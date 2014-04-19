openbase logo
commonjs-everywhere

by Michael Ficarra
0.9.7 (see all)

🌈 minimal CommonJS browser bundler with aliasing, extensibility, and source maps

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

308

GitHub Stars

157

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

19

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

CommonJS Everywhere

CommonJS (node module) browser bundler with source maps from the minified JS bundle to the original source, aliasing for browser overrides, and extensibility for arbitrary compile-to-JS language support.

Install

npm install -g commonjs-everywhere

Usage

CLI

$ bin/cjsify --help

  Usage: cjsify OPT* path/to/entry-file.ext OPT*

  -a, --alias ALIAS:TO      replace requires of file identified by ALIAS with TO
  -h, --handler EXT:MODULE  handle files with extension EXT with module MODULE
  -m, --minify              minify output
  -o, --output FILE         output to FILE instead of stdout
  -r, --root DIR            unqualified requires are relative to DIR; default: cwd
  -s, --source-map FILE     output a source map to FILE
  -v, --verbose             verbose output sent to stderr
  -w, --watch               watch input files/dependencies for changes and rebuild bundle
  -x, --export NAME         export the given entry module as NAME
  --deps                    do not bundle; just list the files that would be bundled
  --help                    display this help message and exit
  --ignore-missing          continue without error when dependency resolution fails
  --inline-source-map       include the source map as a data URI in the generated bundle
  --inline-sources          include source content in generated source maps; default: on
  --node                    include process object; emulate node environment; default: on
  --version                 display the version number and exit

Note: use - as an entry file to accept JavaScript over stdin

Note: to disable an option, prefix it with no-, e.g. --no-node

Example:

Common usage

cjsify src/entry-file.js --export MyLibrary --source-map my-library.js.map >my-library.js

Watch entry file, its dependencies, and even newly added dependencies. Notice that only the files that need to be rebuilt are accessed when one of the watched dependencies are touched. This is a much more efficient approach than simply rebuilding everything.

cjsify -wo my-library.js -x MyLibrary src/entry-file.js

Use a browser-specific version of /lib/node-compatible.js (remember to use root-relative paths for aliasing). An empty alias target is used to delay errors to runtime when requiring the source module (fs in this case).

cjsify -a /lib/node-compatible.js:/lib/browser-compatible.js -a fs: -x MyLibrary lib/entry-file.js

Module Interface

cjsify(entryPoint, root, options) → Spidermonkey AST

Bundles the given file and its dependencies; returns a Spidermonkey AST representation of the bundle. Run the AST through escodegen to generate JS code.

  • entryPoint is a file relative to process.cwd() that will be the initial module marked for inclusion in the bundle as well as the exported module
  • root is the directory to which unqualified requires are relative; defaults to process.cwd()
  • options is an optional object (defaulting to {}) with zero or more of the following properties
    • export: a variable name to add to the global scope; assigned the exported object from the entryPoint module. Any valid Left-Hand-Side Expression may be given instead.
    • aliases: an object whose keys and values are root-rooted paths (/src/file.js), representing values that will replace requires that resolve to the associated keys
    • handlers: an object whose keys are file extensions ('.roy') and whose values are functions from the file contents to either a Spidermonkey-format JS AST like the one esprima produces or a string of JS. Handlers for CoffeeScript and JSON are included by default. If no handler is defined for a file extension, it is assumed to be JavaScript.
    • node: a falsey value causes the bundling phase to omit the process stub that emulates a node environment
    • verbose: log additional operational information to stderr
    • ignoreMissing: continue without error when dependency resolution fails

Examples

CLI example

Say we have the following directory tree:

* todos/
  * components/
    * users/
      - model.coffee
    * todos/
      - index.coffee
  * public/
    * javascripts/

Running the following command will export index.coffee and its dependencies as App.Todos.

cjsify -o public/javascripts/app.js -x App.Todos -r components components/todos/index.coffee

Since the above command specifies components as the root directory for unqualified requires, we are able to require components/users/model.coffee with require 'users/model'. The output file will be public/javascripts/app.js.

Node Module Example

jsAst = (require 'commonjs-everywhere').cjsify 'src/entry-file.coffee', __dirname,
  export: 'MyLibrary'
  aliases:
    '/src/module-that-only-works-in-node.coffee': '/src/module-that-does-the-same-thing-in-the-browser.coffee'
  handlers:
    '.roy': (roySource, filename) ->
      # the Roy compiler outputs JS code right now, so we parse it with esprima
      (require 'esprima').parse (require 'roy').compile roySource, {filename}

{map, code} = (require 'escodegen').generate jsAst,
  sourceMapRoot: __dirname
  sourceMapWithCode: true
  sourceMap: true

Sample Output

