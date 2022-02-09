Abstraction bin tool wrap yargs, to provide more convenient usage, support async / generator.

Install

$ npm i common-bin

Build a bin tool for your team

You maybe need a custom xxx-bin to implement more custom features.

Now you can implement a Command sub class to do that.

Example: Write your own git command

This example will show you how to create a new my-git tool.

test /fixtures/my-git ├── bin │ └── my-git.js ├── command │ ├── remote │ │ ├── add.js │ │ └── remove.js │ ├── clone.js │ └── remote.js ├── index.js └── package.json

; const Command = require ( '..' ); new Command().start();

Just extend Command , and use as your bin start point.

You can use this.yargs to custom yargs config, see http://yargs.js.org/docs for more detail.

const Command = require ( 'common-bin' ); const pkg = require ( './package.json' ); class MainCommand extends Command { constructor (rawArgv) { super (rawArgv); this .usage = 'Usage: my-git <command> [options]' ; this .load(path.join(__dirname, 'command' )); this .yargs.alias( 'V' , 'version' ); } } module .exports = MainCommand;

const Command = require ( 'common-bin' ); class CloneCommand extends Command { constructor (rawArgv) { super (rawArgv); this .options = { depth : { type : 'number' , description : 'Create a shallow clone with a history truncated to the specified number of commits' , }, }; } * run({ argv }) { console .log( 'git clone %s to %s with depth %d' , argv._[ 0 ], argv._[ 1 ], argv.depth); } get description() { return 'Clone a repository into a new directory' ; } } module .exports = CloneCommand;

Run result

$ my-git clone gh://node-modules/common-bin dist --depth=1 git clone gh://node-modules/common-bin to dist with depth 1

Concept

Command

Define the main logic of command

Method:

start() - start your program, only use once in your bin file.

- start your program, only use once in your bin file. run(context) should implement this to provide command handler, will exec when not found sub command. Support generator / async function / normal function which return promise. context is { cwd, env, argv, rawArgv } cwd - process.cwd() env - clone env object from process.env argv - argv parse result by yargs, { _: [ 'start' ], '$0': '/usr/local/bin/common-bin', baseDir: 'simple'} rawArgv - the raw argv, [ "--baseDir=simple" ]

load(fullPath) - register the entire directory to commands

- register the entire directory to commands add(name, target) - register special command with command name, target could be full path of file or Class.

- register special command with command name, could be full path of file or Class. alias(alias, name) - register a command with an existing command

- register a command with an existing command showHelp() - print usage message to console.

- print usage message to console. options= - a setter, shortcut for yargs.options

- a setter, shortcut for usage= - a setter, shortcut for yargs.usage

Properties:

description - {String} a getter, only show this description when it's a sub command in help console

- {String} a getter, only show this description when it's a sub command in help console helper - {Object} helper instance

- {Object} helper instance yargs - {Object} yargs instance for advanced custom usage

- {Object} yargs instance for advanced custom usage options - {Object} a setter, set yargs' options

- {Object} a setter, set yargs' options version - {String} customize version, can be defined as a getter to support lazy load.

- {String} customize version, can be defined as a getter to support lazy load. parserOptions - {Object} control context parse rule. execArgv - {Boolean} whether extract execArgv to context.execArgv removeAlias - {Boolean} whether remove alias key from argv removeCamelCase - {Boolean} whether remove camel case key from argv

- {Object} control parse rule.

You can define options by set this.options

this .options = { baseDir : { alias : 'b' , demandOption : true , description : 'the target directory' , coerce : str => path.resolve(process.cwd(), str), }, depth : { description : 'level to clone' , type : 'number' , default : 1 , }, size : { description : 'choose a size' , choices : [ 'xs' , 's' , 'm' , 'l' , 'xl' ] }, };

You can define version by define this.version getter:

get version() { return 'v1.0.0' ; }

Helper

forkNode(modulePath, args, opt) - fork child process, wrap with promise and gracefull exit

- fork child process, wrap with promise and gracefull exit spawn(cmd, args, opt) - spawn a new process, wrap with promise and gracefull exit

- spawn a new process, wrap with promise and gracefull exit npmInstall(npmCli, name, cwd) - install node modules, wrap with promise

- install node modules, wrap with promise * callFn(fn, args, thisArg) - call fn, support gernerator / async / normal function return promise

- call fn, support gernerator / async / normal function return promise unparseArgv(argv, opts) - unparse argv and change it to array style

Extend Helper

const Command = require ( 'common-bin' ); const helper = require ( './helper' ); class MainCommand extends Command { constructor (rawArgv) { super (rawArgv); this .load(path.join(__dirname, 'command' )); Object .assign( this .helper, helper); } }

Advanced Usage

Single Command

Just need to provide options and run() .

const Command = require ( 'common-bin' ); class MainCommand extends Command { constructor (rawArgv) { super (rawArgv); this .options = { baseDir : { description : 'target directory' , }, }; } * run(context) { console .log( 'run default command at %s' , context.argv.baseDir); } }

Sub Command

Also support sub command such as my-git remote add <name> <url> --tags .

class RemoteCommand extends Command { constructor (rawArgv) { super (rawArgv); this .load(path.join(__dirname, 'remote' )); } * run({ argv }) { console .log( 'run remote command with %j' , argv._); } get description() { return 'Manage set of tracked repositories' ; } } class AddCommand extends Command { constructor (rawArgv) { super (rawArgv); this .options = { tags : { type : 'boolean' , default : false , description : 'imports every tag from the remote repository' , }, }; } * run({ argv }) { console .log( 'git remote add %s to %s with tags=%s' , argv.name, argv.url, argv.tags); } get description() { return 'Adds a remote named <name> for the repository at <url>' ; } }

see remote.js for more detail.

Async Support

class SleepCommand extends Command { async run() { await sleep( '1s' ); console .log( 'sleep 1s' ); } get description() { return 'sleep showcase' ; } } function sleep ( ms ) { return new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout(resolve, ms)); }

see async-bin for more detail.

$ $ my-git completion $ $ my-git completion >> ~/.bashrc

Migrating from v1 to v2

bin

run method is not longer exist.

const run = require ( 'common-bin' ).run; run( require ( '../lib/my_program' )); const Command = require ( '..' ); new Command().start();

Program

Program is just a Command sub class, you can call it Main Command now.

is just a sub class, you can call it now. addCommand() is replace with add() .

is replace with . Recommand to use load() to load the whole command directory.

this .addCommand( 'test' , path.join(__dirname, 'test_command.js' )); const Command = require ( 'common-bin' ); const pkg = require ( './package.json' ); class MainCommand extends Command { constructor () { super (); this .add( 'test' , path.join(__dirname, 'test_command.js' )); this .load(path.join(__dirname, 'command' )); } }

Command

help() is not use anymore.

is not use anymore. should provide name , description , options .

, , . * run() arguments had change to object, recommand to use destructuring style - { cwd, env, argv, rawArgv } argv is an object parse by yargs , not args . rawArgv is equivalent to old args

arguments had change to object, recommand to use destructuring style -

class TestCommand extends Command { * run(cwd, args) { console .log( 'run mocha test at %s with %j' , cwd, args); } } class TestCommand extends Command { constructor () { super (); this .options = { require : { description : 'require module name' , }, }; } * run({ cwd, env, argv, rawArgv }) { console .log( 'run mocha test at %s with %j' , cwd, argv); } get description() { return 'unit test' ; } }

helper

getIronNodeBin is remove.

is remove. child.kill now support signal.

License

MIT

