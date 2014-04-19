CommonJS Everywhere

CommonJS (node module) browser bundler with source maps from the minified JS bundle to the original source, aliasing for browser overrides, and extensibility for arbitrary compile-to-JS language support.

Install

npm install -g commonjs-everywhere

Usage

CLI

$ bin/cjsify Usage : cjsify OPT* path / to /entry-file.ext OPT* -a, -h, -m, -o, -r, -s, -v, -w, -x,

Note: use - as an entry file to accept JavaScript over stdin

Note: to disable an option, prefix it with no- , e.g. --no-node

Common usage

cjsify src/entry-file.js -- export MyLibrary -- source -map my-library.js.map >my-library.js

Watch entry file, its dependencies, and even newly added dependencies. Notice that only the files that need to be rebuilt are accessed when one of the watched dependencies are touched. This is a much more efficient approach than simply rebuilding everything.

cjsify -wo my-library.js -x MyLibrary src/entry-file.js

Use a browser-specific version of /lib/node-compatible.js (remember to use root -relative paths for aliasing). An empty alias target is used to delay errors to runtime when requiring the source module ( fs in this case).

cjsify -a /lib/node-compatible.js:/lib/browser-compatible.js -a fs: -x MyLibrary lib/entry-file.js

Module Interface

cjsify(entryPoint, root, options) → Spidermonkey AST

Bundles the given file and its dependencies; returns a Spidermonkey AST representation of the bundle. Run the AST through escodegen to generate JS code.

entryPoint is a file relative to process.cwd() that will be the initial module marked for inclusion in the bundle as well as the exported module

is a file relative to that will be the initial module marked for inclusion in the bundle as well as the exported module root is the directory to which unqualified requires are relative; defaults to process.cwd()

is the directory to which unqualified requires are relative; defaults to options is an optional object (defaulting to {} ) with zero or more of the following properties export : a variable name to add to the global scope; assigned the exported object from the entryPoint module. Any valid Left-Hand-Side Expression may be given instead. aliases : an object whose keys and values are root -rooted paths ( /src/file.js ), representing values that will replace requires that resolve to the associated keys handlers : an object whose keys are file extensions ( '.roy' ) and whose values are functions from the file contents to either a Spidermonkey-format JS AST like the one esprima produces or a string of JS. Handlers for CoffeeScript and JSON are included by default. If no handler is defined for a file extension, it is assumed to be JavaScript. node : a falsey value causes the bundling phase to omit the process stub that emulates a node environment verbose : log additional operational information to stderr ignoreMissing : continue without error when dependency resolution fails

is an optional object (defaulting to ) with zero or more of the following properties

Examples

CLI example

Say we have the following directory tree:

* todos/ * components/ * users/ - model.coffee * todos/ - index.coffee * public/ * javascripts/

Running the following command will export index.coffee and its dependencies as App.Todos .

cjsify -o public/javascripts/app .js -x App .Todos -r components components/todos/index .coffee

Since the above command specifies components as the root directory for unqualified requires, we are able to require components/users/model.coffee with require 'users/model' . The output file will be public/javascripts/app.js .

Node Module Example

jsAst = ( require 'commonjs-everywhere' ).cjsify 'src/entry-file.coffee' , __dirname, export: 'MyLibrary' aliases: '/src/module-that-only-works-in-node.coffee' : '/src/module-that-does-the-same-thing-in-the-browser.coffee' handlers: '.roy' : (roySource, filename) -> ( require 'esprima' ).parse ( require 'roy' ).compile roySource, {filename} {map, code} = ( require 'escodegen' ).generate jsAst, sourceMapRoot: __dirname sourceMapWithCode: true sourceMap: true

Sample Output