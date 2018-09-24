This node.js module makes sure your git commit messages consistently follow one of these style guides:
You can also make customized validation rules based on those styles.
Commitplease can be installed locally or globally (or both):
Repo-local install (adds a git hook that runs automatically upon
git commit):
cd path/to/your/repo
npm install commitplease --save-dev
Global install (adds a system-wide executable to be run manually):
npm install -g commitplease
A git version of 1.8.5 or newer is recommended. If you use
git commit --verbose, it is required. Also, currently we do not support custom
core.commentchar, so let us know if you set one.
You could also install a global commitplease executable and put it into a
package.json script or as a git hook of your choice. Here is an example with a
pre-push hook:
#!/bin/sh
npm run commitplease --silent
And
chmod +x .git/hooks/pre-push. Now each time you do a
git push, the hook will be checking all commits on current branch.
The following ways to begin a commit message are special and always valid:
0.0.1 or any other semantic version
WIP,
Wip or
wip which means "work in progress"
Merge branch [...] or
Merge <commitish> into <commitish>
fixup! or
squash!, as generated by
git commit --fixup and
--squash, but any content afterwards is accepted
Other ways to make your commit messages special and bypass style checks are described below.
Non-special commit messages must follow one of the style guides (jQuery Commit Guidelines by default)
Commit as usual. Git will trigger commitplease to check your commit message for errors. Invalid messages will prevent the commit, with details about what went wrong and a copy of the input.
Navigate to your repository and run the global commitplease executable. By default, it will check all the commit messages. Other examples include (just anything you can pass to
git log really):
|Use case
|command
|Check all commits on branch
master
commitplease master
|Check all commits on branch
feature that are not on
master
commitplease master..feature
|Check all commits on current branch that are not on
master
commitplease master..HEAD
|Check the latest 1 commit
commitplease -1
|Check all commits between
84991d and
2021ce
commitplease 84991d..2021ce
|Check all commits starting with
84991d
commitplease 84991d..
Here you can read more about git commit ranges
You can configure commitplease from
package.json of your project. Here are the options common for all style guidelines:
{
"commitplease": {
"limits": {
"firstLine": "72",
"otherLine": "80"
},
"nohook": false,
"markerPattern": "^(clos|fix|resolv)(e[sd]|ing)",
"actionPattern": "^([Cc]los|[Ff]ix|[Rr]esolv)(e[sd]|ing)\\s+[^\\s\\d]+(\\s|$)",
"ticketPattern": "^(Closes|Fixes) (.*#|gh-|[A-Z]{2,}-)[0-9]+",
}
}
limits.firstLine and
limits.otherLine are the hard limits for the number of symbols on the first line and on other lines of the commit message, respectively.
"nohook": false tells commitplease to install its
commit-msg hook. Setting
"nohook": true makes commitplease skip installing the hook or skip running the hook if it has already been installed. This can be used when wrapping the commitplease validation API into another module, like a grunt plugin or husky. This setting does not affect the global commitplease executable, only repo-local.
The following options are experimental and are subject to change:
markerPattern: A (intentionally loose) RegExp that indicates that the line might be a ticket reference. Case insensitive.
actionPattern: A RegExp that makes a line marked by
markerPattern valid even if the line does not fit
ticketPattern
ticketPattern: A RegExp that detects ticket references:
Closes gh-1,
Fixes gh-42,
WEB-451 and similar.
The ticket reference match will fail only if
markerPattern succeeds and both
ticketPattern and
actionPattern fail.
When overwriting these patterns in
package.json, remember to escape special characters.
Here is how to configure validation for jQuery Commit Guidelines:
{
"commitplease": {
"style": "jquery",
"component": true,
"components": []
}
}
"style": "jquery" selects jQuery Commit Guidelines
"component": true requires a component followed by a colon, like
Test: or
Docs:
"components": [] is a list of valid components. Example:
"components": ["Test", "Docs"]. Members of this list are surrounded by
^ and
$ and are treated as a regular expression. When this list is empty, anything followed by a colon is considered to be a valid component name.
Here is how to configure validation for AngularJS Commit Guidelines
{
"commitplease": {
"style": "angular",
"types": [
"feat", "fix", "docs", "style", "refactor", "perf", "test", "chore"
],
"scope": "\\S+.*"
}
}
"style": "angular" selects AngularJS Commit Guidelines
"types" is an array of allowed types
"scope": "\\S+.*" is a string that is the regexp for scope. By default it means "at least one non-space character"
This paragraph assumes that you would like to skip the style check that happens during
git commit. One way to do so is to type
git commit --no-verify that will skip a few git hooks, including the one used by commitplease. If skipping many hooks is not what you want or you find yourself doing it too many times, just set the
nohook option. You could set that inside
package.json as described at the beginning of the setup section. However, if modifying
package.json is not possible, just set it in
.npmrc (it will overwrite
package.json) like so:
[commitplease]
nohook = true
When using commitplease together with husky, the following will let husky manage all the hooks and trigger commitplease:
{
"scripts": {
"commitmsg": "commitplease .git/COMMIT_EDITMSG"
},
"commitplease": {
"nohook": true
}
}
However, since husky does not use npm in silent mode (and there is no easy way to make it do so), there will be a lot of additional output when a message fails validation. Moreover, husky will run your
scripts entry and nothing more, so you have to specify everything yourself (e.g. the path to the commit message file). Therefore, using commitplease alone is recommended.
var validate = require('commitplease/lib/validate');
var errors = validate(commit.message);
if (errors.length) {
postComment('This commit has ' + errors.length + ' problems!');
}
validate(message[, options]), returns
Array
message (
String): the commit message to validate. Must use LF (
\n) as line breaks.
options (
Object, optional): use this to override the default settings
Array: empty for valid messages, one or more items as
String for each problem found
{
"name": "awesomeproject",
"description": "described",
"devDependencies": {
"commitplease": "latest",
},
"commitplease": {
"style": "jquery",
"components": ["Docs", "Tests", "Build", "..."],
"markerPattern": "^((clos|fix|resolv)(e[sd]|ing))|(refs?)",
"ticketPattern": "^((Closes|Fixes) ([a-zA-Z]{2,}-)[0-9]+)|(Refs? [^#])"
}
}
{
"name": "awesomeproject",
"description": "described",
"devDependencies": {
"commitplease": "latest",
},
"commitplease": {
"style": "angular",
"markerPattern": "^((clos|fix|resolv)(e[sd]|ing))|(refs?)",
"ticketPattern": "^((Closes|Fixes) ([a-zA-Z]{2,}-)[0-9]+)|(Refs? [^#])"
}
}
Remove your configurations of commitplease from your package.json, if any.
If you are running
npm 2.x, then:
npm uninstall commitplease --save-dev
If you are running
npm 3.x, you will have to remove the hook manually:
rm .git/hooks/commit-msg
npm uninstall commitplease --save-dev
There is an open issue to npm about this.
Copyright Jörn Zaefferer
Released under the terms of the MIT license.
Support this project by donating on Gratipay.