderer(); var input = '# This is a header



And this is a paragraph' ; var ast = parser.parse(input); var result = renderer.render(ast); [ < h1 > This is a header </ h1 > , <p>And this is a paragraph< /p> ]

Options

Pass an object of options to the renderer constructor to configure it. Available options:

sourcePos - boolean Setting to true will add data-sourcepos attributes to all elements, indicating where in the markdown source they were rendered from (default: false ).

- boolean Setting to will add attributes to all elements, indicating where in the markdown source they were rendered from (default: ). escapeHtml - boolean Setting to true will escape HTML blocks, rendering plain text instead of inserting the blocks as raw HTML (default: false ).

- boolean Setting to will escape HTML blocks, rendering plain text instead of inserting the blocks as raw HTML (default: ). skipHtml - boolean Setting to true will skip inlined and blocks of HTML (default: false ).

- boolean Setting to will skip inlined and blocks of HTML (default: ). softBreak - string Setting to br will create <br> tags instead of newlines (default:

).

- string Setting to will create tags instead of newlines (default: ). allowedTypes - array Defines which types of nodes should be allowed (rendered). (default: all types).

- array Defines which types of nodes should be allowed (rendered). (default: all types). disallowedTypes - array Defines which types of nodes should be disallowed (not rendered). (default: none).

- array Defines which types of nodes should be disallowed (not rendered). (default: none). unwrapDisallowed - boolean Setting to true will try to extract/unwrap the children of disallowed nodes. For instance, if disallowing Strong , the default behaviour is to simply skip the text within the strong altogether, while the behaviour some might want is to simply have the text returned without the strong wrapping it. (default: false )

- boolean Setting to will try to extract/unwrap the children of disallowed nodes. For instance, if disallowing , the default behaviour is to simply skip the text within the strong altogether, while the behaviour some might want is to simply have the text returned without the strong wrapping it. (default: ) allowNode - function Function execute if in order to determine if the node should be allowed. Ran prior to checking allowedTypes / disallowedTypes . Returning a truthy value will allow the node to be included. Note that if this function returns true and the type is not in allowedTypes (or specified as a disallowedType ), it won't be included. The function will get a single object argument ( node ), which includes the following properties: type - string The type of node - same ones accepted in allowedTypes and disallowedTypes renderer - string The resolved renderer for this node props - object Properties for this node children - array Array of children

- function Function execute if in order to determine if the node should be allowed. Ran prior to checking / . Returning a truthy value will allow the node to be included. Note that if this function returns and the type is not in (or specified as a ), it won't be included. The function will get a single object argument ( ), which includes the following properties: renderers - object An object where the keys represent the node type and the value is a React component. The object is merged with the default renderers. The props passed to the component varies based on the type of node. See the Type renderer options section below for more details.

- object An object where the keys represent the node type and the value is a React component. The object is merged with the default renderers. The props passed to the component varies based on the type of node. See the section below for more details. transformLinkUri - function|null Function that gets called for each encountered link with a single argument - uri . The returned value is used in place of the original. The default link URI transformer acts as an XSS-filter, neutralizing things like javascript: , vbscript: and file: protocols. If you specify a custom function, this default filter won't be called, but you can access it as require('commonmark-react-renderer').uriTransformer . If you want to disable the default transformer, pass null to this option.

- function|null Function that gets called for each encountered link with a single argument - . The returned value is used in place of the original. The default link URI transformer acts as an XSS-filter, neutralizing things like , and protocols. If you specify a custom function, this default filter won't be called, but you can access it as . If you want to disable the default transformer, pass to this option. transformImageUri - function|null Function that gets called for each encountered image with a single argument - uri . The returned value is used in place of the original.

- function|null Function that gets called for each encountered image with a single argument - . The returned value is used in place of the original. linkTarget - string A string to be used in the anchor tags target attribute e.g., "_blank"

Type renderer options

HtmlInline / HtmlBlock

Note: Inline HTML is currently broken

isBlock - boolean true if type is HtmlBlock , false otherwise

- boolean if type is , otherwise escapeHtml - boolean Same as renderer option, see above

- boolean Same as renderer option, see above skipHtml - boolean Same as renderer option, see above

- boolean Same as renderer option, see above literal - string The HTML fragment

CodeBlock

language - string Language info tag, for instance `` js would set this to js`. Undefined if the tag is not present in the source.

- string Language info tag, for instance `` js`. Undefined if the tag is not present in the source. literal - string The string value of the code block

Code

literal - string The string value of the inline code

- string The string value of the inline code inline - boolean Always true. Present to allow reuse of the same renderer for both CodeBlock and Code .

Heading

level - number Heading level, from 1 to 6.

- number Heading level, from 1 to 6. children - node One or more child nodes for the heading

Softbreak

softBreak - mixed Depending on the softBreak setting of the actual renderer, either a given string or a React linebreak element

Link

href - string URL for the link

- string URL for the link title - string Title for the link, if any

- string Title for the link, if any children - node One or more child nodes for the link

Image

src - string URL for the image

- string URL for the image title - string Title for the image, if any

- string Title for the image, if any alt - string Alternative text for the image, if any

List

start - number Start index of the list

- number Start index of the list type - string Type of list ( Bullet / Ordered )

- string Type of list ( / ) tight - boolean Whether the list is tight or not (see [http://spec.commonmark.org/0.23/#lists](CommonMark spec) for more details)

Common

nodeKey - string A key that can be used by React for the key hint

- string A key that can be used by React for the hint children - node Child nodes of the current node

- node Child nodes of the current node literal - string A literal representation of the node, where applicable

- string A literal representation of the node, where applicable data-sourcepos - string If sourcePos option is set, passed to all types and should be present in all the DOM-representations to signify the source position of this node

Testing

git clone git@github.com:rexxars/commonmark-react-renderer.git cd commonmark-react-renderer npm install npm test

License

MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.