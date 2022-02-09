Abstraction bin tool wrap yargs, to provide more convenient usage, support async / generator.
$ npm i common-bin
You maybe need a custom xxx-bin to implement more custom features.
Now you can implement a Command sub class to do that.
git command
This example will show you how to create a new
my-git tool.
test/fixtures/my-git
├── bin
│ └── my-git.js
├── command
│ ├── remote
│ │ ├── add.js
│ │ └── remove.js
│ ├── clone.js
│ └── remote.js
├── index.js
└── package.json
#!/usr/bin/env node
'use strict';
const Command = require('..');
new Command().start();
Just extend
Command, and use as your bin start point.
You can use
this.yargs to custom yargs config, see http://yargs.js.org/docs for more detail.
const Command = require('common-bin');
const pkg = require('./package.json');
class MainCommand extends Command {
constructor(rawArgv) {
super(rawArgv);
this.usage = 'Usage: my-git <command> [options]';
// load entire command directory
this.load(path.join(__dirname, 'command'));
// or load special command file
// this.add(path.join(__dirname, 'test_command.js'));
// more custom with `yargs` api, such as you can use `my-git -V`
this.yargs.alias('V', 'version');
}
}
module.exports = MainCommand;
const Command = require('common-bin');
class CloneCommand extends Command {
constructor(rawArgv) {
super(rawArgv);
this.options = {
depth: {
type: 'number',
description: 'Create a shallow clone with a history truncated to the specified number of commits',
},
};
}
* run({ argv }) {
console.log('git clone %s to %s with depth %d', argv._[0], argv._[1], argv.depth);
}
get description() {
return 'Clone a repository into a new directory';
}
}
module.exports = CloneCommand;
$ my-git clone gh://node-modules/common-bin dist --depth=1
git clone gh://node-modules/common-bin to dist with depth 1
Define the main logic of command
Method:
start() - start your program, only use once in your bin file.
run(context)
context is
{ cwd, env, argv, rawArgv }
cwd -
process.cwd()
env - clone env object from
process.env
argv - argv parse result by yargs,
{ _: [ 'start' ], '$0': '/usr/local/bin/common-bin', baseDir: 'simple'}
rawArgv - the raw argv,
[ "--baseDir=simple" ]
load(fullPath) - register the entire directory to commands
add(name, target) - register special command with command name,
target could be full path of file or Class.
alias(alias, name) - register a command with an existing command
showHelp() - print usage message to console.
options= - a setter, shortcut for
yargs.options
usage= - a setter, shortcut for
yargs.usage
Properties:
description - {String} a getter, only show this description when it's a sub command in help console
helper - {Object} helper instance
yargs - {Object} yargs instance for advanced custom usage
options - {Object} a setter, set yargs' options
version - {String} customize version, can be defined as a getter to support lazy load.
parserOptions - {Object} control
context parse rule.
execArgv - {Boolean} whether extract
execArgv to
context.execArgv
removeAlias - {Boolean} whether remove alias key from
argv
removeCamelCase - {Boolean} whether remove camel case key from
argv
You can define options by set
this.options
this.options = {
baseDir: {
alias: 'b',
demandOption: true,
description: 'the target directory',
coerce: str => path.resolve(process.cwd(), str),
},
depth: {
description: 'level to clone',
type: 'number',
default: 1,
},
size: {
description: 'choose a size',
choices: ['xs', 's', 'm', 'l', 'xl']
},
};
You can define version by define
this.version getter:
get version() {
return 'v1.0.0';
}
forkNode(modulePath, args, opt) - fork child process, wrap with promise and gracefull exit
spawn(cmd, args, opt) - spawn a new process, wrap with promise and gracefull exit
npmInstall(npmCli, name, cwd) - install node modules, wrap with promise
* callFn(fn, args, thisArg) - call fn, support gernerator / async / normal function return promise
unparseArgv(argv, opts) - unparse argv and change it to array style
Extend Helper
// index.js
const Command = require('common-bin');
const helper = require('./helper');
class MainCommand extends Command {
constructor(rawArgv) {
super(rawArgv);
// load sub command
this.load(path.join(__dirname, 'command'));
// custom helper
Object.assign(this.helper, helper);
}
}
Just need to provide
options and
run().
const Command = require('common-bin');
class MainCommand extends Command {
constructor(rawArgv) {
super(rawArgv);
this.options = {
baseDir: {
description: 'target directory',
},
};
}
* run(context) {
console.log('run default command at %s', context.argv.baseDir);
}
}
Also support sub command such as
my-git remote add <name> <url> --tags.
// test/fixtures/my-git/command/remote.js
class RemoteCommand extends Command {
constructor(rawArgv) {
// DO NOT forgot to pass params to super
super(rawArgv);
// load sub command for directory
this.load(path.join(__dirname, 'remote'));
}
* run({ argv }) {
console.log('run remote command with %j', argv._);
}
get description() {
return 'Manage set of tracked repositories';
}
}
// test/fixtures/my-git/command/remote/add.js
class AddCommand extends Command {
constructor(rawArgv) {
super(rawArgv);
this.options = {
tags: {
type: 'boolean',
default: false,
description: 'imports every tag from the remote repository',
},
};
}
* run({ argv }) {
console.log('git remote add %s to %s with tags=%s', argv.name, argv.url, argv.tags);
}
get description() {
return 'Adds a remote named <name> for the repository at <url>';
}
}
see remote.js for more detail.
class SleepCommand extends Command {
async run() {
await sleep('1s');
console.log('sleep 1s');
}
get description() {
return 'sleep showcase';
}
}
function sleep(ms) {
return new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, ms));
}
see async-bin for more detail.
$ # exec below will print usage for auto bash completion
$ my-git completion
$ # exec below will mount auto completion to your bash
$ my-git completion >> ~/.bashrc
run method is not longer exist.
// 1.x
const run = require('common-bin').run;
run(require('../lib/my_program'));
// 2.x
// require a main Command
const Command = require('..');
new Command().start();
Program is just a
Command sub class, you can call it
Main Command now.
addCommand() is replace with
add().
load() to load the whole command directory.
// 1.x
this.addCommand('test', path.join(__dirname, 'test_command.js'));
// 2.x
const Command = require('common-bin');
const pkg = require('./package.json');
class MainCommand extends Command {
constructor() {
super();
this.add('test', path.join(__dirname, 'test_command.js'));
// or load the entire directory
this.load(path.join(__dirname, 'command'));
}
}
help() is not use anymore.
name,
description,
options.
* run() arguments had change to object, recommand to use destructuring style -
{ cwd, env, argv, rawArgv }
argv is an object parse by
yargs, not
args.
rawArgv is equivalent to old
args
// 1.x
class TestCommand extends Command {
* run(cwd, args) {
console.log('run mocha test at %s with %j', cwd, args);
}
}
// 2.x
class TestCommand extends Command {
constructor() {
super();
// my-bin test --require=co-mocha
this.options = {
require: {
description: 'require module name',
},
};
}
* run({ cwd, env, argv, rawArgv }) {
console.log('run mocha test at %s with %j', cwd, argv);
}
get description() {
return 'unit test';
}
}
getIronNodeBin is remove.
child.kill now support signal.
