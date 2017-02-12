This module aim is to bring both CommonJS like module behavior on Web browsers,
and a promise based
module.import(path) to both browsers and NodeJS.
Yes, it resolves paths relatively to the current one!
Yes, it is secure too, check the CSP enabled page!
<!doctype html>
<html>
<script
id="common-js"
data-main="/js-browser/main.js"
src="common.js"
></script>
</html>
Having a single script with
id="common-js" is all it takes to be able to load asynchronously any other file or module.
The main entry point
/js-browser/main.js will resolve relative paths from
/js-browser/ folder.
Its loaded modules will resolve their own imported paths from where they've been loaded, and so on.
The same goes for NodeJS, it's indeed same logic behind
require.
// /js-browser/main.js loading /js-browser/test.js
module.import('./test').then(function (test) {
test('Hello CommonJS!');
// will output:
// Hello CommonJS!
// from /js-browser/test.js
});
// the /js-browser/test.js content
module.exports = function (message) {
alert(message + '\nfrom ' + module.filename);
};
Promise.all([
module.import('./a'),
module.import('//cdn.something.com/cool.js'),
module.import('../sw.js'),
module.import('/root/too.js')
]).then(function (modules) {
const [a, cool, sw, too] = modules;
});
// an async example of /js-browser/test.js content
// for the /js-browser/main.js file nothing changes
module.exports = new Promise(function (resolve) {
setTimeout(
resolve,
1000,
function (message) {
alert(message + '\nfrom ' + module.filename);
}
);
});
You can test your target directly through the live test page. What I could test was the following:
Mobile Android 2+, iOS5+, WP7+, BBOS7+, FFOS1+, WebOS2+, Kindle Paper & Fire
Desktop Chrome, FF, Safari, Opera, IE9+ (theoretically IE8 too but it needs few polyfills upfront)
The synchronous
require and both
__filename and
__dirname are also exposed, but nothing else from NodeJS core is available.
You are responsible for loading all the modules you need, possibly only when you need them.
importScripts, a dynamic import proposal, you name it ... this one actually works and it's backward compatible with modules that don't care about this solution existing.
