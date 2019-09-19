Renderer for CommonMark which returns an array of React elements, ready to be used in a React component. See react-markdown for such a component.
npm install --save commonmark-react-renderer
var CommonMark = require('commonmark');
var ReactRenderer = require('commonmark-react-renderer');
var parser = new CommonMark.Parser();
var renderer = new ReactRenderer();
var input = '# This is a header\n\nAnd this is a paragraph';
var ast = parser.parse(input);
var result = renderer.render(ast);
// `result`:
[
<h1>This is a header</h1>,
<p>And this is a paragraph</p>
]
Pass an object of options to the renderer constructor to configure it. Available options:
sourcePos - boolean Setting to
true will add
data-sourcepos attributes to all elements, indicating where in the markdown source they were rendered from (default:
false).
escapeHtml - boolean Setting to
true will escape HTML blocks, rendering plain text instead of inserting the blocks as raw HTML (default:
false).
skipHtml - boolean Setting to
true will skip inlined and blocks of HTML (default:
false).
softBreak - string Setting to
br will create
<br> tags instead of newlines (default:
\n).
allowedTypes - array Defines which types of nodes should be allowed (rendered). (default: all types).
disallowedTypes - array Defines which types of nodes should be disallowed (not rendered). (default: none).
unwrapDisallowed - boolean Setting to
true will try to extract/unwrap the children of disallowed nodes. For instance, if disallowing
Strong, the default behaviour is to simply skip the text within the strong altogether, while the behaviour some might want is to simply have the text returned without the strong wrapping it. (default:
false)
allowNode - function Function execute if in order to determine if the node should be allowed. Ran prior to checking
allowedTypes/
disallowedTypes. Returning a truthy value will allow the node to be included. Note that if this function returns
true and the type is not in
allowedTypes (or specified as a
disallowedType), it won't be included. The function will get a single object argument (
node), which includes the following properties:
type - string The type of node - same ones accepted in
allowedTypes and
disallowedTypes
renderer - string The resolved renderer for this node
props - object Properties for this node
children - array Array of children
renderers - object An object where the keys represent the node type and the value is a React component. The object is merged with the default renderers. The props passed to the component varies based on the type of node. See the
Type renderer options section below for more details.
transformLinkUri - function|null Function that gets called for each encountered link with a single argument -
uri. The returned value is used in place of the original. The default link URI transformer acts as an XSS-filter, neutralizing things like
javascript:,
vbscript: and
file: protocols. If you specify a custom function, this default filter won't be called, but you can access it as
require('commonmark-react-renderer').uriTransformer. If you want to disable the default transformer, pass
null to this option.
transformImageUri - function|null Function that gets called for each encountered image with a single argument -
uri. The returned value is used in place of the original.
linkTarget - string A string to be used in the anchor tags
target attribute e.g.,
"_blank"
Note: Inline HTML is currently broken
isBlock - boolean
true if type is
HtmlBlock,
false otherwise
escapeHtml - boolean Same as renderer option, see above
skipHtml - boolean Same as renderer option, see above
literal - string The HTML fragment
language - string Language info tag, for instance ``
js would set this to js`. Undefined if the tag is not present in the source.
literal - string The string value of the code block
literal - string The string value of the inline code
inline - boolean Always true. Present to allow reuse of the same renderer for both
CodeBlock and
Code.
level - number Heading level, from 1 to 6.
children - node One or more child nodes for the heading
softBreak - mixed Depending on the
softBreak setting of the actual renderer, either a given string or a React linebreak element
href - string URL for the link
title - string Title for the link, if any
children - node One or more child nodes for the link
src - string URL for the image
title - string Title for the image, if any
alt - string Alternative text for the image, if any
start - number Start index of the list
type - string Type of list (
Bullet/
Ordered)
tight - boolean Whether the list is tight or not (see [http://spec.commonmark.org/0.23/#lists](CommonMark spec) for more details)
nodeKey - string A key that can be used by React for the
key hint
children - node Child nodes of the current node
literal - string A literal representation of the node, where applicable
data-sourcepos - string If
sourcePos option is set, passed to all types and should be present in all the DOM-representations to signify the source position of this node
git clone git@github.com:rexxars/commonmark-react-renderer.git
cd commonmark-react-renderer
npm install
npm test
MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.