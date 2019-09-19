openbase logo
commonmark-react-renderer

by Espen Hovlandsdal
4.3.5 (see all)

React renderer for CommonMark (rationalized Markdown)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21K

GitHub Stars

126

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Client Markdown Rendering

Readme

commonmark-react-renderer

npm versionBuild StatusCoverage StatusCode Climate

Renderer for CommonMark which returns an array of React elements, ready to be used in a React component. See react-markdown for such a component.

Installing

npm install --save commonmark-react-renderer

Basic usage

var CommonMark = require('commonmark');
var ReactRenderer = require('commonmark-react-renderer');

var parser = new CommonMark.Parser();
var renderer = new ReactRenderer();

var input = '# This is a header\n\nAnd this is a paragraph';
var ast = parser.parse(input);
var result = renderer.render(ast);

// `result`:
[
    <h1>This is a header</h1>,
    <p>And this is a paragraph</p>
]

Options

Pass an object of options to the renderer constructor to configure it. Available options:

  • sourcePos - boolean Setting to true will add data-sourcepos attributes to all elements, indicating where in the markdown source they were rendered from (default: false).
  • escapeHtml - boolean Setting to true will escape HTML blocks, rendering plain text instead of inserting the blocks as raw HTML (default: false).
  • skipHtml - boolean Setting to true will skip inlined and blocks of HTML (default: false).
  • softBreak - string Setting to br will create <br> tags instead of newlines (default: \n).
  • allowedTypes - array Defines which types of nodes should be allowed (rendered). (default: all types).
  • disallowedTypes - array Defines which types of nodes should be disallowed (not rendered). (default: none).
  • unwrapDisallowed - boolean Setting to true will try to extract/unwrap the children of disallowed nodes. For instance, if disallowing Strong, the default behaviour is to simply skip the text within the strong altogether, while the behaviour some might want is to simply have the text returned without the strong wrapping it. (default: false)
  • allowNode - function Function execute if in order to determine if the node should be allowed. Ran prior to checking allowedTypes/disallowedTypes. Returning a truthy value will allow the node to be included. Note that if this function returns true and the type is not in allowedTypes (or specified as a disallowedType), it won't be included. The function will get a single object argument (node), which includes the following properties:
    • type - string The type of node - same ones accepted in allowedTypes and disallowedTypes
    • renderer - string The resolved renderer for this node
    • props - object Properties for this node
    • children - array Array of children
  • renderers - object An object where the keys represent the node type and the value is a React component. The object is merged with the default renderers. The props passed to the component varies based on the type of node. See the Type renderer options section below for more details.
  • transformLinkUri - function|null Function that gets called for each encountered link with a single argument - uri. The returned value is used in place of the original. The default link URI transformer acts as an XSS-filter, neutralizing things like javascript:, vbscript: and file: protocols. If you specify a custom function, this default filter won't be called, but you can access it as require('commonmark-react-renderer').uriTransformer. If you want to disable the default transformer, pass null to this option.
  • transformImageUri - function|null Function that gets called for each encountered image with a single argument - uri. The returned value is used in place of the original.
  • linkTarget - string A string to be used in the anchor tags target attribute e.g., "_blank"

Type renderer options

HtmlInline / HtmlBlock

Note: Inline HTML is currently broken

  • isBlock - boolean true if type is HtmlBlock, false otherwise
  • escapeHtml - boolean Same as renderer option, see above
  • skipHtml - boolean Same as renderer option, see above
  • literal - string The HTML fragment

CodeBlock

  • language - string Language info tag, for instance ``js would set this to js`. Undefined if the tag is not present in the source.
  • literal - string The string value of the code block

Code

  • literal - string The string value of the inline code
  • inline - boolean Always true. Present to allow reuse of the same renderer for both CodeBlock and Code.

Heading

  • level - number Heading level, from 1 to 6.
  • children - node One or more child nodes for the heading

Softbreak

  • softBreak - mixed Depending on the softBreak setting of the actual renderer, either a given string or a React linebreak element
  • href - string URL for the link
  • title - string Title for the link, if any
  • children - node One or more child nodes for the link

Image

  • src - string URL for the image
  • title - string Title for the image, if any
  • alt - string Alternative text for the image, if any

List

  • start - number Start index of the list
  • type - string Type of list (Bullet/Ordered)
  • tight - boolean Whether the list is tight or not (see [http://spec.commonmark.org/0.23/#lists](CommonMark spec) for more details)

Common

  • nodeKey - string A key that can be used by React for the key hint
  • children - node Child nodes of the current node
  • literal - string A literal representation of the node, where applicable
  • data-sourcepos - string If sourcePos option is set, passed to all types and should be present in all the DOM-representations to signify the source position of this node

Testing

git clone git@github.com:rexxars/commonmark-react-renderer.git
cd commonmark-react-renderer
npm install
npm test

License

MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.

