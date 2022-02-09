openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

common-bin

by node-modules
2.9.0 (see all)

Abstraction bin tool

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33.1K

GitHub Stars

180

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

12

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

common-bin

NPM version Test coverage Known Vulnerabilities npm download

Abstraction bin tool wrap yargs, to provide more convenient usage, support async / generator.

Install

$ npm i common-bin

Build a bin tool for your team

You maybe need a custom xxx-bin to implement more custom features.

Now you can implement a Command sub class to do that.

Example: Write your own git command

This example will show you how to create a new my-git tool.

test/fixtures/my-git
├── bin
│   └── my-git.js
├── command
│   ├── remote
│   │   ├── add.js
│   │   └── remove.js
│   ├── clone.js
│   └── remote.js
├── index.js
└── package.json

my-git.js

#!/usr/bin/env node

'use strict';

const Command = require('..');
new Command().start();

Main Command

Just extend Command, and use as your bin start point.

You can use this.yargs to custom yargs config, see http://yargs.js.org/docs for more detail.

const Command = require('common-bin');
const pkg = require('./package.json');

class MainCommand extends Command {
  constructor(rawArgv) {
    super(rawArgv);
    this.usage = 'Usage: my-git <command> [options]';

    // load entire command directory
    this.load(path.join(__dirname, 'command'));

    // or load special command file
    // this.add(path.join(__dirname, 'test_command.js'));

    // more custom with `yargs` api, such as you can use `my-git -V`
    this.yargs.alias('V', 'version');
  }
}

module.exports = MainCommand;

CloneCommand

const Command = require('common-bin');
class CloneCommand extends Command {
  constructor(rawArgv) {
    super(rawArgv);

    this.options = {
      depth: {
        type: 'number',
        description: 'Create a shallow clone with a history truncated to the specified number of commits',
      },
    };
  }

  * run({ argv }) {
    console.log('git clone %s to %s with depth %d', argv._[0], argv._[1], argv.depth);
  }

  get description() {
    return 'Clone a repository into a new directory';
  }
}

module.exports = CloneCommand;

Run result

$ my-git clone gh://node-modules/common-bin dist --depth=1

git clone gh://node-modules/common-bin to dist with depth 1

Concept

Command

Define the main logic of command

Method:

  • start() - start your program, only use once in your bin file.
  • run(context)
    • should implement this to provide command handler, will exec when not found sub command.
    • Support generator / async function / normal function which return promise.
    • context is { cwd, env, argv, rawArgv }
      • cwd - process.cwd()
      • env - clone env object from process.env
      • argv - argv parse result by yargs, { _: [ 'start' ], '$0': '/usr/local/bin/common-bin', baseDir: 'simple'}
      • rawArgv - the raw argv, [ "--baseDir=simple" ]
  • load(fullPath) - register the entire directory to commands
  • add(name, target) - register special command with command name, target could be full path of file or Class.
  • alias(alias, name) - register a command with an existing command
  • showHelp() - print usage message to console.
  • options= - a setter, shortcut for yargs.options
  • usage= - a setter, shortcut for yargs.usage

Properties:

  • description - {String} a getter, only show this description when it's a sub command in help console
  • helper - {Object} helper instance
  • yargs - {Object} yargs instance for advanced custom usage
  • options - {Object} a setter, set yargs' options
  • version - {String} customize version, can be defined as a getter to support lazy load.
  • parserOptions - {Object} control context parse rule.
    • execArgv - {Boolean} whether extract execArgv to context.execArgv
    • removeAlias - {Boolean} whether remove alias key from argv
    • removeCamelCase - {Boolean} whether remove camel case key from argv

You can define options by set this.options

this.options = {
  baseDir: {
    alias: 'b',
    demandOption: true,
    description: 'the target directory',
    coerce: str => path.resolve(process.cwd(), str),
  },
  depth: {
    description: 'level to clone',
    type: 'number',
    default: 1,
  },
  size: {
    description: 'choose a size',
    choices: ['xs', 's', 'm', 'l', 'xl']
  },
};

You can define version by define this.version getter:

get version() {
  return 'v1.0.0';
}

Helper

  • forkNode(modulePath, args, opt) - fork child process, wrap with promise and gracefull exit
  • spawn(cmd, args, opt) - spawn a new process, wrap with promise and gracefull exit
  • npmInstall(npmCli, name, cwd) - install node modules, wrap with promise
  • * callFn(fn, args, thisArg) - call fn, support gernerator / async / normal function return promise
  • unparseArgv(argv, opts) - unparse argv and change it to array style

Extend Helper

// index.js
const Command = require('common-bin');
const helper = require('./helper');
class MainCommand extends Command {
  constructor(rawArgv) {
    super(rawArgv);

    // load sub command
    this.load(path.join(__dirname, 'command'));

    // custom helper
    Object.assign(this.helper, helper);
  }
}

Advanced Usage

Single Command

Just need to provide options and run().

const Command = require('common-bin');
class MainCommand extends Command {
  constructor(rawArgv) {
    super(rawArgv);
    this.options = {
      baseDir: {
        description: 'target directory',
      },
    };
  }

  * run(context) {
    console.log('run default command at %s', context.argv.baseDir);
  }
}

Sub Command

Also support sub command such as my-git remote add <name> <url> --tags.

// test/fixtures/my-git/command/remote.js
class RemoteCommand extends Command {
  constructor(rawArgv) {
    // DO NOT forgot to pass params to super
    super(rawArgv);
    // load sub command for directory
    this.load(path.join(__dirname, 'remote'));
  }

  * run({ argv }) {
    console.log('run remote command with %j', argv._);
  }

  get description() {
    return 'Manage set of tracked repositories';
  }
}

// test/fixtures/my-git/command/remote/add.js
class AddCommand extends Command {
  constructor(rawArgv) {
    super(rawArgv);

    this.options = {
      tags: {
        type: 'boolean',
        default: false,
        description: 'imports every tag from the remote repository',
      },
    };

  }

  * run({ argv }) {
    console.log('git remote add %s to %s with tags=%s', argv.name, argv.url, argv.tags);
  }

  get description() {
    return 'Adds a remote named <name> for the repository at <url>';
  }
}

see remote.js for more detail.

Async Support

class SleepCommand extends Command {

  async run() {
    await sleep('1s');
    console.log('sleep 1s');
  }

  get description() {
    return 'sleep showcase';
  }
}

function sleep(ms) {
  return new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, ms));
}

see async-bin for more detail.

Bash-Completions

$ # exec below will print usage for auto bash completion
$ my-git completion
$ # exec below will mount auto completion to your bash
$ my-git completion >> ~/.bashrc

Bash-Completions

Migrating from v1 to v2

bin

  • run method is not longer exist.
// 1.x
const run = require('common-bin').run;
run(require('../lib/my_program'));

// 2.x
// require a main Command
const Command = require('..');
new Command().start();

Program

  • Program is just a Command sub class, you can call it Main Command now.
  • addCommand() is replace with add().
  • Recommand to use load() to load the whole command directory.
// 1.x
this.addCommand('test', path.join(__dirname, 'test_command.js'));

// 2.x
const Command = require('common-bin');
const pkg = require('./package.json');

class MainCommand extends Command {
  constructor() {
    super();

    this.add('test', path.join(__dirname, 'test_command.js'));
    // or load the entire directory
    this.load(path.join(__dirname, 'command'));
  }
}

Command

  • help() is not use anymore.
  • should provide name, description, options.
  • * run() arguments had change to object, recommand to use destructuring style - { cwd, env, argv, rawArgv }
    • argv is an object parse by yargs, not args.
    • rawArgv is equivalent to old args
// 1.x
class TestCommand extends Command {
  * run(cwd, args) {
    console.log('run mocha test at %s with %j', cwd, args);
  }
}

// 2.x
class TestCommand extends Command {
  constructor() {
    super();
    // my-bin test --require=co-mocha
    this.options = {
      require: {
        description: 'require module name',
      },
    };
  }

  * run({ cwd, env, argv, rawArgv }) {
    console.log('run mocha test at %s with %j', cwd, argv);
  }

  get description() {
    return 'unit test';
  }
}

helper

  • getIronNodeBin is remove.
  • child.kill now support signal.

License

MIT

Contributors


atian25

fengmk2

popomore

dead-horse

whxaxes

DiamondYuan

tenpend

hacke2

liuqipeng417

Jarvis2018

This project follows the git-contributor spec, auto updated at Wed Feb 09 2022 22:35:03 GMT+0800.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial